Security for the AI Lifecycle
What we deliver
End to end security for AI systems across models, data, context, agents and pipelines—orchestrated across the AI lifecycle through build time safeguards, runtime protection and responsible AI governance, with policy driven actions that prevent risk, detect threats and correct impact to enable safe autonomy and audit ready trust.
Build time security
Extend SDLC into the AI lifecycle — secure AI before it reaches production
Harden models against theft, poisoning and manipulation
AI models are high value targets, vulnerable to extraction, inversion and poisoning that can surface only in production. We harden models end to end through training data provenance, integrity validation, adversarial testing and gated deployment with signed attestation. When integrity violations are detected, rollback and retraining workflows are enforced. Models reach production with verified integrity, not just a passed security review.
Secure data across AI pipelines, from ingestion to output
AI pipelines ingest and expose regulated and proprietary data at scale. We secure data across the AI lifecycle using data security posture management, encryption, anonymization and integrity controls. Secure prompt engineering reduces leakage at inference, while classification and access policies protect training and grounding data. Automated revocation and data sanitization are triggered when misuse or leakage is identified. Compliance is embedded by designed, not added later.
Embed security across AI build pipelines and CI/CD
Most AI vulnerabilities are introduced during development, yet AI specific risks are often missing from DevSecOps. We extend the SDLC into a Secure ADLC by embedding AI threat modelling, secure CI/CD controls, dependency scanning for third party LLMs and APIs, and continuous adversarial testing. High risk findings enforce build breaks and dependency replacement. For agentic systems, we apply non deterministic testing built for systems that reason and act.
Run time protection
Monitor, detect and respond to AI threats in production
Detect and block AI-specific threats in production
Production AI faces threats with no equivalent in traditional security, including prompt injection, jailbreaks and agent manipulation across tools and APIs. We deploy runtime guardrails that continuously monitor inputs and outputs, enforce behavioural baselines and trigger policy aware responses — including automated containment, rollback and session termination. Kill switches, signed actions and tamper evident logs ensure AI actions remain traceable and reversible. This is AIDR: AI Detection and Response.
Least-privilege access for humans, agents and APIs
Agentic AI introduces new identity risks as autonomous agents access tools, data and APIs with over provisioned or hidden credentials. We enforce least privilege access across human and non human identities using role based and context aware controls. Secrets management across AI pipelines automatically rotates and revokes credentials when anomalous access is detected.
Zero Trust extends to model interactions and agent to agent communication, closing the identity attack surface agentic AI creates.
AI-native monitoring, detection and incident response
AI specific attacks such as deepfake fraud, model impersonation and adversarial manipulation bypass traditional SIEM and EDR because they target model behaviour, not infrastructure. We deliver AI native threat monitoring with behavioural baselines, AI tuned anomaly detection and SOC integrated incident response. Containment, model isolation and post incident remediation are enforced when threats emerge. Powered by Neuro® Cybersecurity, AI signals are correlated with enterprise telemetry for coordinated response.
Governance and compliance
Continuous assurance, from policy to provable evidence
Continuous compliance and audit-ready AI governance
Regulators are moving from principles to enforcement, making point in time AI audits insufficient. We operationalize responsible AI governance through Cognizant Trust™ with system inventory, risk profiling, policy automation, compliance monitoring and board ready reporting. Controls align to ISO 42001, NIST AI RMF and the EU AI Act by design, triggering remediation workflows and real time evidentiary updates when violations occur. The CISO becomes the steward of provable AI trust.
Enablers
Neuro® Cybersecurity and Cognizant Trust™ work together - orchestrating security signals and operationalizing responsible AI governance for AI-speed defense with continuous, audit-ready assurance.
Unified control plane orchestration
Neuro Cybersecurity consolidates AI signals—models, prompts, RAG, agent actions—with enterprise telemetry—identity, cloud, network, endpoint. It accelerates correlation and response orchestration across tools, reduces alert noise, and delivers dashboards and audit-ready evidence artifacts for security and AI risk.
Responsible AI, made operational
Cognizant Trust™ aligns to global standards and turns governance into measurable, continuous operations—supporting AI inventory, compliance validation, incident management and metrics monitoring for audit readiness. This helps organizations prove AI trust across jurisdictions and regulations.
Our strategic partners
We collaborate across the AI, cloud and cybersecurity ecosystem to deliver secure, governed and trusted AI systems - designed for scale, flexibility and continuous assurance.
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
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