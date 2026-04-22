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Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

Driving the future of ER&D with Belcan

Belcan expands our engineering research and development (ER&D) and IoT capabilities and establishes our leadership in aerospace and defense (A&D).

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Cognizant United Kingdom & Ireland

See how Cognizant engineers your modern business.

COMPANY AND CULTURE

About us

COMPANY AND CULTURE

About us

learn how we are building businesses that outpace change and where our offices are located.

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BANKING

Tyl by NatWest scales payments innovations

BANKING

Tyl by NatWest scales payments innovations

to support local communities and make life easier for small businesses.

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MANUFACTURING

AVEVA orchestrates business transformation with Oracle

MANUFACTURING

AVEVA orchestrates business transformation with Oracle

by consolidating two legacy finance systems across 28 countries.

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EDUCATION

Oxford University Press gets future-ready with modern IT estate

EDUCATION

Oxford University Press gets future-ready with modern IT estate

mitigating risk and driving operational efficiency.

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The power of digital meets the beauty of football. Technology with purpose.

From grassroots to elite, from players and coaches to fans and administrators, our partnership with The FA is delivering meaningful change for everyone involved.  

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Engineering excellence

We deliver leadership excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.

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Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

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