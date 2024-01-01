gen AI's impact on your job

-
Industries
Featured
Discover industry-specific solutions and expertise.
BankingCapital marketsCommunications, media & technologyConsumer goodsHealthcareInsurance
-
Aerospace & defense
Establish our leadership in A&D with Belcan.
-
Digital lab solutions
Ignite peak performance and efficiency in your business.
-
Gen AI tools
Add gen AI to your manufacturing competitive advantage.
-
Banking technology solutions
Accelerate growth with customer-focused solutions.
Life sciencesManufacturingOil & gasRetailTransportation & logisticsTravel & hospitality
- Business process services
- Cognizant policyholder connect
- Data & AI for insurance
- Digital life & annuity
- Digital maturity diagnostic
- Digital property & casualty operations
- Duck Creek implementation services
- Guidewire cloud solution
- Guidewire digital transformation services
- Insurance innovation as a service
- Insurance intake automation
- Insurance platform modernization
- Life & annuity
- Open claims audit
- Property & casualty
- RPA as a service
- Workers compensation care analysis
- Aerospace & defense
-
Services
Featured
Deep industry expertise to propel your business into the future.
-
Engineering research & development
Expand our ER&D and IoT capabilities with Belcan.
-
AI business accelerators
Put AI to work and turn opportunity into value.
-
Neuro Edge
Accelerate time to value for industrial edge AI.
-
Responsible AI
Maintain high integrity across the AI lifecycle.
Rewire for AI
From transforming customer and employee experiences to supercharging marketing and sales, find out how you can channel the strengths of generative AI into tangible business outcomes.Get detailsBusiness process servicesData & AIEnterprise platforms
- Engineering research & development
-
Insights
Featured
AI insights to inspire enterprise transformation.
-
New work, new world
Leaders must invest in people to unlock the power of AI.
-
Gen AI adoption
Our research shows strong AI leadership but gaps in business readiness.
-
Generative AI
Explore the future of business with our Gen AI insights.
AI native businesses are here
Established businesses can’t become AI natives, but they can learn from them. Discover how businesses can gain insights from AI natives to stay competitive in the evolving world of AI.Get the report
Research
Explore
- New work, new world
-
About
About Cognizant
- Annual report
- Awards & accolades
- Board of directors
- Client briefing program
- Contact us
- Corporate governance
- Culture & values
- Diversity & inclusion
- Intuition engineered
- Leadership team
- News & press releases
- Partnerships
- Public policy
- Sponsorships
- Sustainability & corporate citizenship
- Talent worldwide
- World economic forum
-
Industries
-
Featured
Featured
Discover industry-specific solutions and expertise.
-
Aerospace & defense
Establish our leadership in A&D with Belcan.
-
Digital lab solutions
Ignite peak performance and efficiency in your business.
-
Gen AI tools
Add gen AI to your manufacturing competitive advantage.
-
Banking technology solutions
Accelerate growth with customer-focused solutions.
- Aerospace & defense
- Automotive
- Banking
- Blue economy
- Capital markets
- Communications, media & technology
- Consumer goods
- Education
- Healthcare
- Information services
-
Insurance
Insurance
- Business process services
- Cognizant policyholder connect
- Data & AI for insurance
- Digital life & annuity
- Digital maturity diagnostic
- Digital property & casualty operations
- Duck Creek implementation services
- Guidewire cloud solution
- Guidewire digital transformation services
- Insurance innovation as a service
- Insurance intake automation
- Insurance platform modernization
- Life & annuity
- Open claims audit
- Property & casualty
- RPA as a service
- Workers compensation care analysis
- Life sciences
- Manufacturing
- Oil & gas
- Retail
- Transportation & logistics
- Travel & hospitality
- Utilities
- Featured
-
Services
-
Featured
Featured
Deep industry expertise to propel your business into the future.
-
Engineering research & development
Expand our ER&D and IoT capabilities with Belcan.
-
AI business accelerators
Put AI to work and turn opportunity into value.
-
Neuro Edge
Accelerate time to value for industrial edge AI.
-
Responsible AI
Maintain high integrity across the AI lifecycle.
Rewire for AI
From transforming customer and employee experiences to supercharging marketing and sales, find out how you can channel the strengths of generative AI into tangible business outcomes.Get details
- Engineering research & development
- Application services
- Automation
- Business process services
- Cloud
- Cognizant Neuro
- Consulting
- Cybersecurity
- Data & AI
- Enterprise platforms
- Experience
- Internet of Things
- Quality engineering & assurance
- Software engineering
- Sustainability
- Featured
-
Insights
-
Featured
Featured
AI insights to inspire enterprise transformation.
-
New work, new world
Leaders must invest in people to unlock the power of AI.
-
Gen AI adoption
Our research shows strong AI leadership but gaps in business readiness.
-
Generative AI
Explore the future of business with our Gen AI insights.
AI native businesses are here
Established businesses can’t become AI natives, but they can learn from them. Discover how businesses can gain insights from AI natives to stay competitive in the evolving world of AI.Get the report
- New work, new world
- Blog
- Themes
-
Research
Research
-
Explore
Explore
- Featured
-
About
About Cognizant
- Annual report
- Awards & accolades
- Board of directors
- Client briefing program
- Contact us
- Corporate governance
- Culture & values
- Diversity & inclusion
- Intuition engineered
- Leadership team
- News & press releases
- Partnerships
- Public policy
- Sponsorships
- Sustainability & corporate citizenship
- Talent worldwide
- World economic forum
Navigating tomorrow:
gen AI's impact on your job
Understanding how generative AI will affect your profession is crucial in career planning. Our interactive tool helps you prepare by quantifying how the fast-moving technology will impact you.
To get started, enter your job role.
Understanding your exposure score
Your exposure score reflects the degree to which your occupation could be affected by generative AI. It takes into account how many of your job's tasks could be fully automated by gen AI; how many could be assisted; and the relative importance of these tasks. A lower exposure score means a lower percent of your job's tasks will be automated, so your profession will be relatively unaffected. The chart shows your exposure score in both 2023 and 2032.
|Job title
|2023
|2032
Theoretical maximum Exposure score*
Understanding your friction score
Now that you know your exposure score, let's move on to your friction score. What does this mean? The friction score measures how difficult it will be for workers displaced by gen AI to find new employment with their existing skills. A high friction score means it could be more challenging for you to find new work. This chart shows your friction score in 2027, which forms the midpoint of our analysis.
To know more about your occupational group
Looking ahead: your job in five years
Now let's put your exposure score and friction score to work to see what your job will look like five years from now. The four quadrants on this chart illustrate the impact gen AI will have on both the tasks that make up your job and the ease with which you will find work in your field.
Data in this chart represents predicted exposure scores versus theoretical maximum exposure scores. See methodology for how these scores are calculated. Bubble size represents the relative number of workers in the job category.
Color coding of bubbles corresponds to wage quintile in 2022, with darkest blue representing the fifth quintile and lightest representing the first.
Source: Oxford Economics and Cognizant
Figure 4
- Management
- Business and financial operations
- Computer and mathematical
- Architecture and engineering
- Life, physical, and social science
- Community and social service
- Legal
- Educational instruction and library
- Arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media
- Healthcare practitioners and technical
- Healthcare support