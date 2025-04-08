IoT & Engineering
Engineering a connected future
Let’s design bold solutions—intelligent, autonomous and built to scale.
From smart products and intelligent mobility to connected operations and sustainable systems, we engineer the future into everything we do—delivering results you can measure.
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<h3>Innovation made possible</h3> <p>IoT and connected technologies are transforming how we live, work and play. But how do you turn these technical ambitions into a reality?</p> <p>We bring your bold and brilliant ideas to life, through advanced engineering, innovative thinking and scalable solutions. By fusing deep domain expertise with AI, edge computing and automation—we help businesses bridge the physical and digital—powering smart products, connected operations and digital experiences that move the world forward.</p> <p>Whether you’re in industrial manufacturing, automotive, life sciences, medtech, utilities or beyond, we drive transformation across industries, helping you innovate confidently.</p> <p>The result? New revenue streams, reduced costs, smarter operations and personalized customer experiences.</p> <p>By engineering IoT and connected solutions, we get you to the future, first.</p>
OUR IMPACT
<h3>Real business outcomes, proven impact</h3> <p>From billions saved to products launched faster, see how we help clients win across industries, platforms and geographies.</p>
<h2>$1.2B</h2> <p>saved for a global financial institution, with projected savings of $3 billion over 3 years</p>
<h2>30%</h2> <p>faster project delivery for a leading pharmaceutical brand, saving over 4,000 worker hours</p>
<h2>$18M</h2> <p>saved and reduced food spoilage for a large retail chain</p>
<h2>60%</h2> <p>efficiency improvement when testing connected car features for a renowned German OEM</p>
<h2>40%</h2> <p>reduction in operational costs achieved by a major European transportation authority through GIS modernization</p>
<h2>99%</h2> <p>data quality improvement for largest US utility service provider</p>
<h2>100%</h2> <p>automation achieved in freezer environments for new client cold-chain warehouses</p>
<h2>40%</h2> <p>reduction in production errors for an automotive leader through AI-powered analytics</p>
WHAT WE DO
<h3>Engineering modern business to improve everyday life</h3> <p>Connected by design. Built for bold outcomes.</p> <p>Explore our end-to-end suite of smart services, designed to turn your ambitions into advantage and unlock what’s next.</p>
FULL LIFECYCLE SUPPORT
<h3>For every stage of your connected journey</h3> <p>From early concepts to scaled services, we're your partner at every step of your connected innovation journey.</p>
WHY WORK WITH US
<h3>We connect the dots. You capture what’s next</h3> <p>What sets us apart is how advanced engineering meets connected thinking—and delivers.</p>
See our Innovation Labs in action
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Explore Cognizant's global network of IoT, embedded and ER&D labs, where AI is engineered into physical systems across vehicles, factories, networks and devices. From concept to deployment, we help clients validate, de-risk and accelerate adoption of connected, intelligent and autonomous applications designed to scale.
OUR PARTNERS AND ACQUISITIONS
<h3>Connected by a world-class tech ecosystem</h3> <p>Our expanded IoT and engineering portfolio—shaped by strategic global partnership and targeted acquisitions—bring deep domain expertise, differentiated capabilities, proven accelerators and cross-industry scale that accelerate outcomes.</p> <p>These combined forces span product design, automotive engineering, industrial automation, geospatial intelligence and cloud-to-edge solutions—covering embedded systems, AI and product lifecycle platforms. Together, they enable our clients to innovate faster, streamline development and solve complex engineering challenges and scale.</p> <h5><b>Partnerships</b></h5>
<h5><b>Acquisitions</b></h5>
FEATURED WORK
<h3>Success in action</h3> <p>Witness the power of connected engineering in action. Discover how our solutions are driving efficiency, savings and growth.</p>
PERSPECTIVES & INSIGHTS
<h3>What’s trending</h3> <p>Stay one step ahead. Explore the latest insights, trends and news shaping the world of IoT and engineering.</p>
<h5><b>Featured Perspectives</b></h5>
<h5><b>News & Insights</b></h5>
LEADERSHIP
<h3>The minds behind the momentum</h3> <p>Meet the leaders shaping Cognizant’s IoT and Engineering vision—bringing deep industry expertise, transformative thinking and global perspective to every solution we build.</p>
<h3>Let’s build your connected business</h3> <p>Today, IoT solutions and connected technologies offer unprecedented possibilities for your business—but only if you tap into the engineering expertise needed to make it happen.</p> <p>We believe in the power of partnership to unlock this potential. Take the first step toward transforming your business now.</p>