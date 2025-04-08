  1. Services title Digital Transformation Services | Cognizant
IoT & Engineering
Contact

Engineering a connected future

Let’s design bold solutions—intelligent, autonomous and built to scale.

From smart products and intelligent mobility to connected operations and sustainable systems, we engineer the future into everything we do—delivering results you can measure.

Explore what we do

https://cognizant.scene7.com/is/content/cognizant/cognizant-global-marketing/marketing-channels/cognizant-dotcom/en_us/services/video/iot-engineering-solutions-hero.mp4https://author-p66763-e603352.adobeaemcloud.com/content/dam/connectedassets/cognizant-global-marketing/marketing-channels/cognizant-dotcom/en_us/services/images/iot-engineering-solutions-hero.jpg?wid=1600&fit=wrap
Three colleagues working on a computer chipboard
<h3>Innovation made possible</h3> <p>IoT and connected technologies are transforming how we live, work and play. But how do you turn these technical ambitions into a reality?</p> <p>We bring your bold and brilliant ideas to life, through advanced engineering, innovative thinking and scalable solutions. By fusing deep domain expertise with AI, edge computing and automation—we help businesses bridge the physical and digital—powering smart products, connected operations and digital experiences that move the world forward.</p> <p>Whether you’re in industrial manufacturing, automotive, life sciences, medtech, utilities or beyond, we drive transformation across industries, helping you innovate confidently.</p> <p>The result? New revenue streams, reduced costs, smarter operations and personalized customer experiences.</p> <p>By engineering IoT and connected solutions, we get you to the future, first.</p>
Let’s bring your vision to life
style
Background Transparent, flex equalheight
label
Overview
id
#spy-overview
OUR IMPACT
<h3>Real business outcomes, proven impact</h3> <p>From billions saved to products launched faster, see how we help clients win across industries, platforms and geographies.</p>
<h2>$1.2B</h2> <p>saved for a global financial institution, with projected savings of $3 billion over 3 years</p>
<h2>30%</h2> <p>faster project delivery for a leading pharmaceutical brand, saving over 4,000 worker hours</p>
<h2>$18M</h2> <p>saved and reduced food spoilage for a large retail chain</p>
<h2>60%</h2> <p>efficiency improvement when testing connected car features for a renowned German OEM</p>
<h2>40%</h2> <p>reduction in operational costs achieved by a major European transportation authority through GIS&nbsp; modernization</p>
<h2>99%</h2> <p>data quality improvement for largest US utility service provider</p>
<h2>100%</h2> <p>automation achieved in freezer environments for new client cold-chain warehouses</p>
<h2>40%</h2> <p>reduction in production errors for an automotive leader through AI-powered analytics</p>
NIVIDIA logo
“If you want your business to be engineered in a modern way, come to Cognizant.”

Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA

style
Background Primary
label
Our impact
id
#spy-our-impact
WHAT WE DO
<h3>Engineering modern business to improve everyday life</h3> <p>Connected by design. Built for bold outcomes.</p> <p>Explore our end-to-end suite of smart services, designed to turn your ambitions into advantage and unlock what’s next.</p>
High precision robot arms at work nside a brightly lit electronics factory
Intelligent operations

Future-proof your infrastructure for asset-intensive industries

A highway at night with blurred traffic, indicating high speed motion
Intelligent automotive & mobility

Take innovation up a gear

Tiny glowing cybernetic fairy drones that look like bees, lit up in pink and hovering over plants
Smart products

Ignite your next product revolution

Rugged landscape with jagged peaks
Enterprise GIS & geospatial solutions

A new level of geospatial intelligence

Aerial view of an offshore oil rig against a sunset sky
Smart field services

Transform field service management

Green sea turtle swimming above colorful plastic waste on ocean floor
Sustainability services

Embed sustainability into your business’s DNA

style
Background Gradient Theme 1
label
What we do
id
#spy-what-we-do
FULL LIFECYCLE SUPPORT
<h3>For every stage of your connected journey</h3> <p>From early concepts to scaled services, we're your partner at every step of your connected innovation journey.</p>
  • Ideate
  • Design
  • Build
  • Connect
  • Service
  • Scale
Ideate
The intial spark

We define your connected vision and strategy with our expert guidance rooted in IoT and engineering trends, tailoring ideas to market trends and feasibility.

A group of people around a desk, brainstorming

Design
Craft the blueprint

We translate your vision into robust blueprint—designing intelligent, secure and scalable architectures that are primed for interoperability and long-term growth.

