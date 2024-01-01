gen AI's impact on your job

Understanding your exposure score

Your exposure score reflects the degree to which your occupation could be affected by generative AI. It takes into account how many of your job's tasks could be fully automated by gen AI; how many could be assisted; and the relative importance of these tasks. A lower exposure score means a lower percent of your job's tasks will be automated, so your profession will be relatively unaffected. The chart shows your exposure score in both 2023 and 2032.

Now learn your friction score