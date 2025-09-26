AI’s two-year timeline: The path to meeting the legacy modernization mandate

<p><br> <span class="small">October 20, 2025</span></p>
<p><b>According to our latest research, AI has turned legacy modernization into a burning platform. But slow progress on reducing tech debt is putting AI endeavors at risk. To meet their hoped-for timeline, businesses need to prioritize their initiatives to generate the resources needed to complete their modernization agenda.</b></p>
<p>Legacy modernization: It has sat on the corporate agenda since the first mainframe was installed. But over the years, it has tended to be more of a “later” than a “now” thing.</p> <p>Delays are no longer tenable. AI has quickly risen to top-three status as a legacy modernization driver, and senior leaders now view their legacy systems as a burning platform. A full 85% have serious concerns about the ability of their current tech estate to support AI.</p> <p>Such concerns have lit a fire under their modernization efforts, or at least their modernization intentions. Many claim they’ll complete a wide range of legacy modernization initiatives within two years.</p> <p>But how? Not only do numerous and complex challenges stand in the way, but on a closer look at enterprise modernization plans, the vast majority (79%) will retire less than half of their technology debt by 2030.</p> <p>The upshot: Businesses know they need to integrate AI, and they know their legacy systems cannot support it. But while they’re attempting to fast-track legacy modernization efforts, their ability to fund it through legacy tech debt cost savings will be insufficient.</p> <p>To succeed with modernizing their legacy systems and meet their goals in two years’ time, business leaders will need to be ruthless in prioritizing what needs to happen, and when.</p> <p>To get a clear view of the legacy modernization mandate and where businesses stand in their pursuit of it, we conducted a study of 1,000 senior executives at Global 2000 organizations. For the purposes of this study, we defined legacy modernization as any system, application or infrastructure that an organization believes will impede its future technology strategy, particularly its ability to incorporate AI and respond to changing customer demands.</p> <p>What we found is:</p> <ul> <li><b>AI has turned legacy modernization into a mandate. </b>85% of senior executives are concerned or very concerned that their existing technology estate will imperil their ability to integrate AI into the organization. Additionally, 76% say they will struggle to support consumer adoption of AI.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>The two-year clock is ticking. </b>When asked about the timeframe in which they would achieve their legacy modernization milestones, respondents had very optimistic expectations. Within the next two years, at least three-quarters of respondents said they’ll complete all the modernization goals listed in our survey.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>However, major impediments may slow organizations’ ability to meet that timing goal.</b> When asked about factors impeding their technology modernization efforts, the top three responses were the complexity of the endeavor (named by 63% of respondents as a major obstacle) and whether they have or can afford the resources, both the talent (50% of respondents) and capital (48%) to get there.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Further, businesses are hitting a major roadblock when it comes to retiring tech debt.</b> Respondents see reducing technology debt as not only a major financial objective but also as an essential component for meeting downstream legacy system migration goals. However, when asked about their tech debt retirement trajectory, it became clear most will not retire this tech debt even five years from now.<br> </li> </ul> <p>In our study, we’ve identified a viable pathway for businesses to gain the cost savings, revenue and productivity gains needed to support a rapid legacy modernization program. The key will be to use the benefits and savings derived from early modernization efforts to fund the later initiatives, in effect, creating a flywheel that accelerates progress.</p> <p>In this report, leaders will learn how they can set their organization up for success by aligning legacy modernization priorities with this flywheel strategy, which once set in motion will propagate ongoing resources to support their modernization goals.</p>
<h4>The flywheel: Funding the legacy modernization mandate</h4> <p>Here is why the self-propagating momentum of a flywheel is so important. Our survey offered a good picture of where businesses stand on their legacy modernization goals today. However, it also found that companies will be hard-pressed to reduce tech debt within their aggressive deadlines based on stated budgeting assumptions.</p> <ul> <li><b>Respondents believe they’ll complete a wide range of legacy modernization initiatives in two years’ time.</b></li> </ul>
<p><span class="small">Figure 1 <br> Base: 1,000 business and technology leaders at Global 2000 organizations<br> Source: Cognizant </span></p> <ul> <li><b>And organizations are poised to pull back on legacy spending to accomplish those goals.</b> Respondents indicated they will halve the amount of budget allocated to maintaining existing systems, from 61% today to just 27% by 2030.<b></b></li> </ul>
<p><span class="small">Figure 2<br> <i>*(Legacy spending is the hosting, licensing, maintenance, integration and security costs needed to keep these systems up and running.)</i><br> Base: 1,000 business and technology leaders at Global 2000 organizations<br> Source: Cognizant</span></p> <ul> <li><b>However, anticipated technology debt reduction will not cover the cost of modernization. </b>The vast majority of companies (93%) have retired 25% or less of their tech debt. While almost half (45%) say they will achieve that milestone by 2030, only 18% will have retired half or more of their technology debt in that timeframe. In actuality, tech debt will cover less than even half of the modernization cost burden for most businesses.</li> </ul>
