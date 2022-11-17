Semiconductors
KEY FOCUS AREAS
Find your next advantage
See where you can accelerate performance across your semiconductor enterprise.
Discover the capabilities—from automation and engineering to cloud, platforms and AI—that can streamline operations, reduce complexity and help you compete at speed.
Engineering a connected future
Let’s design bold solutions: intelligent, autonomous, and built to scale. From smart products and intelligent mobility to connected operations and sustainable systems, we engineer the future into everything we do—delivering results you can measure.
Our end-to-end engineering services bridge the gap between semiconductor innovation and connected device ecosystems, enabling businesses to design, develop, and manufacture next-generation IoT products with speed, precision, and measurable business impact. From chip-level engineering to industrial orchestration, we turn complex ideas into connected, scalable solutions that shape the future.
Streamline processes with MES
Our manufacturing execution systems (MES) are engineered for semiconductor fabs, consolidating process and equipment data, reducing wafer lot handling complexity, and accelerating batch releases to improve cycle time, yield, and fab productivity.
Accelerate innovation across the PLM lifecycle
Cognizant and Belcan bring deep semiconductor expertise to engineering R&D services and product lifecycle management (PLM), supporting the full chip lifecycle and process integration.
Gain a trusted partner
With the addition of Astreya's AI-first managed services capabilities, Cognizant now offers semiconductor clients a single, trusted partner for cloud infrastructure, security, and data center solutions. With our deep hyperscaler experience, we deliver the speed and confidence you need to manage your most critical technology environments.
Semiconductor operations run on complex systems
Cognizant bridges the gaps by leveraging industry-leading platforms like SAP and Oracle to unify data, streamline processes, and accelerate decision-making. The result is a connected enterprise where design, manufacturing, and business teams operate from a single source of truth.
SAP – Modern operations for better business outcomes
Cognizant SAP services focus on business outcomes using advanced solutions, digital and consulting services, and application management.
Operate with insight and speed
As AI inspires businesses to rethink how they create value and innovate, you need a business process services partner who can guide you through the change.
Cognizant combines expertise in modern operating models with depth and leadership in process and IT automation to ensure high-performing operations.
Let's collaborate to ready your organization for the AI-powered future—and reap its benefits faster.
Business growth requires smarter, more informed decision making.
In semiconductors, the margin between winning and losing is razor thin. Learn how pairing intelligence with data and AI services helps you anticipate change, sharpen operational decisions, and outpace dynamic markets.
AI-enabled intelligence
Connect your processes, people and insights across the enterprise with AI-enabled intelligent process automation (IPA).
We help clients rethink how they create value and innovate by combining business and process expertise with advanced digital platforms and applied AI.
PLATFORMS
Build on proven platforms
See how you can accelerate performance across your semiconductor enterprise.
Discover purpose-built platforms—from enterprise AI and multi-cloud management to AI-powered engineering and training data services—that streamline execution, reduce complexity and help you compete at speed.
Cognizant AI platforms solve the last-mile challenges
Cognizant Neuro® is a suite of AI-powered platforms and services that tackle enterprises’ toughest problems such as AI adoption, complex business processes and autonomous operations that don’t live up to their potential.
Learn the benefits for your business in our powerful components and capabilities, from Neuro AI Decisioning and Neuro Edge, to Neuro IT Operations and Neuro Business Processes.
Multi-cloud management across the lifecycle
Cognizant® Skygrade™ is a multi-cloud and edge management platform that helps firms transition to and streamline modern architectures. By simplifying cloud migration and management, Skygrade speeds time to value, improves cloud efficiency, and reduces complexity.
Learn how a unified view across cloud estates can ensure your business is ready for a high-performing future.
Most teams still wrestle with tangled tech stacks and siloed work
That’s why we created Cognizant Flowsource—a unified, AI-powered platform that ushers in the next generation of engineering.
By integrating generative and agentic AI into every stage of the software development lifecycle (SDLC), Flowsource lets organizations focus on user experiences.
Learn how Flowsource can help your company deliver quality code at speed, reduce security risks and accelerate time to market.
Even the best machine learning algorithms fail without clean, contextual training data.
Cognizant partners with trailblazers across all industries to train some of the world’s most advanced AI models. We’ve curated, annotated and quality-checked billions of data points and millions of data labels across every major modality.
Learn how our AI Model Training and Data Services can help your company build its capabilities in data annotation, labeling and mapping.
Tagging and advanced annotation to drive product development
We bring a deep understanding of data annotation in many contexts:
- 2D/3D images and videos
- 3D point cloud
- LiDAR labeling
- Semantic segmentation
- Sensor fusion
Ask us today how data annotation can help your company implement smarter, more accurate AI.
Engineering R&D labs
Discover our 5 premier R&D labs driving advanced 5G networks, CPE devices, radio engineering, CX engineering, and embedded systems.
Leadership
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities, including media technology solutions, communication technology services and telecom technology solutions, is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.