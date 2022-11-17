Skip to main content Skip to footer
Oil & Gas
Contact

With the emergence of alternative energy sources and environmental concerns escalating, the oil and gas industry is turning to digital to deliver more energy options, reduce cost and provide higher customer satisfaction.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The oil & gas segments we serve

Upstream

Cognizant’s upstream services unlock new business value while exceeding current operational needs.

Midstream

Our solutions leverage the latest digital capabilities, from remote surveillance to commodity trading analytics.

Downstream

Cognizant’s digital offerings help refinery operators, distributors and retailers generate new value and growth.

Explore how modern Business Process Services can help accelerate growth for oil & gas clients.

Learn more
DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Industry experience matters.

We know your top-of-mind issues. And we know how to help.

RESULTS

A large US petroleum and gas company

RESULTS

A large US petroleum and gas company

benefits from 100% accuracy for allocation and revenue generation.

Learn more
two factory workers looking at computer screen

RESULTS

A major manufacturer of tubular technology

RESULTS

A major manufacturer of tubular technology

saved 65% in IT operations costs by implementing SAP architecture.

Learn more
two people looking at computer screen

RESULTS

Royal Vopak, a leading independent tank storage company,

RESULTS

Royal Vopak, a leading independent tank storage company,

leverages Oracle ERP cloud to optimize operations, increase agility and improve services.

Learn more
ship with lighting in the harbour

RESULTS

A leading global energy provider

RESULTS

A leading global energy provider

implemented an AI powered virtual assistant and increased user satisfaction by 60%.

Learn more
a robot
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights

CASE STUDY

The right data at the right time

TGS, one of the world’s largest sub-surface data providers, speeds access to insights via an online information ecosystem. This system is powered by a cloud-based big data analytics solution, enabling its oil and gas customers to make more informed drilling decisions.

View PDF
snowy, foggy mountain

WHITEPAPERS

Decision-making: The new frontier for automation

Decision process automation is a forward-looking, practical strategy to improve enterprise operations, enabling faster responses to rapidly changing conditions and identifying options for action based on a more complete exploration of potential outcomes.

View PDF
holographic image of brain

WHITEPAPERS

Energy and utilities under pressure

Our recent study shows companies are already separating from the pack based on how they deploy advanced technologies and business models. In this e-book, we offer business and tech leaders in the fast evolving E&U industry our research-based insights on the best next steps to take.

View PDF
electricity transmission tower
PRESS ROOM

In the news

See all Cognizant news

Stay on top of what's happening across Cognizant.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.