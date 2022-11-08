Skip to main content Skip to footer
Experts

Executive authors

Latest insights from our executive leadership team.

Ravi Kumar S

Chief Executive Officer

Ravi Kumar S
Babak Hodjat

Chief Technology Officer, AI

Babak Hodjat
Kathy Diaz

Chief People Officer

Kathy Diaz
Surya Gummadi

EVP and President, Cognizant Americas

Surya Gummadi
Manoj Mehta

Head of Cognizant Europe, Middle East and Africa

Manoj Mehta
Jane Livesy

Head of Cognizant Asia Pacific and Japan

Jane Livesy
Prasad Sankaran

EVP, Software and Platform Engineering

Prasad Sankaran
John Kim

EVP & General Counsel

John Kim
Naveen Sharma

SVP and Global Practice Head, Data and AI

Naveen Sharma

Industry and service line authors

Meet the trailblazers who merge insight with leadership and inspire everyone at Cognizant to be our productive, innovative best.

Andreas Golze

Global Head of Quality Engineering & Assurance

Andreea Roberts

VP, Technology, Business Process Services and Industry Solutions Marketing

Anurag Sinha

Market Leader for Comms, Media & Entertainment

Badhrinath Krishnamoorthy

Markets Head for Digital & Technology Solutions

Bryan Hill

VP, Digital Health and Innovation, Life Sciences

Colville Wood

Chief Technology Officer, Insurance, UK&I

Craig Weber

Head of Strategy, Insurance

David Ingham

Client Partner, Media, Entertainment & Sport

Diptesh Singh

Global Leader, Data & AI Management

Ed Merchant

VP, Banking and Capital Markets

John Mcvay

Head of Digital Experience Solutions

Maged Wassim

VP, Middle East Market Lead

Manoj Mathew

VP, Advisory-Engineering, Industry 4.0 & Sustainability

Meena Athinathan

VP and SBU Head, Americas BFS Commercial

Mike Turner

VP, Software and Platform Engineering

Milind Tilak

Senior Director, Healthcare IOA

Milkha Singh

VP, Digital Business, Canada

Niraj Seth

VP, Head of Manufacturing, Logistics, Energy and Utilities

Patricia Birch

SVP, Healthcare Consulting

Philip Matthews

VP, Retail & Consumer Goods

Philip Smith

Global Head, Sustainability Advisory

Pramod Bijani

EVP, Software and Platform Engineering

Robert Vatter

EVP, Enterprise Platform Services

Rohit Alimchandani

VP, Head of Life Sciences

Sandeep Upadhyay

Global Offerings Leader, Data & AI

Scott Headington

 VP and Global Practice Lead, Retail Consumer Goods

Scott Johnson

Chief Technology Officer, TriZetto

Scott TumSuden

VP & Global Managing Partner, Retail

Shveta Arora

SVP, Global Consulting and Client Experience

Stephanie Wan

VP, Strategy (Idea Couture)

Stig Martin Fiskå

Head of Cognizant Ocean

Sushant Warikoo

SVP & Business Unit Head, Retail

Syama Sundar Peesapati

SBU Head, Energy & Utilities

Tia Eady

Global Head of Innovation and Transformation, Digital Engineering

Tobi Young

VP, Government Affairs & Legal

Vyom Bhuta

AVP, Global Head of Commercial Innovation, Health Sciences

William Shea

VP, Healthcare Consulting

Cognizant Research and Thought Leadership team

Our research and storytelling leaders’ global perspectives, deep industry experience and passion for innovation advance our clients’ businesses.

Think like an AI native

Existing businesses can’t become AI natives, but by creating an AI tech and operations core, they can think and act like their new rivals—and benefit.

New work, new world

Gen AI could deliver $1 trillion-plus in annual growth by 2032, while disrupting up to 90% of jobs. Navigate this upheaval by investing in people.

What businesses need to know

Take a look into the near future of orchestrated AI, when AI agents begin to talk to each other. Learn how to get your business started.

Meet the team

Oliver O’Donoghue
Head of Research
Duncan Roberts
Associate Director, Research
Ramona Balaratnam
Manager
Catrinel Bartolomeu
Director of Storytelling and Content

