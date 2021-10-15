  1. Services title Digital Transformation Services | Cognizant
  2. Intelligent Enterprise Platforms title Intelligent Enterprise Platform Services—CX, Operations & HR | Cognizant
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Agentify enterprise orchestration

<h3>Become disruption-ready</h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">We leverage the Pega platform to help the world’s leading brands adopt next-gen business models to innovate, automate, deliver stellar customer engagement, and transform their businesses at scale and speed.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">For superior next-gen customer engagement, the future is now. To stay ahead of the curve, modern enterprises must digitally transform their business models, more often and at a larger scale than ever.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Cognizant leverages Pega to deliver on the promise of “Digital at Scale.” To help your enterprise provide omni-channel experiences and enhance customer engagement, we collaborate with Pega to co-create smart solutions leveraging our Pega Digital Innovation Center.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">We’ll help you build applications with stellar UX for multiple digital channels, smart bots and artificial intelligence (AI). All these can help your enterprise make quicker decisions that leverage end-to-end automation and a low/no-code platform for business process management (BPM), robotics and case management capabilities.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Cognizant has the world’s largest and longest-running Pega practice—with a two-decades-long relationship with Pegasystems—and we are a member of their “Partner Advisory Council.” Our deep experience enables you to tackle the unexpected and handle disruptive forces while enhancing customer engagement.</span></h5>
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<h1 style="text-align: right;">22</h1>
<p>consecutive years of Pega Partner Awards at the annual PegaWorld Events including the Blueprint Pioneer of the Year Award at PegaWorld 2026</p>
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<h3>Analyst recognition</h3>
Cognizant ranked among top 2 Pega service providers in HFS Top 10: Pega Service Providers 2021

The report highlights our rich portfolio of Pega services, strong execution capabilities enabling digital transformation, innovative offerings and highest customer reference score amongst service providers.

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<h3>Offerings</h3>
<h4>A “digital at scale and speed” approach to Pega</h4>
<p>Through our deep industry focus, global footprint, expertise across thousands of large, complex global engagements, and a large certified talent pool, we team with Pegasystems to transform clients’ businesses at scale.</p>
Pega GenAI Blueprint for legacy modernization

Turbocharge legacy transformation with blueprint

To accelerate time-to-market in an ever-changing business environment, Cognizant empowers you to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage through scalable, cloud-ready Pega blueprint capabilities.

Cognizant’s offerings redefine how enterprises approach process discovery and transformation. Our legacy modernization strategy enables organizations to fully retire outdated systems, automate workflows and harness the power of modern, cloud-native platforms.

With our Pega GenAI Blueprint services, we help you define your current challenge and leverage AI to apply industry best practices—creating an optimized starting point for business and IT teams to hit the ground running. This approach eliminates the need for lengthy requirements gathering by generating a ready-to-use blueprint.

By harnessing the power of AI, we rapidly uncover the logic embedded in legacy systems. AI analyzes legacy workflow diagrams and requirements to instantly generate new, cloud-ready, optimized workflows. This blueprint can then be quickly transformed into a new application or used to customize one of Cognizant’s existing industry solutions—enabling you to prototype your vision and accelerate development.

Pega CRM suite

Maximize customer engagement

Get the most out of Pega Marketing to drive engagement across the entire customer journey. Cognizant leverages the Pega CRM Suite to help you revolutionize customer engagement, with end-to-end automation and real-time AI on the industry’s only unified CRM platform.

Cognizant’s deep CRM domain expertise coupled with Pegasystems’ unified CRM platform enables faster implementation and rapid realization of business value.

To maximize your ROI in sales automation and customer decision hub, we provide insights, develop a strategic roadmap, optimize processes and manage organizational change. Our dedicated business process advisory and consulting services group is staffed with experts with deep experience in Pega CRM.

Our comprehensive service catalog covers all facets of advisory, consulting, implementation, assurance and support services, involving:

  • Pega Marketing implementations engage your customers with real-time, one-on-one, contextual marketing across channels.
  • Pega Sales Automation solutions help you intelligently guide customer service & sales professionals and automate sales.
  • Customer Service implementations serve and engage your customers with digital customer service.
  • Pega Customer Decision Hub expertise instills real-time AI into your customer engagement.
Pega Client Lifecycle Management

Automate customer onboarding

With transparent, robust, scalable and profitable processes, Cognizant helps you increase productivity, meet regulatory requirements and simplify your lifecycle management and KYC processes.

