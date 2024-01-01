Skip to main content Skip to footer
Navigating tomorrow:
gen AI's impact on your job

Understanding how generative AI will affect your profession is crucial in career planning. Our interactive tool helps you prepare by quantifying how the fast-moving technology will impact you.

To get started, enter your job role.

    Examples: Web developers, Graphic designers, Dentist, Management analysts, General and operations managers

    Understanding your exposure score

    Your exposure score reflects the degree to which your occupation could be affected by generative AI. It takes into account how many of your job's tasks could be fully automated by gen AI; how many could be assisted; and the relative importance of these tasks. A lower exposure score means a lower percent of your job's tasks will be automated, so your profession will be relatively unaffected. The chart shows your exposure score in both 2023 and 2032.

    Job title 2023 2032

    Theoretical maximum Exposure score*

    Understanding your friction score

    Now that you know your exposure score, let's move on to your friction score. What does this mean? The friction score measures how difficult it will be for workers displaced by gen AI to find new employment with their existing skills. A high friction score means it could be more challenging for you to find new work. This chart shows your friction score in 2027, which forms the midpoint of our analysis.

    To know more about your occupational group

    Looking ahead: your job in five years

    Now let's put your exposure score and friction score to work to see what your job will look like five years from now. The four quadrants on this chart illustrate the impact gen AI will have on both the tasks that make up your job and the ease with which you will find work in your field.

    Data in this chart represents predicted exposure scores versus theoretical maximum exposure scores. See methodology for how these scores are calculated. Bubble size represents the relative number of workers in the job category.

    Color coding of bubbles corresponds to wage quintile in 2022, with darkest blue representing the fifth quintile and lightest representing the first.

    Source: Oxford Economics and Cognizant
    1. Management
    2. Business and financial operations
    3. Computer and mathematical
    4. Architecture and engineering
    5. Life, physical, and social science
    6. Community and social service
    7. Legal
    8. Educational instruction and library
    9. Arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media
    10. Healthcare practitioners and technical
    11. Healthcare support
     12. Protective service
     13. Food preparation and serving related
     14. Building and grounds cleaning and maintenance
     15. Personal care and service
     16. Sales and related
     17. Office and administrative support
     18. Farming, fishing, and forestry
     19. Construction and extraction
     20. Installation, maintenance, and repair
     21. Production
     22. Transportation and material moving
