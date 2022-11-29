Pega
A “digital at scale and speed” approach to Pega
Through our deep industry focus, global footprint, expertise across thousands of large, complex global engagements, and a large certified talent pool, we team with Pegasystems to transform clients’ businesses at scale.
Maximize customer engagement
Get the most out of Pega Marketing to drive engagement across the entire customer journey. Cognizant leverages the Pega CRM Suite to help you revolutionize customer engagement, with end-to-end automation and real-time AI on the industry’s only unified CRM platform.
Cognizant’s deep CRM domain expertise coupled with Pegasystems’ unified CRM platform enables faster implementation and rapid realization of business value.
To maximize your ROI in sales automation and customer decision hub, we provide insights, develop a strategic roadmap, optimize processes and manage organizational change. Our dedicated business process advisory and consulting services group is staffed with experts with deep experience in Pega CRM.
Our comprehensive service catalog covers all facets of advisory, consulting, implementation, assurance and support services, involving:
- Pega Marketing implementations engage your customers with real-time, one-on-one, contextual marketing across channels.
- Pega Sales Automation solutions help you intelligently guide customer service & sales professionals and automate sales.
- Customer Service implementations serve and engage your customers with digital customer service.
- Pega Customer Decision Hub expertise instills real-time AI into your customer engagement.
Automate customer onboarding
With transparent, robust, scalable and profitable processes, Cognizant helps you increase productivity, meet regulatory requirements and simplify your lifecycle management and KYC processes.
We leverage Pega Client Lifecycle Management to transform and automate rigid processes and legacy systems, and deliver adaptive, flexible processes while automating end-to-end client journeys. Our solutions seamlessly orchestrate front-to back-office processes around the globe, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and providing an enriching omni-channel experience.
Our proven implementation methodologies incorporate end-to-end program delivery, including customer journey mapping and development with an emphasis on program management and organization change management. These are adaptable by industry-, product- and client-specific processes, enabling you to deploy at speed.
Cognizant brings significant implementation experience in Customer Onboarding and Customer-product Onboarding and helps clients reduce the onboarding time, improve customer retention and expand the revenue base.
Fast-track innovation and productivity
Cognizant specializes in implementing expansive, process-driven applications while providing a platform for rapid, business-driven applications using Pega Platform. We leverage Pega business process management (BPM), case management, workforce intelligence, low-code development and chatbots to automate processes, fast-track innovation and enhance productivity.
Using Pega to power Enterprise Digital Transformation at Scale with a unified, no-code platform, our end-to-end digital process automation solutions use task-automating bots, process optimization, case management and BPM to revolutionize your businesses and operations.
If you’re struggling with operational inefficiencies and release management issues, we can help you implement best practices and methodologies to improve your IT operations. We use Agile methodology to build apps that are modern, easy to change, and quick to deploy—significantly shortening your time to market. In addition, our low-code approach to DevOps makes continuous deployment easier than ever. Cognizant teams have pioneered the adoption of DevOps with Pega Platform and have demonstrated signification automation and cost savings to our clients.
Gain a sustainable advantage
To meet the needs of an ever-changing business environment, Cognizant enables you to attain a sustainable competitive advantage through scalable and customizable market-leading cloud capabilities.
With our “Pega On Cloud” offering, we help develop your vision, strategy and execution journey, so you can leverage cloud to achieve better customer engagement, limitless market adaptability and faster time-to-market at lower risk. Our solutions can also fit seamlessly with your enterprise’s existing cloud infrastructure, giving you a competitive and sustainable edge to achieve your corporate vision.
Cognizant’s cloud offering is backed by years of experience in managing cloud infrastructure, IT and data security, expertise in application deployments, real time implementations involving migration of on-premise applications to cloud, strategic partnerships with cloud service providers and time-tested Pega platform support experience.
Optimize your DPA journey
Cognizant partners with you on your end-to-end DPA journey, powered by the Pega Product Suite. Backed by a dedicated business process advisory and consulting team of experts with deep Pega experience, our comprehensive offerings include:
- Consulting Assessment & Workshops to define an automation roadmap and fitment analysis of the automation platform.
- Technology Consulting Services to set up a Pega Center of Excellence and help you establish a strong enterprise foundation.
- Process & Governance to deliver programs successfully.
- Application Assessment to analyze the health of Pega applications and recommendations for continuous improvements.
With over 20 years of experience in delivering Pega programs, our teams can help you establish a business process automation roadmap for your digital transformation journey. We’ll show you how the Pega platform can enable you to offer world-class services to your customers. To implement Pega projects, we employ our “Deploy Success” methodology, which covers program/project governance, process-led transformation, implementation, user adoption and change management.
Cognizant offers immersion workshops to try out the rapid product implementation and deployment processes, and to show your staff the latest Pega Product Suite offerings.
Obtain best practices guidance
Cognizant is Pegasystems’ first authorized partner, with numerous successful Pega product upgrades among all SIs to keep its customer platform current. And we are the only partner to provide L2-L3 support for Pega products.
Our comprehensive methodology integrates best practices with Pega’s and our in-house IP-based tools to deliver fast, seamless upgrade services. In addition, our established Pega Upgrade Center of Excellence encompasses upgrade technology experts who provide technical thought leadership and guidance on approach, methodology and best practices for all upgrade programs.
Cognizant’s upgrade CoE team helps clients manage their application upgrades without having to incur significant R&D costs and long implementation time. Cognizant’s Upgrade Offering accelerates the overall upgrade process with assured success.
Work smarter and faster
Cognizant brings significant implementation experience in Pega Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA). Leveraging Pega’s patented attended automation and Workforce Intelligence, we can improve the speed, efficiency and precision of your enterprise workforce. And we add our own rich automation consulting experience and knowledge to identify where, what and when you should automate, ensuring maximum business impact and ROI.
By automating lower-value, repetitive activities in your desk side or front office and high-volume, rules-based processes in your back office, we facilitate your digital transformation journey, utilizing both attended (RDA) and unattended (RPA) bots. This reduces costs, accelerates productivity, reduces human error and frees up your resources to perform higher-value work—thus delivering the promise of ‘Digital at Scale and Speed’.
Unlike RPA-only solution providers, Cognizant offers end-to-end robotics, CRM and BPM for your digital enterprise, maximizing the value of your two biggest investments: people and technology. The result: You can leverage robotic process automation, desktop automation, workforce intelligence, and case management to enable more productive employees and a better customer experience.
