ServiceNow
Contact

Accelerate AI-powered transformation

Cognizant’s ServiceNow Business Group empowers enterprises to break down silos and unlock intelligence by delivering one of the most comprehensive experiences in the ServiceNow ecosystem.
As the first partner to bring ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric and Agentic AI to market, we accelerate AI adoption through deep industry expertise, proprietary AI-led platforms and WorkNEXT™ Digital Workplace Services.
Drive digital fluidity, enable hyperproductivity and build an AI-ready enterprise with a ServiceNow partner that delivers continued innovation throughout the digital journey.

Our partnership with ServiceNow

Learn more

70+

certified architects

2.6k+

ServiceNow specialists

14k+

ServiceNow and industry certifications and accreditations

4.5

customer satisfaction score (CSAT)

ServiceNow Worldwide Talent Excellence Partner of the Year 2025 badge
ServiceNow Worldwide Customer Workflow Partner of the Year 2025 badge
Servicenow Worldwide Creator Workflow Partner of the Year 2025 badge
Servicenow APAC GenAI Customer Value Partner of the Year 2025
Servicenow Americas Technology Workflow Partner of the Year 2025

Built with ServiceNow. Certified by ServiceNow.

Our offerings harness the power of the ServiceNow platform to solve the most complex industry and business challenges, helping you elevate experiences, streamline operations and unlock new value.

Gain rapid insight into asset management maturity

Cognizant Asset Maturity Assessment rapidly assesses asset maturity across all asset types to guide roadmap development and uncover financial opportunities. 

  • Mitigate the loss of hardware assets
  • Enhance asset storage by auditing inventory and predicting future asset demands
  • Use workflow and automation to reserve, track fulfillment, and help predict stock levels
Learn more

Streamline the entire retail experience

Stores 360 supports every touchpoint in the retail value chain, enabling frictionless and efficient operations.

  • 20% reduction in new store opening time
  • 10% reduction in truck rolls
  • 98% uptime of assets
Learn more

Reduce the effort to improve your attack surface

Cognizant Cybersecurity Hardening transforms vulnerability management by automatically sourcing data, prioritizing risks and streamlining remediation.

  • Increase accuracy of critical attack vectors
  • Reduce time to patch critical vulnerabilities and security flaws
  • Boost efficiency with automation of analyst tasks
Learn more

Transform the user experience into a strategic advantage

Cognizant UX Design delivers a tailored, people-first portal aligned with your company ethos to foster strong internal adoption and a unified workforce.

  • Reduce IT support costs by streamlining workflows and resources into one portal
  • Enhance user satisfaction through the enablement of self-service capabilities
  • Increase operational inefficiencies by eliminating manual processes and fragmented experiences
Learn more

Increase visibility of application changes

Cognizant Unified DevOps bridges the gap between application development and IT operations to automate swivel chair processes and disjointed technologies.

  • Optimize cost management with automated total cost of ownership calculations
  • Empower your organization to be more proactive and strategic with real-time application performance metrics
  • Improve application change visibility, process standardization and development decisions
Learn more

Capabilities

Process optimization

Drive rapid transformation by tackling high-priority challenges and executing a strategic maturity roadmap that enhances every experience.

Experience design

Transform service consumption with intelligent, intuitive experiences that foster engagement and self-service across all business functions. 

AI innovation

Accelerate time to value and maximize business impact by unifying data across systems and empowering AI agents to act at scale.

Cognizant Academy for ServiceNow

Accelerate skills to market and enable business growth with custom education and training experiences from the #1 ServiceNow Authorized Training Partner.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.