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Cognizant Adaptive Spaces
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Personalized environments that anticipate customer wants and needs

The convergence of physical and digital experiences will continue to evolve as we emerge from the pandemic. With customers living online, even when physically present, you have an opportunity to reimagine physical spaces and turn them into a strategic business advantage.
Cognizant® Adaptive Spaces creates digitized physical environments that enhance customer experiences. By leveraging the internet of things, machine learning and artificial intelligence, Cognizant Adaptive Spaces helps you understand, track and react to each customer’s engagement within the physical world.
The result? Personalized experiences that increase brand loyalty—turning your space into a differentiator, not a drag on your resources.
Learn more about our Travel & Hospitality solutions for your business.
Enhance experiences
Enhance experiences

Combine physical and digital assets to provide customers with personalized, data-driven experiences that are contextualized, responsive and meaningful.

Optimize operations
Optimize operations

Enable intelligent and robotic process automation that improves accuracy and reduces costs—and deploy team members to more interesting, relevant and valuable roles.

Connect the dots
Connect the dots

Implement a single platform across sensor hardware and software applications that enables real-time actions, optimizes operations and improves data processing speeds.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.