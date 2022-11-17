Skip to main content Skip to footer
Data and AI for Financial Services
Build a foundation for decision-making that is always looking ahead.

Successful financial institutions are shifting from systems based on historical data to new digital models that use machine learning and AI to distill data from multiple sources. They can help companies more easily launch personalized offerings, drive customer acquisition and create superior experiences.
At Cognizant, we leverage our skills with AI and machine learning so you can make better decisions using the data that really matters. Our Data and AI for Financial Services offering includes:


  • A customized reference architecture
  • Accelerators to drive new business value using AI and machine learning
  • An agile team accustomed to producing great outcomes, faster
Learn more about Cognizant’s Banking and Capital Markets solutions for your business.
ADDITIONAL CAPABILITIES

Supporting service capabilities

Establish sustainable infrastructure

Asset managers have significant amounts of data. Pairing it with strong data management strategy and governance builds a foundation for the simplicity and personalization investors demand.

Partner with Cognizant to develop a data strategy for your organization that is cloud-based and enables data-driven decisions for investment processes and operational tracking.

Ensure quality, compliance and trust

To achieve true data integrity, financial institutions must empower the back office to take on the growing volume and complexity of trade and transactional data, as well as move beyond fragmented legacy systems and time-consuming manual reporting and reconciliation processes.

Leverage the expertise, services and partnerships of Cognizant Data Integrity and Control to reimagine post-trade through multiple engagement models, seamless data integration, data migration capabilities and more.

Latest thinking

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

