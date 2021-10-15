  1. Services title Digital Transformation Services | Cognizant
  2. Business Operations title AI-Powered Business Operations Automation | Cognizant
Marketing Operations
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Boost marketing performance with AI

Increase your ad and social media impact, generate greater returns on marketing investments, and reach target audiences through our next-gen AI-integrated campaign management, advertising and social media solutions.
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<h3>Modern AI-integrated marketing operations</h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">Today’s marketing teams need to reach audiences in the right context, and across channels. Doing so effectively requires agility and foresight driven by the power of AI, data and analytics.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">We help clients rethink how they create value, innovate and grow by combining business and process expertise with intelligent digital platforms to optimize marketing operations.</span></h5>
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Overview
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<h3>What you could achieve</h3>

50%

advertising productivity gains

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30%

faster time to market

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20%

faster sales lead response

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70%

reduction in client acquisition costs

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90%

faster sales quotes

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Operate with agility and intelligence

Cognizant’s marketing operations services combine talent with domain and platform expertise to help clients automate and scale processes as well as develop and optimize personalized campaigns for each step of the buying journey. We also partner to co-innovate, test, iterate and deploy new campaigns quickly and efficiently.

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Outcomes
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What we deliver

Deep platform expertise

Skills and experience across major advertising platforms provide operations and performance you can rely on.

Commitment to outcomes

Our expertise with tools and frameworks on a global scale enable us to commit to outcomes, helping clients achieve better returns, faster.

Intelligent automation

We help develop processes that enable faster speed to market.

End-to-end expertise

Our experienced team provides essential advice on integrated marketing campaigns optimization.

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What we deliver
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<h3>Featured work</h3>
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MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

Intelligent automation transforms advertising operations

An entertainment company automates its advertising sales business processes and reduces inefficiencies and errors across its global linear and digital network.

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<h3>Insights</h3>
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Good customer experience = growth—even in a downturn

Explore four CX questions leaders should ask to boost customer loyalty, improve brand reputation and increase revenue—now and in the long run.

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To lead with AI, focus on people and governance

Here's how senior leaders can optimize AI for not just their organization but also for their workers and the world.

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Gen AI: From theory to practice

The best way to get started with generative AI is to understand what it’s for: unlocking and expanding value.

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Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group's B2B Sales Service PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025
Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group Marketing Transformation Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

Our unified marketing delivery model, Cognizant Moment, AI-led campaign tolls, Neruro AI innovation and deep ecosystem partnerships set us apart.

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Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group's B2B Sales Service PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025
Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group's B2B Sales Service PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Cognizant helps clients modernize their sales operations and achieve better outcomes through intelligent, scalable and AI-powered solutions. Find out more about our end-to-end support.

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Everest group peak matrix badge, Leader Marketing Services, 2024
Cognizant named Leader in Marketing Services PEAK Matrix® 2024

Cognizant continues to excel as Everest Group has named us a marketing services leader for the fourth consecutive year. Our unique vertical and geo-focused go-to-market strategy, proprietary Gen AI content creation engine, and widespread delivery network is helping clients run insight-driven campaigns at scale.

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Cognizant named Leader in Marketing Services PEAK Matrix® 2023

Everest Group recognizes Cognizant as a marketing services leader for the third year in a row. Our end-to-end marketing services, from consulting to creative solutions, are built on strong technology foundations and help clients run insight-driven campaigns at scale.

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Join our team

Empower your career and future-proof your skills while you help the world’s most influential companies, including marquee Global 2000 clients and Silicon Valley heavy hitters, win with intuition. Join the industry leader.

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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