Press release | May 15, 2023

Cognizant launches Cognizant Neuro® AI platform to help companies responsibly deploy generative AI at enterprise scale   Read more

Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

Cognizant Denmark

See how Cognizant engineers your modern businesses.

Cognizant Nordic blog

Learn more on our thought leadership articles and publications.

in Denmark.

Grundfos moves 1.9 billion financial records

by migrating to a future-ready platform using ERP S/4HANA Digital Core.

Saint-Gobain Abrasives boosts sales process with Salesforce

in 25 countries in 12 months.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

Services

Artificial Intelligence

Release data’s value with AI. Informed business leaders make optimal decisions. AI- and ML-based algorithms can contribute by showing what's happening, why it happened and what will happen next. Cognizant innovation goes beyond insights to inform the choices companies need to make.

Cloud Enablement

Intelligent Cloud mobilizes your organization with a next-generation cloud operating model that helps increase velocity and control.

Intelligent Process Automation

To lead in the experience economy, you need to rethink how your business operates. Intelligent process automation (IPA) supercharges your organization for speed, productivity and innovation. Anticipate the future and adapt faster with greater intelligence.

Engineering excellence

We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.

RECOGNITION

Cognizant Nordics continues to increase customer satisfaction

Cognizant in the Nordics is the number one IT sourcing provider for customer satisfaction on annual contracts greater than €5 million according to Whitelane Research.

ACCOLADE

Cognizant named a "Leader" in Salesforce ecosystem

Cognizant is positioned as a 'Leader' in the ISG Provider Lens™ - Salesforce Ecosystem Partners 2023 Report across the US, UK, Germany, and France markets.

RECOGNITION

An Everest PEAK Matrix® Enterprise QA Leader 2022

Cognizant ranks ahead of 32 providers as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Assessment for creating prominent market impact in Enterprise QA services.

