Press release | May 15, 2023

Press release | May 15, 2023

Cognizant launches Cognizant Neuro® AI platform to help companies responsibly deploy generative AI at enterprise scale

How to be a future-ready city

To thrive, a city must be more than smart; it must be resilient. Learn the six ways cities can fulfill their visions.

About us

HEALTHCARE

Gulf Medical Company (GMC) increases user productivity by 25%

and improves business responsiveness by migrating to S/4HANA.

HEALTHCARE

An intuitive claims strategy yields 98%

accuracy for REVELOHEALTH, enabling the company to re-price claims in seconds.

CONSUMER GOODS

Orkla adopts unified intelligence platform

to gain scalability, agility, efficiency and public cloud benefits.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

Key industries

Banking

As banking and financial services companies compete in a digital marketplace, they need to embrace a software-centric view of their business.

Communications, Media & Technology

Communications, media & entertainment, and technology companies are the digital explorers, innovators and storytellers of our time. Cognizant can help you to transform your business into a human-centric enterprise by creating new customer experiences.

Travel and Hospitality

New digital technologies, changing travel patterns and innovative product types are just a few of the forces driving new growth in the travel ecosystem. Across-the-board transformation is disrupting travel and hospitality industries.

Engineering excellence

RECOGNITION

An Everest PEAK Matrix® Enterprise QA Leader 2022

Cognizant ranks ahead of 32 providers as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Assessment for creating prominent market impact in Enterprise QA services.

RECOGNITION

Named top 10: HFS App Mod Services 2022

We are #1 in the winners circle for Application Modernization execution, innovation, OneOffice alignment and voice of the customer criteria.

RECOGNITION

Find out why we are a data and AI leader

Ranked among the top providers for data and AI services, we can help you make smarter, faster business decisions.

