Identity and Access Management
Digital transformation initiatives have rendered legacy identity tools and frameworks obsolete, potentially exposing your company to the modern threats of the digital era. Leverage Cognizant’s next generation of identity & access management (IAM) solutions to help keep you safe throughout your digital transformation journey.
The traditional security perimeter has vanished. Smart devices and IoT are proliferating in the extended enterprise. Together, they’ve created a need for identity solutions that are highly scalable and flexible.
Enter cloud computing and SaaS solutions, which give you greater flexibility in how to buy, implement and integrate an identity solution that’s best suited to your specific needs.
Cognizant’s next-gen portfolio of Identity and Access Management solutions can help you:
- Replace outdated point solutions with a single identity platform that supports the tools of the modern digital era
- Reduce cost and complexity of identity operations, while improving the overall security posture of your organization
- Take advantage of the flexibility and pricing benefits of the new era of SaaS-delivered solutions
Offerings
Frictionless, secure web access
Provide an easy-to-use, highly secure authentication experience for your customers that they can enjoy using across all of your web properties. Cognizant Security’s IAM team provides the security consulting, professional and managed security services you need to help plan, implement and manage an effective CIAM solution.
Authorized access done right
Ensure that only the right users are allowed to use the right resources at the right times for the right reasons. Cognizant Security’s IAM team provides the security consulting, professional and managed security services you need to help plan, implement and manage an effective IGA solution.
Safeguard sensitive accounts
Protect your most sensitive accounts from compromise. Cognizant Security’s IAM team provides the consulting, professional and managed security services you need to help plan, implement and manage and effective PAM solution.
Secure mobile & cloud access
Provide fast, secure access to your enterprise users of mobile and cloud technologies using a highly scalable, cloud-based and cost-effective identity service.
Authenticate, authorize, audit
Deploy the appropriate combination of authentication, authorization trust and auditing capabilities to ensure your technology footprint is secure. Cognizant Security’s IAM team provides the consulting, professional and managed security services you need to help plan, implement and manage an effective AM solution.
On-demand webinar
A faster time to value approach—privileged access management as a service (PAMaaS)
Learn how to improve your security approach of privileged accounts with the right expertise, cost and time to value.
