Customer Service Transformation
Offerings
Initiating human-like conversations powered by AI
Human-like self-service experiences across multiple channels—voice and digital—powered by bots, virtual assistants and digital humans.
- Reduction in call volume via AI based containment
- Lower customer-effort scores from natural language conversations
- Higher agent productivity due to reduced number of calls
- Improved customer satisfaction from human-like self service
Deploying omnichannel experiences as a service
Migrate client customer journeys and contact center suites to modern, asset-light CCaaS platforms. Available as pay-per-use with proven security, global reach and scalability.
- Shift from CAPEX to OPEX model free of hardware
- Reduction in TCO by 50% or more through pay-per-use pricing
- Low code platforms (fostering do-it-yourself) for businesses
- Promote work-from-anywhere culture for operations
Engineering personalized user experiences
Take advantage of dynamic, real-time experiences engineered for customers and agents to offer context-based services and recommend next best actions.
- Proactive tips to customers from digital channels to complete journeys
- Aggregate view of customer details to agents for first contact resolution
- Agent next-best actions to steer positive customer sentiments
- Customer journey maps for businesses to orchestrate personalized CX
Infusing business processes with agility, intelligence and automation
Transform business operations for clients by synergizing efforts across people, processes and platforms to achieve end-to-end transformation. Benefit from hyper-automation, value-based economics and more.
- Outcome-based delivery, assuring improvement in business goals
- Digital leadership that harnesses next-gen technologies and AI/ML
- Proven framework and governance for continuous improvement across the customer lifecycle
- Positive cost impact, CSAT and revenue in 18-24 months
