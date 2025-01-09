New minds, new markets

For the past two years, the question of how to best use artificial intelligence (AI) has dominated business agendas. At most organizations, the work has been largely internal. Leaders have focused on boosting efficiency, preparing the workforce for new ways of working and integrating the technology into their operations—in effect, activities that businesses can directly control. This internal work has been worth the effort: In 2024, we predicted it would drive up to $1 trillion in productivity gains by 2032 in the US alone.

Yet, outside the boardroom, a more powerful and potentially multitrillion-dollar force has been gaining momentum: consumers experimenting with AI—with huge implications for business.

Already, people are searching for products using conversational AI and even placing orders with their voice assistants. Based on our newest research study, which is focused on consumer use of AI, these seemingly inconsequential activities will soon transform the consumer journey: how people discover, purchase and engage with products and experiences after the sale.

This customer-led movement cannot be ignored. By 2030, AI-friendly consumers will be responsible for up to 55% of consumer purchasing activity. Driving this massive uptick is a small but fast-growing segment of consumers our research has identified as AI Accelerators. This group not only embraces AI-enabled tools but also represents the future of purchasing. Accelerators make up just 25% of consumers today, but as their income and spending power increases, they will become an increasingly influential.