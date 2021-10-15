Pega GenAI Blueprint for legacy modernization

Turbocharge legacy transformation with blueprint

To accelerate time-to-market in an ever-changing business environment, Cognizant empowers you to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage through scalable, cloud-ready Pega blueprint capabilities.

Cognizant’s offerings redefine how enterprises approach process discovery and transformation. Our legacy modernization strategy enables organizations to fully retire outdated systems, automate workflows and harness the power of modern, cloud-native platforms.

With our Pega GenAI Blueprint services, we help you define your current challenge and leverage AI to apply industry best practices—creating an optimized starting point for business and IT teams to hit the ground running. This approach eliminates the need for lengthy requirements gathering by generating a ready-to-use blueprint.

By harnessing the power of AI, we rapidly uncover the logic embedded in legacy systems. AI analyzes legacy workflow diagrams and requirements to instantly generate new, cloud-ready, optimized workflows. This blueprint can then be quickly transformed into a new application or used to customize one of Cognizant’s existing industry solutions—enabling you to prototype your vision and accelerate development.