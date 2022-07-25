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Becoming future-ready

Ready for anything: what it means to be a modern business

Preparing for specific scenarios is no longer enough. Today, we must be ready for change at any time. Learn to read early warning signs, anticipate change before it happens and position your business to act in time and emerge on top.

Read the interactive report

Future-ready equals mastering AI

Explore the five essential areas to achieve AI mastery in this new report based on research developed in collaboration with the Economist.

Read the interactive report

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Ready for anything
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<h3>Is your business future-ready?</h3> <p>Today’s businesses can all count on one thing: uncertainty. From supply chain disruption to global climate and health crises to talent shortages—the priorities you focus on today will determine if you are truly future-ready.</p> <p>But within this challenge is an opportunity to reimagine foundational elements—technology, talent, ESG—all key aspects to making your business capable of staying ahead of emerging expectations and competitors.</p> <p>Find out how business leaders like you are preparing for tomorrow’s challenges in <span class="text-bold-italic">Ready for Anything: What It Means to Be a Modern Business</span>, which includes our perspectives on research conducted by Economist Impact and supported by Cognizant.</p>
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<h5>Multiple priorities highlight the challenge of becoming future-ready</h5> <p>Explore what it means to be perpetually future-ready and what it takes to build foundations for long-term success. Get insights from a survey of 2,000 senior business leaders about where to focus to understand what you need to do now.</p>
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Read the eBook
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<h3>Prioritize, focus and create a cycle of success</h3> <p>Restructure core elements of your business to be self-supporting and interconnected across technology, talent and ESG.</p>
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MODERN OPERATIONS

Seizing opportunities for future-ready businesses

Operations is experiencing an identity shift from back-office management of routine tasks to a strategic source of innovation and competitive advantage. Businesses have discovered that the only way to embrace the new is to ensure that the processes are built for simplicity, elegance, and ingenuity.

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TECHNOLOGY

New technology is not a guarantee of value

A value challenge looms as businesses struggle to realize returns from new technology investments. And we see transformation drivers like IoT, cloud and AI rapidly becoming table stakes, making room for emerging technologies like blockchain, quantum computing and robotics to uncover new possibilities.

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TALENT

Workforce strategies need a major overhaul

While many see a shrinking labor pool as the main issue facing talent management, the reality is that companies are falling short in preparing people for the future of work. Explore how focusing on technology without fully investing in the people behind it creates barriers to future readiness.

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ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE

Close the gap between ESG commitments and action

90% of decision makers agree you can’t be a modern business without a cohesive ESG strategy. But there’s a huge disconnect between actual plans and real action—a gap that must close as customers, employees, investors and regulators increasingly scrutinize ESG progress and begin holding companies more accountable.

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The key to perpetual relevance: intuition

Imagine anticipating change and acting before your competition does. Imagine confidently making data-driven decisions at the perfect time. Imagine always being relevant to your customers.

That’s the power and promise of intuition.

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<h3>What does future-readiness look like today?</h3> <p>Businesses that take a proactive approach will be better prepared to capture value from emerging opportunities. Learn more about what your peers and competitors are doing to ensure they’re ready for anything.</p>
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BANKING & CAPITAL MARKETS

Build on today’s successes to face tomorrow

Banks, asset managers and financial intermediaries must focus on core modernization, personalization and rethinking the operating model.

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HEALTHCARE

Walking a fine line between data, privacy and regulation

Healthcare organizations face a delicate balancing act. They must improve experiences and protect data privacy while satisfying the needs of emerging data-hungry apps—all within increasingly complex regulatory environments.

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INSURANCE

Managing constant change with ongoing transformation

Insurers are experiencing a massive wave of change—from complex regulatory environments to rapidly evolving consumer expectations. Explore how modernizing data strategies and forming new partnerships help them stay future fit.

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LIFE SCIENCES

Creating long-term value and sustainable growth

Technology helps Life Sciences organizations accelerate processes and sift large amounts of data in record time. Yet many still struggle to generate long-term value and growth.

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MANUFACTURING

Carving a path from operational efficiency to the future

Manufacturers need to focus on data strategies, rich customer experiences, workforce upskilling and action-backed sustainability goals to find success.

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MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

Data strategies are key to being future-ready

M&E need to align technology capabilities to business outcomes and transform tech debt into tech wealth.

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RETAIL

Overcoming complex challenges to reach consumers

Retail demands a renewed push for data-driven insights, cross-sector partnerships and managing the talent shortage to carve out a path for the future.

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UTILITIES

Reducing risk through operational excellence

Utility companies focused on integrating technology and updating talent management can lower their risks for the years ahead.

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<h3>Case studies</h3>
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HEALTHCARE

AI drives smarter decisions and faster problem solving

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INSURANCE

Cloud-based automation processes claims 600x faster with 8x ROI

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<p><span class="small"><b>*Disclaimer</b></span></p> <p><span class="small">The views and opinions expressed on this page are those of Cognizant and do not necessarily reflect the view and policies of Economist Impact. Data presented is from an Economist Impact executive survey, supported by Cognizant, conducted in 2022.</span></p>
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