<p><span class="small">Figure 3<br> <i>*Tech debt is the accumulated cost incurred by making quick fixes to existing systems rather than applying those resources to new, more powerful and ultimately less costly platforms.<br> </i>Base: 1,000 business and technology leaders at Global 2000 organizations<br> Source: Cognizant</span></p> <p>Taken together, these funding intentions suggest that companies are unlikely to achieve their stated milestones in two years’ time.</p> <p>This is where the flywheel comes in (see Figure 4). It directly addresses the entrenched difficulty of investing in “the new,” while also continuing to pay for the old during the transition period—all with flat or only modestly increasing budgets.</p> <p>With the flywheel approach, the first priority is to free up operational dollars, both by reducing operating costs and by increasing incremental revenues. These savings can then be applied to the second priority, tech debt, making it possible to begin investing in agentic development cycles and meaningfully scale AI across the business.</p> <p>With these spending reductions in hand, organizations can then focus their investments on the third priority: new initiatives focused on growth. This includes delivering new types of products and services, meeting new customer expectations and keeping ahead of competitor capabilities.</p> <p>Every turn of the gear increases the velocity of the legacy system migration. Ultimately, it will result in an organization moving more rapidly toward building a new technology platform, with which it can AI-enable the business and position itself to capture new markets.</p> <p><b>The modernization flywheel</b></p>
<p><span class="small">Figure 4<br> Source: Cognizant</span></p> <p>What follows is a closer look at how businesses should proceed with their legacy modernization priorities based on this flywheel model. Our analysis is further informed by respondents’ own assessment of the following:</p> <ul> <li><b>Modernization impact:</b> The main business drivers fueling their legacy modernization needs<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Concern about their existing technology: </b>Whether their current technology imperils their ability to meet those business goals<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Velocity: </b>Whether they feel they’re moving too fast or too slow on those modernization initiatives</li> </ul> <p>In many cases, respondents’ views are aligned with the priorities we’ve outlined in the flywheel and deepen our understanding of how businesses should proceed.</p>
<h4>Phase 1: A focused effort to win early operational gains<b> </b></h4> <p><b>Top priorities for Phase 1</b></p>
<p><span class="small">Figure 5<br> Base: 1,000 business and technology leaders at Global 2000 organizations<br> Source: Cognizant</span></p> <p>The objective in this phase is to free operating capital by boosting productivity and growing revenue. The quick returns will act as a springboard for ongoing legacy transformation and sustained momentum.</p> <p>For respondents, the top drivers, by far, are reducing operating costs and strengthening cybersecurity (see Figure 5). In both areas, respondents expressed high concern that their existing technology was ill-equipped to support these efforts. The next two priorities—operational innovation and boosting revenue—are also needed to lay the foundation for the more ambitious modernization programs in the next phase.</p> <p>Respondents rank AI integration highly enough to be a Phase 1 modernization pursuit. And it’s true that businesses can and should use AI in this phase for targeted initiatives. However, deep integration of AI would be complex, costly and prone to failure when attempted on older systems.</p> <p>To realize the needed operational gains in this phase, businesses should focus on:</p> <ul> <li><b>Freeing up capital through operational improvements. </b>As we’ve said, most leaders expect to fund half or less of their modernization budget with retired tech debt by 2030. This means they’ll need to make significant progress in realizing operational improvements.<br> <br> When we asked respondents to name the business areas that would be most positively impacted by modernization, their top three responses all related to operational improvements:<br> <br> <ul> <li><b>Increased IT agility</b> (named by 73% of respondents). More agile and responsive IT makes it possible to more quickly and cost-effectively deliver products and services, optimize staff allocation and minimize costly support interventions.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Enhanced operational visibility</b> (highlighted by 74%). A manufacturer, for instance, might connect its disparate ERP/MRP systems into a modern data platform and layer in AI to flag risks in real time, driving out waste and expense and avoiding costly interruptions to business operations.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Workforce productivity</b> (highlighted by 66%). A healthcare provider, for instance, might modernize its patient records system by connecting its legacy systems to cloud apps and then use AI to prevent medical errors and redundant services. Staff are then free to spend more time on patient care, boosting productivity and reducing operational costs.<br> </li> </ul> </li> <li><b>Focusing on top-line growth.</b> On the flip side of the cost-cutting coin, organizations can also gain needed modernization funding with incremental improvements to their revenue. In this earlier stage of legacy transformation, business leaders are far more interested in growing existing revenue streams (named as a key driver by 59% of respondents) than in developing new revenue channels (mentioned by just 48%).<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Strengthening cybersecurity defenses.</b> In a world where cybercrime is increasingly AI-enhanced, any legacy modernization effort needs to be bolstered by strong AI-orchestrated defenses. Respondents are highly concerned about the ability of their legacy systems to defend against these new threats; outdated systems and unsupported applications represent substantial vulnerabilities. While more leaders say they’re moving too fast than too slow in this area, a full 50% are comfortable with the pace of progress. But there’s no sitting still: Ongoing and iterative efforts will be needed to foster a resilient security posture.</li> </ul>
<h4>Phase 2: A concerted effort to pay down tech debt and embrace new technologies<b></b></h4> <p><b>Top priorities in Phase 2</b></p>
<h4>Phase 3: Unleashing the enterprise from legacy to pursue new markets<b></b></h4> <p><b>Top priorities in Phase 3</b></p>
