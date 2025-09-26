AI’s two-year timeline: The path to meeting the legacy modernization mandate

<p>Legacy modernization: It has sat on the corporate agenda since the first mainframe was installed. But over the years, it has tended to be more of a “later” than a “now” thing.</p> <p>Delays are no longer tenable. AI has quickly risen to top-three status as a legacy modernization driver, and senior leaders now view their legacy systems as a burning platform. A full 85% have serious concerns about the ability of their current tech estate to support AI.</p> <p>Such concerns have lit a fire under their modernization efforts, or at least their modernization intentions. Many claim they’ll complete a wide range of legacy modernization initiatives within two years.</p> <p>But how? Not only do numerous and complex challenges stand in the way, but on a closer look at enterprise modernization plans, the vast majority (79%) will retire less than half of their technology debt by 2030.</p> <p>The upshot: Businesses know they need to integrate AI, and they know their legacy systems cannot support it. But while they’re attempting to fast-track legacy modernization efforts, their ability to fund it through legacy tech debt cost savings will be insufficient.</p> <p>To succeed with modernizing their legacy systems and meet their goals in two years’ time, business leaders will need to be ruthless in prioritizing what needs to happen, and when.</p> <p>To get a clear view of the legacy modernization mandate and where businesses stand in their pursuit of it, we conducted a study of 1,000 senior executives at Global 2000 organizations. For the purposes of this study, we defined legacy modernization as any system, application or infrastructure that an organization believes will impede its future technology strategy, particularly its ability to incorporate AI and respond to changing customer demands.</p> <p>What we found is:</p> <ul> <li><b>AI has turned legacy modernization into a mandate. </b>85% of senior executives are concerned or very concerned that their existing technology estate will imperil their ability to integrate AI into the organization. Additionally, 76% say they will struggle to support consumer adoption of AI.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>The two-year clock is ticking. </b>When asked about the timeframe in which they would achieve their legacy modernization milestones, respondents had very optimistic expectations. Within the next two years, at least three-quarters of respondents said they’ll complete all the modernization goals listed in our survey.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>However, major impediments may slow organizations’ ability to meet that timing goal.</b> When asked about factors impeding their technology modernization efforts, the top three responses were the complexity of the endeavor (named by 63% of respondents as a major obstacle) and whether they have or can afford the resources, both the talent (50% of respondents) and capital (48%) to get there.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Further, businesses are hitting a major roadblock when it comes to retiring tech debt.</b> Respondents see reducing technology debt as not only a major financial objective but also as an essential component for meeting downstream legacy system migration goals. However, when asked about their tech debt retirement trajectory, it became clear most will not retire this tech debt even five years from now.<br> </li> </ul> <p>In our study, we’ve identified a viable pathway for businesses to gain the cost savings, revenue and productivity gains needed to support a rapid legacy modernization program. The key will be to use the benefits and savings derived from early modernization efforts to fund the later initiatives, in effect, creating a flywheel that accelerates progress.</p> <p>In this report, leaders will learn how they can set their organization up for success by aligning legacy modernization priorities with this flywheel strategy, which once set in motion will propagate ongoing resources to support their modernization goals.</p>