Cognizant’s nearshore operation in Mexico includes over 1,000 associates spread across three cities. Our two delivery centers (Mexico City and Guadalajara) and one office (Monterrey) serve more than 80 clients in a wide range of industries.
Our end-to-end services include digital engineering, application support, infrastructure, analytics, testing, enterprise applications and business process outsourcing (BPO) services.
Cognizant is proud to be certified as a Top Employer by Great Place to Work for three years in a row and is ranked #35 nationwide and #4 at a regional level (Guadalajara).
Engineering excellence
We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.
