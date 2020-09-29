Consumer Goods
<h3><span style="font-weight: normal;">Success today requires speed, intelligence and connected experiences. Cognizant empowers businesses with AI insights and end‑to‑end transformation—modernizing operations and personalizing customer experience across the entire value stream—design, make, move, market, sell and serve.</span></h3>
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE
<h3><span class="text-white">The consumer goods segments we serve</span></h3>
Agriculture
Modernize agriculture from field to fork with precision insights, quality systems and intelligent supply chains—improving yield, traceability and sustainability.
Apparel, footwear and accessories
From sourcing to shelf, we help brands sharpen pricing, streamline label management and build the operational efficiency needed to compete at speed.
Food and beverage
From farm to factory to frontline, we enable supply chain and go-to-market excellence that directly elevates customer and end‑consumer outcomes.
CONSUMER GOODS ECOSYSTEM
<h3>Targeted solutions</h3> <p>Built for the outcomes that matter most.</p>
<h5>RGM, TPM and TPO</h5> <p>Make better pricing and trade investment decisions for faster, more profitable growth using AI-powered insights and automation.</p>
<h5>Performance marketing</h5> <p>Turn consumer insight into conversion, deliver hyper-personalized experiences, smarter trade investment and measurable marketing ROI across every channel.</p>
<h5>B2B sales transformation</h5> <p>Redefine every customer moment with AI‑powered experiences that deliver undeniable results.</p>
<h5>Intelligent supply chain</h5> <p>Digitize your supply chain end-to-end across integrated business planning, sourcing and procurement, smart manufacturing and dynamic fulfillment.</p>
<h5>Customer data ecosystem</h5> <p>Aggregate customer data across touchpoints to build a unified customer profile and to provide hyper-personalized experiences.</p>
<h5>Demand-led design and engineering</h5> <p>Unify product data across the lifecycle to create a real‑time digital thread that accelerates design‑to‑launch with AI‑driven accuracy, compliance and traceability.</p>
Success stories
<h3>Our partners and alliances for consumer goods technology solutions</h3> <p>With more expansive service offerings, we form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations and deliver comprehensive consumer goods technology solutions to our clients’ business and IT challenges.</p>
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE
<h3>Recently published insights</h3>
Ready to reimagine consumer goods? Let’s talk
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise—but with the power of agentic AI and today’s digital capabilities, it’s achievable.
Connect with Cognizant to explore how we can help you accelerate growth, optimize performance and build resilience for the future.