Semiconductors

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Chips are everywhere in today’s hyperconnected world

Powering AI, data centers, and cloud, chips now set the pace for consumer and automotive innovation. The opportunity is massive—and the window is shorter than ever. Partner with us for the technology, AI innovation, and industry expertise to jumpstart semiconductor industry solutions.
“If you want your business to be engineered in a modern way, come to Cognizant.”

Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA

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Semiconductor leader fast-tracks connected services
Semiconductor leader fast-tracks connected services

accelerating the platform by 30% to speed time to market, improve cost efficiency and enable scalable software-defined vehicle (SDV) innovation.

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Chip demand is reshaping the semiconductor industry
Chip demand is reshaping the semiconductor industry

Winners will master complexity across the value chain, overcoming constraints in supply, talent and infrastructure.

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Driving the auto industry’s future

Inside Qualcomm Technologies and Cognizant’s gen AI partnership: Nakul Duggal on helping automakers reinvent in-vehicle experiences.

Enterprise, meet physical AI

Business value starts in the physical world, from sensors and devices to grids, fleets, labs and field services. Learn how embedding intelligence at the edge can make your environment context-aware and responsive.

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KEY FOCUS AREAS

Find your next advantage

See where you can accelerate performance across your semiconductor enterprise.

Discover the capabilities—from automation and engineering to cloud, platforms and AI—that can streamline operations, reduce complexity and help you compete at speed.

Engineering a connected future

Let’s design bold solutions: intelligent, autonomous, and built to scale. From smart products and intelligent mobility to connected operations and sustainable systems, we engineer the future into everything we do—delivering results you can measure. 

Our end-to-end engineering services bridge the gap between semiconductor innovation and connected device ecosystems, enabling businesses to design, develop, and manufacture next-generation IoT products with speed, precision, and measurable business impact. From chip-level engineering to industrial orchestration, we turn complex ideas into connected, scalable solutions that shape the future.

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Streamline processes with MES

Our manufacturing execution systems (MES) are engineered for semiconductor fabs, consolidating process and equipment data, reducing wafer lot handling complexity, and accelerating batch releases to improve cycle time, yield, and fab productivity.

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Accelerate innovation across the PLM lifecycle

Cognizant and Belcan bring deep semiconductor expertise to engineering R&D services and product lifecycle management (PLM), supporting the full chip lifecycle and process integration.

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Gain a trusted partner

With the addition of Astreya's AI-first managed services capabilities, Cognizant now offers semiconductor clients a single, trusted partner for cloud infrastructure, security, and data center solutions. With our deep hyperscaler experience, we deliver the speed and confidence you need to manage your most critical technology environments.

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Semiconductor operations run on complex systems

Cognizant bridges the gaps by leveraging industry-leading platforms like SAP and Oracle to unify data, streamline processes, and accelerate decision-making. The result is a connected enterprise where design, manufacturing, and business teams operate from a single source of truth.

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SAP – Modern operations for better business outcomes

Cognizant SAP services focus on business outcomes using advanced solutions, digital and consulting services, and application management.

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Oracle – Modernize and transform

Accelerate your journey to cloud and digital platforms with Cognizant’s Oracle practice.

Operate with insight and speed

As AI inspires businesses to rethink how they create value and innovate, you need a business process services partner who can guide you through the change.

Cognizant combines expertise in modern operating models with depth and leadership in process and IT automation to ensure high-performing operations.

Let's collaborate to ready your organization for the AI-powered future—and reap its benefits faster.

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Business growth requires smarter, more informed decision making.

In semiconductors, the margin between winning and losing is razor thin. Learn how pairing intelligence with data and AI services helps you anticipate change, sharpen operational decisions, and outpace dynamic markets.

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AI-enabled intelligence

Connect your processes, people and insights across the enterprise with AI-enabled intelligent process automation (IPA).

We help clients rethink how they create value and innovate by combining business and process expertise with advanced digital platforms and applied AI.

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PLATFORMS

Build on proven platforms

See how you can accelerate performance across your semiconductor enterprise. 

Discover purpose-built platforms—from enterprise AI and multi-cloud management to AI-powered engineering and training data services—that streamline execution, reduce complexity and help you compete at speed.

Cognizant AI platforms solve the last-mile challenges

Cognizant Neuro® is a suite of AI-powered platforms and services that tackle enterprises’ toughest problems such as AI adoption, complex business processes and autonomous operations that don’t live up to their potential.

Learn the benefits for your business in our powerful components and capabilities, from Neuro AI Decisioning and Neuro Edge, to Neuro IT Operations and Neuro Business Processes. 

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Multi-cloud management across the lifecycle

Cognizant® Skygrade™ is a multi-cloud and edge management platform that helps firms transition to and streamline modern architectures. By simplifying cloud migration and management, Skygrade speeds time to value, improves cloud efficiency, and reduces complexity.

Learn how a unified view across cloud estates can ensure your business is ready for a high-performing future.

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Most teams still wrestle with tangled tech stacks and siloed work

That’s why we created Cognizant Flowsource—a unified, AI-powered platform that ushers in the next generation of engineering.

By integrating generative and agentic AI into every stage of the software development lifecycle (SDLC), Flowsource lets organizations focus on user experiences.

Learn how Flowsource can help your company deliver quality code at speed, reduce security risks and accelerate time to market.

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Even the best machine learning algorithms fail without clean, contextual training data.

Cognizant partners with trailblazers across all industries to train some of the world’s most advanced AI models. We’ve curated, annotated and quality-checked billions of data points and millions of data labels across every major modality.

Learn how our AI Model Training and Data Services can help your company build its capabilities in data annotation, labeling and mapping.

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Tagging and advanced annotation to drive product development

We bring a deep understanding of data annotation in many contexts:

  • 2D/3D images and videos
  • 3D point cloud
  • LiDAR labeling
  • Semantic segmentation
  • Sensor fusion

Ask us today how data annotation can help your company implement smarter, more accurate AI.

Discover what's new in Cognizant AI Lab

Partner with us to explore models, test real-world use cases and get hands-on with the latest AI advancements—including emerging approaches like decision AI.

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Engineering R&D labs

Discover our 5 premier R&D labs driving advanced 5G networks, CPE devices, radio engineering, CX engineering, and embedded systems.

5G Network Lab

Located in Bangalore, India, this lab features a 3GPP-compliant end-to-end 5G SA and LTE environment supporting IoT integration and private enterprise network solutions.

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CPE Engineering Lab

Based in Bangalore, India, this facility is equipped with CPE devices, Octobox systems, and robotic arms to enable comprehensive testing of voice, data, and IoT performance.

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LTE & PTT Radio Engineering Lab

In Hyderabad, India, this specialized radio lab focuses on testing LTE networks and public safety communications, including push-to-talk (PTT) standards.

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Customer Experience Engineering Lab

Operating out of Bangalore and Chennai, India, this lab supports product development, testing and maintenance with a diverse environment of CMTS platforms and CPE devices.

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Embedded Product Engineering Lab

Also in Hyderabad, India, this state-of-the-art facility is dedicated to embedded systems development and testing across a range of applications.

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Partnerships

Join the conversation with Cognizant CMT

Visit our Cognizant Communications, Media, Education and Technology LinkedIn page to get the news on how we’re helping clients shape the future. We invite you to join the conversation to exchange ideas, gain insights and connect with our leaders driving transformation.

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Leadership

Anurag Sinha

Senior Vice President and Communications, Media and Technology Business Unit Leader

Deepak Sharma

Vice President and Strategic Business Unit Head Technology

Deepak Sharma - Cognizant

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities, including media technology solutions, communication technology services and telecom technology solutions, is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.