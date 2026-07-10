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Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

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Cognizant Denmark

See how Cognizant engineers your modern businesses.

THE LATEST NEWS

Cognizant Nordic blog

THE LATEST NEWS

Cognizant Nordic blog

Learn more on our thought leadership articles and publications.

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LOCATE US

Locate our office

LOCATE US

Locate our office

in Denmark.

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MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

Football Association improves CX by 94%

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

Football Association improves CX by 94%

by transforming its digital engagement platform.

The FA

SUSTAINABILITY

What’s next for sustainability in the Nordics: governance

SUSTAINABILITY

What’s next for sustainability in the Nordics: governance

Nordic businesses are integrating sustainability into their growth strategies.

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DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

Services

Artificial Intelligence

Release data’s value with AI. Informed business leaders make optimal decisions. AI- and ML-based algorithms can contribute by showing what's happening, why it happened and what will happen next. Cognizant innovation goes beyond insights to inform the choices companies need to make.

Cloud Enablement

Intelligent Cloud mobilizes your organization with a next-generation cloud operating model that helps increase velocity and control.

Intelligent Process Automation

To lead in the experience economy, you need to rethink how your business operates. Intelligent process automation (IPA) supercharges your organization for speed, productivity and innovation. Anticipate the future and adapt faster with greater intelligence.

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Hear from expert voices

From agentic AI to context engineering, our podcasts keep you up to date on the emerging trends and technologies driving modern business transformation.

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Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

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