Closeup view of engineer working on blueprints, using caliper tools to measure

Build
Making it real

Our globally distributed skilled teams bring your connected solutions to life, through agile methodologies, embedded systems expertise and cutting-edge technologies—combining local responsiveness with global scale.

A young woman working on a laptop in an office environment

Connect
Integrating where it makes sense

We offer smooth, secure and flexible integration where it adds the most value—connecting systems, data and processes to minimize disruption and drive end-to-end digital continuity.

Two workers wearing helmets and hazard jackets looking at a muti-screen display in an office

Service
Keeping it running

We provide proactive support and lifecycle management to guarantee the high performance, security and continuous evolution of your connected solution, backed by robust disaster recovery, business continuity planning and OT cybersecurity capabilities.

A young man making a presentation to participants sitting in front of their desktop computers

Scale
Igniting future innovation

In a constantly evolving landscape, we partner with you to unlock new growth opportunities—harnessing data, AI and emerging tech to fuel your next innovation leap.

A woman drawing on a transparent board

Let’s start your journey
style
Background Transparent
label
Full lifecycle support
id
#spy-full-lifecycle-support
WHY WORK WITH US
<h3>We connect the dots. You capture what’s next</h3> <p>What sets us apart is how advanced engineering meets connected thinking—and delivers.</p>
Innovation icon
Achieve breakthrough innovation

Lead the market with future-ready platforms, generative AI innovation, and proprietary and IP-rich accelerators like Neuro Edge®, OnePlant™, APEx, and OneCare—built for speed, precision and scale. Backed by 30+ years of engineering depth, strategic acquisitions and global innovation labs.

Engineering gear icon
Extraordinary engineering for a connected world

From embedded system to edge AI, we bring chip-to-cloud expertise and human-first design to simplify the most advanced systems—making innovation actionable across the entire product and platform lifecycle, from design to post-launch optimization.

Globe icon
Designed for real-world scale

Whether scaling from hundred to millions of devices, our platforms-agnostic architectures and cloud-native frameworks ensure frictionless growth across products, platforms and geographies. With 270+ delivery centers, offices in 45 countries and a robust three-shore delivery model, we ensure global delivery with local agility.

winner podium icon
Deliver results that matter

Achieve faster launches, cut costs, boost productivity, reduce delays and unlock measurable ROI across your ecosystem—with predictive maintenance, digital twins and smart operations.

Adoption icon
Built for accessibility and adoption

We make advanced technologies usable and intuitive—with self-service AI, low-code tooling and simplified user journeys that enable adoption from day one. Our approach helps reduce training time, increase user satisfaction and drive faster returns on technology investments.

group icon
Purpose-built labs for accelerated outcomes

Our ER&D labs, smart manufacturing studios, embedded innovation hubs and centers for automotive engineering, software development, and test and validation—across India, Germany, Japan, Poland and North America—accelerate prototyping, simulation, verification and development.

Get started
style
Background Primary
label
Why work with us
id
#spy-why-work-with-us
See our Innovation Labs in action
url(https://cognizant.scene7.com/is/image/cognizant/see-our-innovation-labs-in-action)
Discover What's Possible
null
Explore Cognizant's global network of IoT, embedded and ER&D labs, where AI is engineered into physical systems across vehicles, factories, networks and devices. From concept to deployment, we help clients validate, de-risk and accelerate adoption of connected, intelligent and autonomous applications designed to scale.
style
Background Lightest Gray, rm vertical padding
OUR PARTNERS AND ACQUISITIONS
<h3>Connected by a world-class tech ecosystem</h3> <p>Our expanded IoT and engineering portfolio—shaped by strategic global partnership and targeted acquisitions—bring deep domain expertise, differentiated capabilities, proven accelerators and cross-industry scale that accelerate outcomes.</p> <p>These combined forces span product design, automotive engineering, industrial automation, geospatial intelligence and cloud-to-edge solutions—covering embedded systems, AI and product lifecycle platforms. Together, they enable our clients to innovate faster, streamline development and solve complex engineering challenges and scale.</p> <h5><b>Partnerships</b></h5>
aws logo
Aveva logo
Accruent logo
Dassault Systems logo
Esri logo
Google Cloud logo
IBM logo
microsoft logo
NVIDIA logo
Omron logo
PTC logo
Qualcomm logo
SIEMENS logo
<h5><b>Acquisitions</b></h5>
Belcan logo
Mobica logo
ESGMobility logo
Bright Wolf logo
TQS Data Intelligence logo
Zenith Technologies logo
Belcan logo
Spotlight

Belcan strengthens our engineering capabilities for aerospace, defense and advanced manufacturing. Belcan’s legacy of innovation, deep domain leadership and trusted delivery help us support high-integrity, precision-driven engineering programs for mission-critical industries with speed and confidence.

style
Background Transparent, rm bottom padding
label
Our partners
id
#spy-our-partners
<h3>Success in action</h3> <p>Witness the power of connected engineering in action. Discover how our solutions are driving efficiency, savings and growth.</p>
A car driving on a hill towards uphill where the sun is shining
Leading global semiconductor company

Accelerated software‑defined vehicle platform development by 30–35%, reduced costs, and enabled platform testing at 1M+ vehicle scale via a connected services platform.

