Protect patient data from the escalating threat of exposure and cyber-attacks.

Cognizant Security Services protects healthcare providers from cybersecurity threats with comprehensive platform-based services, as well as a suite of solutions available individually. Our cybersecurity suite addresses the full scope of modern healthcare security threats and supports your organization from initial planning through ongoing maintenance. We offer ready-made talent and technology centers of excellence that can be implemented within a few months and help you alleviate the cost of building talent in-house. Constant monitoring and compliant privacy standards deliver security that mitigates both potential threats and regulatory penalties.