Customer Service Transformation
Customer service transformation

Customer service is transforming rapidly, thanks to expanding digital technologies, AI-driven self-service and the adoption of cloud. Contact centers have reshaped into experience centers that deliver proactive, hyper-personalized services. The focus is on retaining customers, improving loyalty and growing business value. This shift is a signal to organizations industrywide that they must embrace digital to elate customers and stay ahead of the competition.
Create a contact center that remodels traditional customer journeys, selects the right platforms and infuses next-gen technologies to drive better business outcomes for our clients.
The contact center of the future: Reimagining CX

Delve into the future of customer experience with experts from Unum and AWS, who join us to offer their insights, experiences, the latest trends and actionable strategies for delivering exceptional CX.

Unlocking Prudent Success: Generative AI in Customer Experience

Explore trends in generative AI shaping agent, business and customer experience—and envision the evolving role of gen AI in contact centers in the coming year in this joint webinar with Cognizant and NICE.

How gen AI is reimagining and remaking the modern contact center

Bringing generative AI capabilities to the modern contact center will revolutionize customer experience. Learn how our end-to-end approach drives insight and speed as you build, deploy and scale AI-powered customer services that boost productivity, cut costs and drive impact.

The Next Big Thing in Customer Experience: Orchestrating the Customer Vision

As experience-altering tools and applications continue to proliferate, many believe that the very nature of customer experience will be forever changed. Learn what leaders and stakeholders will need to determine how to best serve their customers in this ever-evolving digital landscape.

Offerings

Initiating human-like conversations powered by AI

Human-like self-service experiences across multiple channels—voice and digital—powered by bots, virtual assistants and digital humans.

  • Reduction in call volume via AI based containment
  • Lower customer-effort scores from natural language conversations
  • Higher agent productivity due to reduced number of calls 
  • Improved customer satisfaction from human-like self service
Deploying omnichannel experiences as a service

Migrate client customer journeys and contact center suites to modern, asset-light CCaaS platforms. Available as pay-per-use with proven security, global reach and scalability. 

  • Shift from CAPEX to OPEX model free of hardware
  • Reduction in TCO by 50% or more through pay-per-use pricing
  • Low code platforms (fostering do-it-yourself) for businesses 
  • Promote work-from-anywhere culture for operations
Engineering personalized user experiences

Take advantage of dynamic, real-time experiences engineered for customers and agents to offer context-based services and recommend next best actions.

  • Proactive tips to customers from digital channels to complete journeys
  • Aggregate view of customer details to agents for first contact resolution 
  • Agent next-best actions to steer positive customer sentiments
  • Customer journey maps for businesses to orchestrate personalized CX
Infusing business processes with agility, intelligence and automation

Transform business operations for clients by synergizing efforts across people, processes and platforms to achieve end-to-end transformation. Benefit from hyper-automation, value-based economics and more.

  • Outcome-based delivery, assuring improvement in business goals 
  • Digital leadership that harnesses next-gen technologies and AI/ML 
  • Proven framework and governance for continuous improvement across the customer lifecycle
  • Positive cost impact, CSAT and revenue in 18-24 months
Capabilities

CX advisory

Identify current state challenges, define critical capabilities, create future state roadmaps, build business cases and prioritize key initiatives to drive future of customer service.

CX transformation

Design, build and overhaul your customer service landscape by re-engineering processes and platforms, to effect a digital shift and deliver high-impact client outcomes and business metrics.

CX assurance

Deliver frictionless customer and agent experiences using automated testing and monitoring that simulate real-world customer interactions across IVR, voice and digital channels.

CX operations

Managed services of contact center infrastructure at the highest industry service standards with a focus on continuous improvement and process innovation.

Our partners

We form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations to expand our service offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to clients. Here are some of the strategic partners that we work with.

CII®—Expediting Amazon Connect ROI

Amazon Connect, one of the most exciting and fast-growing contact center platforms today, has revolutionized the area of Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS).

Experience as a Service: Cognizant and Genesys

Learn how Cognizant and Genesys are partnering to help businesses modernize customer engagements with cloud, digital and AI technologies that drive customer and employee experiences at scale.

Empowering CX transformation through Amazon Connect

Providing effortless customer service through contact centers is key to building long-lasting relationships. To achieve this, you need a future-ready omnichannel CX solution that allows your business to gain agility, scalability, sustainability and cost benefits. Let Cognizant help you navigate this journey with Amazon Connect, the leader in contact center as a service.

Delivering end-to-end contact center transformation

Offering omnichannel customer experiences (CX) has become the need of the hour. To address the demand, businesses must deliver crucial self-service capabilities and a higher degree of personalization—at scale.

Learn how Cognizant and Google CCAl can help you boost your CX while demanding less effort from your customers.

Transforming BFSI CX: Your future, our expertise

Cognizant continues to drive impactful digital transformations. Discover how we achieved a remarkable 9% reduction in calls and a 28% decrease in AHT by accelerating CX with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

Enable a more personalized, efficient and engaging CX

Provide your customers proactive support and real-time information, and handle queries in a more intuitive and human-like way—with conversational AI.

Digital humans: Providing personalized experiences at scale

We offer tips on creating and deploying these avatars without alienating customers.

No more excuses for disjointed customer support

Three tips to help you create and deploy virtual persons—without alienating customers.

Building modern healthcare experience centers

Designing consumer-centered digital healthcare experiences focused on outcomes.

The rise of customer experience centers

Out with the contact center, in with the customer experience center.

Transform your digital customer experiences

CX transformation using our framework is an evolutionary journey that lets you adapt to the evolving needs of today’s customers.

Know more
Recognition

Best Cloud Implementation Partner

Cognizant and Siemens Healthineers together won Best Cloud Implementation Partner at Genesys Xperience 2023.

Only GSI to be accredited with Amazon Connect Ready

Cognizant is the only GSI Partner accredited as Amazon Connect Ready, due to Cognizant Intelligent Interactions (CII), our in-house solution suite.

PRESS ROOM

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.