Internet of Things
Offerings
Smart connectivity extends the functionality of consumer, medical and industrial devices, creating new revenue streams while streamlining processes and delivering better experiences.
We develop smart solutions that transform industrial and production supply chains and operations, helping to reduce costs and accelerating time to market.
Intelligent solutions enable connected, shared and autonomous mobility in transportation and logistics, driving better efficiencies across the business ecosystem.
Connected solutions create intelligence across public and private buildings, factories and other related infrastructure, elevating experiences and driving sustainability.
Cognizant is committed to helping companies get to net-zero and meet sustainability goals. Our solutions enable you to take action on core business-related changes involving products, supply chain, operations and real estate functions.
Our approach
We use a human-centric approach to solve your biggest challenges and improve everyday life. Across information and operational technology, we combine software, hardware and edge IoT technologies with engineering and security capabilities to help your business take advantage of the almost unlimited synergies between the physical and digital worlds.
Latest thinking
