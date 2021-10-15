  1. Services title Digital Transformation Services | Cognizant
  2. Business Operations title AI-Powered Business Operations Automation | Cognizant
Geospatial Operations
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Empowering precision: Transforming geospatial operations for a smarter world

<h3>Unlock the full potential of your business with Cognizant's cutting-edge geospatial operations</h3> <p>In today's digital landscape, the true value of location data lies in providing accurate, real-time insights that inform strategic decisions and elevate customer experiences.&nbsp;</p> <p>At Cognizant, we combine human expertise with advanced technologies like machine learning and AI to collect, analyze and utilize location data with precision and reliability. Our comprehensive services streamline operations, boost customer engagement and ensure compliance with industry standards. Our experts guide you in utilizing location data to propel your business to new heights in the digital realm.</p>
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Offerings

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<h4>Expansive experience across geospatial platforms</h4>
<p>Cognizant's geospatial operations practice is a strategic partner and service provider for the world's top three map platform providers. With extensive experience in emerging domains such as 3D maps, ADAS and the metaverse, we offer full-stack service capabilities in collaboration with Cognizant's IoT practice.</p>
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Map operations
Precision mapping and geo solutions
  • Map content production: Point of interest (POIs) and attributes of interest (curation, edits/review, verification and validation of data capture and user-generated content), transit real-time incident monitoring and transportation layer creation and support, addresses (houses, 2D/3D buildings), lanes with access attributes
  • Geographic information system (GIS) geo solutions: GIS consulting, software upgrades and tech migration, desktop, web and mobile solutions, data and quality assurance services, app support and cloud migration
  • AR/VR, real-time updates, blue dot accuracy: AR/VR (3D data, indoor mapping, AI/ML annotations), real-time updates (dedicated teams to update road closures/events), blue dot accuracy (beacon installations, urban canyon mapping, GPS location accuracy, hotspot mapping)
Imagery data collection
Advanced mapping imagery and geocoding
  • Street-level imagery: Mapping imagery data capture using custom-fitted cars having required hardware installed like LiDAR, cameras, sensors, SSD drives, etc.
  • Field surveys and geocoding: Map road geometry data collections via street walks, ingestion and aggregation from third-party sources
Autonomous driving space
Next-gen computer vision and autonomous systems
  • Computer vision: 2D/3D image annotations, audio/text/video annotations, LiDAR annotations, sensor fusion and infrastructure utility mapping
  • Autonomous systems: Software quality and event testing, driver/rider/AV/CX support, event triage (real/simulations), fleet management and warehouse management
Product and hardware operations
Comprehensive hardware and product management
  • Product incubation: New product introduction management including procurement, device setup, testing and troubleshooting, logistics and warehouse management, and partner enablement and outreach
  • Hardware operations: Repair and refurbishment of hardware equipment both onsite (in-field) and in workshops, modification and distribution of hardware documentation, and assembly and installation of cameras, sensors and LiDAR
AI, analytics and engineering
AI-powered analytics and engineering
  • Customized volume forecasting/bad POI edits detection, Interactive dashboards, ML-driven text mining for digital marketing, predictive quality and sentiment analysis
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<h3>What you could achieve</h3> <p>Our geospatial operations practice drives substantial business value through increased productivity, cost savings and improved accuracy. Key accomplishments include:</p>

Up to 30%

productivity improvement

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60%

per unit cost reduction

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Up to 96%

first time accuracy

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Solutions in spotlight

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Cognizant® Route Optimizer
Watch how Cognizant® Route Optimizer transforms route planning! Boost efficiency, save fuel and complete more tasks with smarter routes for logistics, utilities, emergency response and beyond. Smarter routes. Better outcomes.

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Cognizant® Intelligent Work Allocator for Geospatial Services
Explore how Cognizant® Intelligent Work Allocator revolutionizes field operations by optimizing routes based on road conditions, density and weather.

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Cognizant® Geospatial Data Intelligence Solution
Cognizant® Geospatial Data Intelligence Solution uses AI and natural language to transform complex spatial data into clear, actionable stories, no dashboards, queries, or delays. Insight that truly works at the speed of thought.

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<h3>Insights</h3>
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Reimagining a hyper-connected world

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Modern field service operations gain an intuitive edge through Cognizant BPaaS

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Mapping the future in a driverless world

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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