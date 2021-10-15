Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Safeguard privileged access

Privileged accounts are prime targets for cyberattacks. Cognizant's privileged identity and access management (PIM/PAM) services safeguard your most sensitive assets with end-to-end protection. Our offerings include:

Vaulting and session monitoring

Zero standing access

Endpoint privileged management

Application credential management

Secure vendor remote access

Privileged threat analytics

PAM for IoT/OT

Ensure compliance, reduce risk and protect your organization’s most important assets with intelligent privileged access control.