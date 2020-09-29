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Consumer Goods
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CONCEPT TO CONSUMER

Scale AI across the CPG value chain

Agentic AI: From frameworks to industry impact

Consumer goods leaders who are ready to move beyond AI experimentation will find in this whitepaper the frameworks, real-world use cases and best practices needed to operationalize autonomous agents at enterprise scale.

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<h3><span style="font-weight: normal;">Success today requires speed, intelligence and connected experiences. Cognizant empowers businesses with AI insights and end‑to‑end transformation—modernizing operations and personalizing customer experience across the entire value stream—design, make, move, market, sell and serve.</span></h3>
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Cognizant named among the top five service providers in Everest Group's Retail and CPG Voice of the Customer Report 2026

Named among the top five service providers in Everest Group’s Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Voice of the Customer (Voc) Report 2026, Cognizant helps client deliver more consistent outcomes, strengthens collaboration and drives measurable impact across customer experience, operations and growth initiatives.

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HFS Horizon 3 Market Leader in Intelligent Retail and Consumer Goods Ecosystems 2025

Cognizant has been recognized as a leader in HFS Research’s latest report, spotlighting our commitment to innovation in customer-facing functions and product development. With strategic investment in cloud, analytics and AI, we’re helping to shape the future of the retail industry.

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Cognizant named a Leader in NelsonHall’s Procurement Transformation NEAT Report 2025
Cognizant has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group CPG Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

This recognition reflects our elevated leadership in CPG services, driven by deep domain expertise, scalable delivery and trusted client partnerships. Advancing to fourth place affirms our commitment to purposeful innovation and measurable transformation across the consumer goods landscape.

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Cognizant named a Leader in the Everest Group Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) Operations Services PEAK Matrix® 2025
Cognizant recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group Marketing Services PEAK Matrix® 2025

Marketing is where creativity meets cutting-edge tech and it’s evolving fast. At Cognizant, we’re leading the way, blending AI, data and design to deliver personalized experiences at scale.

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Cognizant named a Leader in the 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ for Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Services
Cognizant is positioned as a leader and a star performer in AI and gen AI services

Everest Group names Cognizant a leader and a star performer in AI and gen AI services driven by its Neuro® AI platform and expanding agentic AI solutions, through responsible, scalable innovation backed by strong partnerships and delivery expertise. It helps clients move from experimentation to enterprise-wide transformation.

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DEPTH OF EXPERTISE
<h3><span class="text-white">The consumer goods segments we serve</span></h3>
Agriculture
Modernize agriculture from field to fork with precision insights, quality systems and intelligent supply chains—improving yield, traceability and sustainability.
Apparel, footwear and accessories
From sourcing to shelf, we help brands sharpen pricing, streamline label management and build the operational efficiency needed to compete at speed.
Food and beverage
From farm to factory to frontline, we enable supply chain and go-to-market excellence that directly elevates customer and end‑consumer outcomes.
Home and personal care
Deliver hyper-personalized consumer experiences, maximize marketing ROI and build direct connections that turn category browsers into loyal brand advocates.
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CONSUMER GOODS ECOSYSTEM
<h3>Targeted&nbsp;solutions</h3> <p>Built for the outcomes that matter most.</p>
<h5>RGM, TPM and TPO</h5> <p>Make better pricing and trade investment decisions for faster, more profitable growth using AI-powered insights and automation.</p>
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<h5>Performance marketing</h5> <p>Turn consumer insight into conversion, deliver hyper-personalized experiences, smarter trade investment and measurable marketing ROI across every channel.</p>
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<h5>B2B sales transformation</h5> <p>Redefine every customer moment with AI‑powered experiences that deliver undeniable results.</p>
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<h5>Intelligent supply chain</h5> <p>Digitize your supply chain end-to-end across integrated business planning, sourcing and procurement, smart manufacturing and dynamic fulfillment.</p>
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<h5>Customer data ecosystem</h5> <p>Aggregate customer data across touchpoints to build a unified customer profile and to provide hyper-personalized experiences.</p>
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<h5>Demand-led design and engineering</h5> <p>Unify product data across the lifecycle to create a real‑time digital thread that accelerates design‑to‑launch with AI‑driven accuracy, compliance and traceability.</p>
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Success stories

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Kohler’s digital agility accelerates forward

“This renewed partnership reflects our shared commitment to leveraging technology in pursuit of operational and business excellence.”
Eric Tabor, Chief Digital Officer, Kohler.

See how

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Mars scales global brand experiences

Launched 200+ sites in 18 months, cut TCO by 40% and expanded customer reach 300% across 50+ countries.

Discover the impact

Tata Starbucks elevates customer experience

Partnered with Cognizant to streamline operations, handle large-scale events seamlessly and boost profitability through smarter back-end processes.

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McDonald’s accelerates cloud transformation

“Cognizant has been an invaluable partner in streamlining enterprise applications and advancing our cloud journey—paving the way for innovation and growth.”
JT Scott, VP, Global Technology, McDonald’s

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Papa John’s delivers customer delight with PapaCall

Achieved 15% higher revenue per order, 50% better in-store metrics and scaled AI-assisted ordering to 1,500 locations.

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Yum Brands boosts digital conversions

Conversion rates soared—55% on app, 65% on web and 80% on social—with ticket sizes up 30% through digital channels.

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<h3>Our partners and alliances for consumer goods technology solutions</h3> <p>With more expansive service offerings, we form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations and deliver comprehensive consumer goods technology solutions to our clients’ business and IT challenges.</p>
Salesforce logo
https://author-p66763-e603352.adobeaemcloud.com/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/about-cognizant/partners/salesforce.html
microsoft
https://author-p66763-e603352.adobeaemcloud.com/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/about-cognizant/partners/google-cloud.html
Adobe
https://author-p66763-e603352.adobeaemcloud.com/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/about-cognizant/partners/adobe.html
aws
https://author-p66763-e603352.adobeaemcloud.com/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/about-cognizant/partners/aws.html
Microsoft logo
https://author-p66763-e603352.adobeaemcloud.com/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/about-cognizant/partners/microsoft.html
Blueyonder
https://blueyonder.com/
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BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE
<h3>Recently published insights</h3>
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Ready to reimagine consumer goods? Let’s talk

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise—but with the power of agentic AI and today’s digital capabilities, it’s achievable.

Connect with Cognizant to explore how we can help you accelerate growth, optimize performance and build resilience for the future.

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