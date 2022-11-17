Speed system performance, lower costs

Cognizant Legacy Exchange Transformation comprises an open standards-based trading platform that can serve as a unified platform for all markets. It offers fault tolerance and enhanced system capabilities with reduced total cost of ownership.

Our Legacy Exchange Transformation includes faster system performance as a result of development and deployment of self-healing, fault-tolerant platform, using proprietary algorithms for tasks like orders matching and trade creation, journal records indexing and retrieval, and ultra-high throughput for inter-process message transfers.