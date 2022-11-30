Cognizant Mexico

Accelerate digital transformation with end-to-end services

Cognizant’s nearshore operation in Mexico includes over 1,000 associates spread across three cities. Our two delivery centers (Mexico City and Guadalajara) and one office (Monterrey) serve more than 80 clients in a wide range of industries.

Our end-to-end services include digital engineering, application support, infrastructure, analytics, testing, enterprise applications and business process outsourcing (BPO) services.

Cognizant is proud to be certified as a Top Employer by Great Place to Work for three years in a row and is ranked #35 nationwide and #4 at a regional level (Guadalajara).