We leverage Pega Client Lifecycle Management to transform and automate rigid processes and legacy systems, and deliver adaptive, flexible processes while automating end-to-end client journeys. Our solutions seamlessly orchestrate front-to back-office processes around the globe, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and providing an enriching omni-channel experience.

Our proven implementation methodologies incorporate end-to-end program delivery, including customer journey mapping and development with an emphasis on program management and organization change management. These are adaptable by industry-, product- and client-specific processes, enabling you to deploy at speed.

Cognizant brings significant implementation experience in Customer Onboarding and Customer-product Onboarding and helps clients reduce the onboarding time, improve customer retention and expand the revenue base.

Pega Platform

Fast-track innovation and productivity

Cognizant specializes in implementing expansive, process-driven applications while providing a platform for rapid, business-driven applications using Pega Platform. We leverage Pega business process management (BPM), case management, workforce intelligence, low-code development and chatbots to automate processes, fast-track innovation and enhance productivity.

Using Pega to power Enterprise Digital Transformation at Scale with a unified, no-code platform, our end-to-end digital process automation solutions use task-automating bots, process optimization, case management and BPM to revolutionize your businesses and operations.

If you’re struggling with operational inefficiencies and release management issues, we can help you implement best practices and methodologies to improve your IT operations. We use Agile methodology to build apps that are modern, easy to change, and quick to deploy—significantly shortening your time to market. In addition, our low-code approach to DevOps makes continuous deployment easier than ever. Cognizant teams have pioneered the adoption of DevOps with Pega Platform and have demonstrated signification automation and cost savings to our clients.

Pega on Cloud

Gain a sustainable advantage

To meet the needs of an ever-changing business environment, Cognizant enables you to attain a sustainable competitive advantage through scalable and customizable market-leading cloud capabilities.

With our Pega on Cloud offering, we help develop your vision, strategy and execution journey, so you can leverage cloud to achieve better customer engagement, limitless market adaptability and faster time-to-market at lower risk. Our solutions can also fit seamlessly with your enterprise’s existing cloud infrastructure, giving you a competitive and sustainable edge to achieve your corporate vision.

Cognizant’s cloud offering is backed by years of experience in managing cloud infrastructure, IT and data security, expertise in application deployments, real time implementations involving migration of on-premise applications to cloud, strategic partnerships with cloud service providers and time-tested Pega platform support experience.

Pega product suite

Optimize your DPA journey

Cognizant partners with you on your end-to-end DPA journey, powered by the Pega product suite. Backed by a dedicated business process advisory and consulting team of experts with deep Pega experience, our comprehensive offerings include:

  • Consulting Assessment & Workshops to define an automation roadmap and fitment analysis of the automation platform.
  • Technology Consulting Services to set up a Pega Center of Excellence and help you establish a strong enterprise foundation.
  • Process & Governance to deliver programs successfully.
  • Application Assessment to analyze the health of Pega applications and recommendations for continuous improvements.

With over 20 years of experience in delivering Pega programs, our teams can help you establish a business process automation roadmap for your digital transformation journey. We’ll show you how the Pega platform can enable you to offer world-class services to your customers. To implement Pega projects, we employ our Deploy Success methodology, which covers program/project governance, process-led transformation, implementation, user adoption and change management.

Cognizant offers immersion workshops to try out the rapid product implementation and deployment processes, and to show your staff the latest Pega product suite offerings.

Pega upgrades

Obtain best practices guidance

Cognizant is Pegasystems’ first authorized partner, with numerous successful Pega product upgrades among all SIs to keep its customer platform current. And we are the only partner to provide L2-L3 support for Pega products.

Our comprehensive methodology integrates best practices with Pega’s and our in-house IP-based tools to deliver fast, seamless upgrade services. In addition, our established Pega Upgrade Center of Excellence encompasses upgrade technology experts who provide technical thought leadership and guidance on approach, methodology and best practices for all upgrade programs.

