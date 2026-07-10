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Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

Cognizant Middle East

See how Cognizant engineers your modern business.

COMPANY AND LOCATIONS

About us

COMPANY AND LOCATIONS

About us

Learn how we are building businesses that outpace change and where our offices are in UAE, KSA and Qatar.

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HEALTHCARE

Community Health Choice saves $4.15M

HEALTHCARE

Community Health Choice saves $4.15M

using robotic automation to decrease claim turnaround times and penalties.

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TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY

Whitbread deploys a new Microsoft Azure-based EIP

TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY

Whitbread deploys a new Microsoft Azure-based EIP

that saves costs and creates a foundation for future growth and differentiation.

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HEALTHCARE

MetroHealth new revenue cycle approach nets $13M

HEALTHCARE

MetroHealth new revenue cycle approach nets $13M

and delivered a better financial experience to patients through an automation system.

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DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

Key industries

Banking

As banking and financial services companies compete in a digital marketplace, they need to embrace a software-centric view of their business.

Communications, Media & Technology

Communications, media & entertainment, and technology companies are the digital explorers, innovators and storytellers of our time. Cognizant can help you to transform your business into a human-centric enterprise by creating new customer experiences.

Travel and Hospitality

New digital technologies, changing travel patterns and innovative product types are just a few of the forces driving new growth in the travel ecosystem. Across-the-board transformation is disrupting travel and hospitality industries.

Engineering excellence

We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.

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Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

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