Data and AI for Financial Services
At Cognizant, we leverage our skills with AI and machine learning so you can make better decisions using the data that really matters. Our Data and AI for Financial Services offering includes:
ADDITIONAL CAPABILITIES
Supporting service capabilities
Establish sustainable infrastructure
Asset managers have significant amounts of data. Pairing it with strong data management strategy and governance builds a foundation for the simplicity and personalization investors demand.
Partner with Cognizant to develop a data strategy for your organization that is cloud-based and enables data-driven decisions for investment processes and operational tracking.
Ensure quality, compliance and trust
To achieve true data integrity, financial institutions must empower the back office to take on the growing volume and complexity of trade and transactional data, as well as move beyond fragmented legacy systems and time-consuming manual reporting and reconciliation processes.
Leverage the expertise, services and partnerships of Cognizant Data Integrity and Control to reimagine post-trade through multiple engagement models, seamless data integration, data migration capabilities and more.
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.