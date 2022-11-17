Midstream
Satisfying the world’s appetite for energy will require serious upgrades to infrastructure as well as new mainlines, laterals, processing and storage facilities.
PROOF POINT
New efficiencies for the digital age
Addressing aging assets, managing vendors and complying with regulations requires digital disruption—and choosing the right partner to get the job done.
OIL & GAS ECOSYSTEM
Targeted solutions
Additional capabilities
Align business processes with technology
Cognizant’s business transformation services enable alignment of business processes and technology for improved cost efficiency and risk control. These services include:
- Business process harmonization across the end-to-end trade lifecycle
- Commodity trading and risk management (CTRM) product evaluation and implementation services catering to unique trading and logistics domain nuances
- Application portfolio rationalization
- Program management
- Organization change management
- Large scale custom platform development
Transform business models. Gain a competitive edge
This service conceptualizes and implements digital solutions across the trade lifecycle. It helps transform business models and deliver a competitive advantage. Offerings include:
- Implementation of digital strategy (proof of concept to enterprise-wide applications)
- Digital business case definition and roadmap definition
- Process automation advancements such as robotic process automation (RPA), Offshore Chemicals Regulations 2002 (OCR), block chain, the internet of things (IOT) and cloud
- Advanced visualization
Optimize your trading operations
Cognizant helps you select from among the best-suited products for your needs and provides customization and support when needed to enable efficient trading operations. Our services include:
- Conceptualization, development and implementation of strategic trading applications catering to unique client needs across commodities
- Application support, maintenance and enhancements
- Greater business and IT alignment through business outcome-based SLAs
Make data more actionable
Cognizant offers services for advanced analytics and data management that simplify complex trade data for actionable insights and reporting. They help clients efficiently address the changing regulatory requirements in the midstream market. Services include:
- Evaluation of analytics use cases
- Analytical modelling
- Business intelligence (BI) tool selection and implementation
- Forecasting and interactive dashboarding for decision making
- Regulatory and compliance reporting
Address pipeline integrity issues
Ensuring data integrity across locations is paramount in pipeline operations. Cognizant solutions specifically address pipeline integrity and leak detection and include:
- Applications Services—Schedule generator, pipeline data management
- Analytics and advanced visualization for corrosion monitoring, failure prediction, leak detection and pipeline inline inspections
- Incident management and reporting
- Remote pipeline monitoring and surveillance
