  1. Industries title Industry & Digital Expertise | Cognizant
  2. Life Sciences title Life Sciences Technology Solutions | Cognizant
Medical Devices
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INNOVATE TO WIN

Rethink your business with digital technology

12 of the top 15

medical devices manufacturers work with Cognizant.

The genius of medical technology

<h5><span class="text-regular">Healthcare reforms and technological advances are converging and together they’re driving demand for a new generation of innovative medical devices. Cognizant helps top companies meet that demand. Our integrated portfolio of solutions improves product development and manufacturing processes, and helps to meet the demands of a stringent regulatory environment.</span></h5>
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SHOWCASE
<h3>Featured work</h3>
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LIFE SCIENCES

Total quality management solution for patient care

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THOUGHT LEADERSHIP
<h3>Latest thinking</h3>
Cognizant medtech webinar on 1/23/2024
Applying enterprise technology best practices to medtech

Life sciences experts leverage their cross-industry understanding of technology adoption best practices and place them in a medtech-specific context.

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MRI medical equipment
Five lessons from biopharmaceutical trials for MedTech companies

Learn best practices from biopharma clinical studies that enable efficient collection and use of data—for faster insights on product safety and efficacy.

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LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT
<h3>Leadership</h3>
Gaurav Marya profile picture
Gaurav Marya

SVP and Strategic Business Unit Head, Life Sciences

Bryan Hill profile picture
Bryan Hill

Vice President, Strategy & Transformation, AI Market Unit Head, Life Sciences

Pritam Raut profile picture
Pritam Raut

Strategic Business Unit Head and Client Partner

Shabbir Mejevdiwala profile picture
Shabbir Mejevdiwala

Vice President, Strategic Business Unit Leader

Dr. Srininvasan Jayaraman profile picture
Dr. Srininvasan Jayaraman

MedTech Practice Leader

Nitin Raizada profile picture
Nitin Raizada

Vice President and Head, Global Life Sciences Consulting

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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