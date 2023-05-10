Skip to main content Skip to footer


Press release | May 15, 2023

Cognizant launches Cognizant Neuro® AI platform to help companies responsibly deploy generative AI at enterprise scale   Read more

Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

How to be a future-ready city

To thrive, a city must be more than smart; it must be resilient. Learn the six ways cities can fulfill their visions.

Cognizant United Kingdom & Ireland

COMPANY AND CULTURE

learn how we are building businesses that outpace change and where our offices are located.

ACCELERATING CAPABILITIES

Scaling our talent and impact in Leeds.

AUTOMOTIVE

by re-engineering siloed contact center platform into an omni-channel customer experience platform.

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

Learn how Microsoft Azure Cloud is leveraged as a cost-efficient solution.

The result of this collaboration is an interactive website that offers KIO information and resources, as well as intuitive reporting capabilities.

Engineering excellence

We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.

ACCOLADE

Cognizant named a "Leader" in Salesforce ecosystem

Cognizant is positioned as a 'Leader' in the ISG Provider Lens™ - Salesforce Ecosystem Partners 2023 Report across the US, UK, Germany, and France markets.

RECOGNITION

Named top 10: HFS App Mod Services 2022

We are #1 in the winners circle for Application Modernization execution, innovation, OneOffice alignment and voice of the customer criteria.

RECOGNITION

An Everest PEAK Matrix® Enterprise QA Leader 2022

Cognizant ranks ahead of 32 providers as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Assessment for creating prominent market impact in Enterprise QA services.

Advance your career—and the world we live in

Continuously sharpen your technical skills, your problem-solving abilities and your entrepreneurial spirit. Join Cognizant, and help us change lives.

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