Cognizant’s upgrade CoE team helps clients manage their application upgrades without having to incur significant R&D costs and long implementation time. Cognizant’s Upgrade Offering accelerates the overall upgrade process with assured success.

Pega robotic automation

Work smarter and faster

Cognizant brings significant implementation experience in Pega Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Robotic Desktop Automation (RDA). Leveraging Pega’s patented attended automation and Workforce Intelligence, we can improve the speed, efficiency and precision of your enterprise workforce. And we add our own rich automation consulting experience and knowledge to identify where, what and when you should automate, ensuring maximum business impact and ROI.

By automating lower-value, repetitive activities in your desk side or front office and high-volume, rules-based processes in your back office, we facilitate your digital transformation journey, utilizing both attended (RDA) and unattended (RPA) bots. This reduces costs, accelerates productivity, reduces human error and frees up your resources to perform higher-value work—thus delivering the promise of ‘Digital at Scale and Speed’.

Unlike RPA-only solution providers, Cognizant offers end-to-end robotics, CRM and BPM for your digital enterprise, maximizing the value of your two biggest investments: people and technology. The result: You can leverage robotic process automation, desktop automation, workforce intelligence, and case management to enable more productive employees and a better customer experience.

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Cognizant and Pega Systems partnership

We bring AI-led transformation to enterprise legacy modernization.

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Cognizant-powered Pega blueprint for AI-powered transformation
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Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S and Pega CEO Alan Trefler explore how the Cognizant Powered Pega Blueprint can transform enterprise modernization with agentic AI, highlighting the future of enterprise transformation: where clients, platforms and partners drive scalable, secure, and intuitive outcomes together.
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<h3>AI-powered industry solutions</h3>
Cognizant Media Content Publisher
Cognizant® Debt Management Solution

Powered by Pega, the Cognizant® Debt Management solution enables clients to recover more debt, faster and fairer.

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Cognizant Media Content Publisher
Cognizant® Media Content Publisher

AI-driven solution designed to transform the media lifecycle ensuring revenue-optimized outcomes.

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Cognizant® Intelligent PCP Updates Solution

Agentic AI in healthcare to auto-trigger actions based on contextual and historical analysis.

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Cognizant® Property and Casualty Underwriting Accelerator

Leverages Pega AI to agentify commercial insurance underwriting.

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Cognizant® Auto Claims Processor for Pega

Gen AI enabled rapid claims assessment and integration with core insurance systems.

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Cognizant® Intelligent CSR Solution

Pega agentic AI powered orchestration of intelligent service workflows.

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Cognizant® Smart Customer Care Bot

Gen AI powered, always available bot that understands customers and acts instantly.

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A diagram depicting Cognizant® Intelligent Customer Retention Solution propelling customer retention to performance
Cognizant® Intelligent Customer Retention Solution

Transforms customer retention with Pega agentic AI.

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<h3>Latest thinking</h3>
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WHITE PAPER

Will the real AI please stand up?

Promoting actual intelligence in an artificially intelligent world: Human-centred AI and automation, when thoughtfully integrated, can amplify human potential, reduce costs, and improve citizen outcomes.

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Agentic AI in real-time marketing: Empowering, not replacing, CMOs

CMOs need to understand where agentic AI fits into real-time interaction management—and precisely where humans are an essential part of the marketing process.

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How agentic AI is redefining claims processing

Agentic AI can autonomously handle exceptions in claims processing, enabling insurers to resolve even edge cases with the speed and confidence once reserved for straightforward claims.

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WHITE PAPER

How cognitive computing unlocks business process management’s performance-enhancing virtues

Extending process management to business logic offers enterprises increased flexibility, agility and adaptability in evolving and complex business ecosystems.

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BLOG

Layers of loyalty: deepening brand loyalty programs with data and AI

Traditional rewards programs results are falling short of modern customer expectations—data and AI can bridge the gap.

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With multimodal AI, businesses can manage today’s customer inquiries

When multimodal AI is combined with dynamic case management, businesses can dramatically improve both response time and customer experience.

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News

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See all Cognizant news

Stay on top of what’s happening across Cognizant.

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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