Read more

A personnel showing a tablet to another aircraft worker and explaining something in a hangar
Leading global aircraft manufacturer

Modeled $400M+ in value by automating OEE tracking, revealing a 10% hidden efficiency gap and boosting production visibility.

Read more

An employee wearing a helmet and a hazard jacket, sitting at a desk with multiple computer screens
Leading global equipment rental company

Reduced revenue leakage by nearly $10 million through improved equipment tracking and utilization via IoT.

Read more

Side view of an Aston Martin FI vehicle
Aston Martin Formula One team

Boosted operational efficiency and faster reporting time with embedded IoT and data solutions deepening fan engagement.

Read more

A model representing a bank
Major US based global financial institution

Saving $1.2 billion and improved space utilization by up to 80% with IoT-driven optimization.

Read more

Start your impact story
style
Background Transparent, rm bottom padding
label
Featured work
id
#spy-featured-work
PERSPECTIVES & INSIGHTS
<h3>What’s trending</h3> <p>Stay one step ahead. Explore the latest insights, trends and news shaping the world of IoT and engineering.</p>
<h5><b>Featured Perspectives</b></h5>
Physical AI: From insight to action
Physical AI represents a turning point, where intelligence must perform safely and reliably in the real world. In this leadership perspective, Vibha Rustagi explains why scaling breaks and the engineering discipline required to build production-grade physical AI systems.

Watch the video

Watch the video

Manufacturing’s next era: Physical AI in practice
Vijay Narayan and Vibha Rustagi explore the timeless challenges and new opportunities facing modern manufacturers as AI accelerates. They discuss legacy modernization, IoT, digital twins, agentic AI and the future of autonomous factories—paired with candid leadership lessons on what works, what fails and why.

Watch the video

Watch the video

Beyond engineers: How AI is democratizing digital twins
Anuj Seth, Cognizant’s Head of IoT, and Ben Fitzgerald, COO of Aston Martin Aramco, explore how digital twins are transforming industries—from Formula One efficiency and faster factories to healthcare innovations like heart twins and agentic digital twins.

Watch the video

Watch the video

<h5><b>News &amp; Insights</b></h5>
Robotic car
Physical AI: Engineering intelligence in the real world

A cross-industry exploration of how enterprises move from AI experimentation to operational impact and what it takes to make intelligence work in physical environments.

Download the whitepaper

A machining too at work
OMRON and Cognizant partner to revolutionize manufacturing with unique one-stop IT-OT integration

This collaboration includes Cognizant being chosen as the engineering partner for OMRON’s Industrial Automation Business (IAB) products.

Read the news

Arial view of one person walking ahead of a large group of people, towards a bright light.
Cognizant Recognized by Avasant as a Leader in the Internet of Things Services 2025 RadarView™

Recognized for global scale, strategic impact, and cross industry transformative IoT delivery—Cognizant earns top-tier RadarView™ Leader status from Avasant.

Read the news

Explore all
style
Background Lighter Gray
label
Perspectives & Insights
id
#spy-news-and-insights
LEADERSHIP
<h3>The minds behind the momentum</h3> <p>Meet the leaders shaping Cognizant’s IoT and Engineering vision—bringing deep industry expertise, transformative thinking and global perspective to every solution we build.</p>
Vibha Rustagi profile picture
Vibha Rustagi

SVP and Global Practice Head

Abhijit Datar profile picture
Abhijit Datar

VP and Global Delivery Head

Anuj Seth profile picture
Anuj Seth

VP EMEA and APAC

style
Background Primary
label
Leadership
id
#spy-leadership
<h3>Let’s build your connected business</h3> <p>Today, IoT solutions and connected technologies offer unprecedented possibilities for your business—but only if you tap into the engineering expertise needed to make it happen.</p> <p>We believe in the power of partnership to unlock this potential. Take the first step toward transforming your business now.</p>
/fragments/us/en/site/contactus_widget_form/iot-contact-form-without-title
style
Background Transparent