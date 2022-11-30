Skip to main content Skip to footer

Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

Cognizant Mexico

Accelerate digital transformation with end-to-end services

Cognizant’s nearshore operation in Mexico includes over 1,000 associates spread across three cities. Our two delivery centers (Mexico City and Guadalajara) and one office (Monterrey) serve more than 80 clients in a wide range of industries.

Our end-to-end services include digital engineering, application support, infrastructure, analytics, testing, enterprise applications and business process outsourcing (BPO) services.

Cognizant is proud to be certified as a Top Employer by Great Place to Work for three years in a row and is ranked #35 nationwide and #4 at a regional level (Guadalajara).

Engineering excellence

We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.

A passion for innovation and performance

We’re proud to partner with organizations that share our passion for innovating and taking performance—the human experience—to even greater heights.

Building skills in the community

The Cognizant Outreach program mobilizes our associates’ expertise and enthusiasm through volunteer work.

Future-ready means AI-ready

Get five recommendations on how to build future-readiness into your enterprise, with AI as a driving force of your success.

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

