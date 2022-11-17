Transform your business’s command center.
The front office is the heart of wealth management. With our family of digital solutions and services, you can optimize it in ways that boost advisor productivity and organizational effectiveness across lines of business and booking centers around the world. As a result, your business operates as one cohesive wealth-management entity. What’s more, your organization is ready for the collaborative ecosystems that will soon manage information, client cases, and service delivery across channels, functional silos and time.
Cognizant Front-Office Optimization transforms wealth management in key areas:
- Define your organization’s capability model standards and recommend processes and technologies across operating units.
- Develop operational improvements such as onboarding, pitch book, and client recordkeeping that can rationalize your platform and generate client value.
- Assess operational risks and mitigation plans as well as standardized engagement metrics for business management.
- Explore opportunities to create Centers of Excellence for specific functions.