Scaling AI with confidence

AI Quality Assurance is essential to build trust

The Forrester Consulting Opportunity Snapshot: a custom study commissioned by Cognizant and Microsoft finds that according to senior IT leaders, quality assurance is increasingly important for organizations as AI adoption gains momentum. The right partner provides agility and reduces complexities to navigate this shift.

<h5>The last mile of AI implementation can create a range of challenges—bias, drift and lack of explainability often emerge when it is scaled. Traditional approaches to software testing are not sufficient for next generation, AI-infused applications. According to Forrester Consulting research, 82% of leaders believe their organizations must dedicate time to an AI quality assurance strategy—because reliable performance at scale is critical. Cognizant’s AI Assurance framework makes this possible. By embedding testability, traceability and reliability across the AI lifecycle, we help enterprises evaluate, test and monitor AI models, agents and application features. Our approach accelerates deployment and delivers measurable business impact.</h5>
Delivering scalable AI with assurance

Effective AI assurance is essential for scaling with confidence. According to Forrester Consulting research, 79% of leaders see a direct link between quality assurance maturity and successful AI outcomes.

Testable

Move from pilot to production faster with robust validation methods that reduce risk and accelerate time-to-value.

Traceable

Ensure consistent, explainable AI behaviour with a framework that monitors bias, drift and performance across the lifecycle.

Trustworthy

Build lasting stakeholder confidence with comprehensive assurance that spans from data to models, ensuring reliability and ethical integrity across the AI lifecycle.

<h3><b>Real stories, real impact</b></h3>
INSURANCE

Strengthening trust in AI fraud detection

Strengthening trust in AI fraud detection

Reduced fraud, waste and abuse in long-term claims by assuring AI fraud detection systems—achieving zero production issues and automating over 5K diverse PDF data forms.

INSURANCE

Establishing interview excellence at scale

Establishing interview excellence at scale

Validated a solution to generate job-specific interview questionnaires using policy endorsements and training materials—achieving zero defect leakage to production.

RETAIL

Scaling QA efficiency for AI chatbots

Scaling QA efficiency for AI chatbots

Built an AI automation framework to improve chatbot quality—reducing manual QA effort by 90%, increasing defect detection by 60% and accelerating test cycles by up to 60%.

HEALTHCARE

Enhancing trust in voice AI bots

Enhancing trust in voice AI bots

Assured NLP and speech recognition in IVR bots—automating 10K+ utterances, reducing AI component testing time by 90%, cutting cost via early defect detection.

<h3>AI Assurance Services</h3>
Data assurance

Consistent, accurate and unbiased data

Data augmentation techniques involve providing the right data for training and testing the AI model—validating early for bias, drift, coverage and realism. Detecting gaps early prevents flawed inputs that can compromise outcomes. This shift-left foundation secures reliable performance before the first prediction is made.
Functional and model quality assurance

Resilient and reliable every time

Beyond checking for accuracy, AI-infused applications are validated across edge cases, stress conditions and changing inputs. Disaggregated metrics reveal hidden weaknesses, subgroup errors and unintended trade-offs. This ensures AI-infused applications aren’t just functional but resilient, reliable and aligned to enterprise expectations in real-world conditions.
Trustworthy assurance

Regulatory compliant and trust-validated

The focus is on testing if AI is fair, explainable and resistant to manipulation. By embedding checks for transparency, privacy, ethics and accountability, we ensure systems not only meet regulations or compliance requirements but also earn lasting stakeholder confidence.
Non-functional assurance

Reliable, secure and resilient

Validation ensures that AI delivers optimal performance, secures PII data without any leakage and remains resilient enough to recover from failures or disruptions.
Latest thinking

With AI, business assurance is more necessary than ever

As more businesses transform processes with AI, they also need a new approach to business assurance to ensure these processes are reliable, efficient and compliant.

Agentic AI: How multi-agent intelligence is redefining quality engineering

Explore how agentic AI is revolutionising quality engineering by leveraging autonomous, intelligent agents to accelerate testing, improve accuracy and deliver continuous quality at scale. Learn how this innovative approach enhances efficiency, reduces risk and empowers organisations to achieve superior software reliability and faster time-to-market.

How Neuro AI Engineering industrializes AI and agentifies enterprises

Listen to Prasad Sankaran, President of Cognizant’s Software &amp; Platform Engineering Group, explain how Neuro® AI Engineering-powered platform industrializes AI and transforms enterprises using intelligent agents.

The growing need for business assurance

In a world of constant technological disruption, the need for business assurance is more critical than ever. This whitepaper offers key insights into assuring core business functions and navigating rapid change to drive confidence and compliance.

<h4><b><span class="text-bold">Responsible AI at Cognizant</span></b></h4> <p>Learn how to engineer your AI systems with integrity, ensuring they are fair, secure and transparent. Our approach focuses on building a foundation of ethical principles that promotes responsible AI adoption and earns lasting trust.</p>
<h3>Industry recognition</h3>
NelsonHall NEAT Leader 2025 QE
Cognizant is recognized as a Leader in the 2025 NelsonHall NEAT Quality Engineering assessment

This recognition highlights our capability in AI-based analytics, GenAI use cases and SAP testing. Our global Quality Engineering & Assurance practice delivers advanced automation, deep industry expertise and innovative solutions that help clients achieve faster, scalable and future-ready quality outcomes. With a strong focus on AI adoption, talent transformation and continuous improvement, Cognizant empowers organizations to navigate digital assurance with confidence and measurable results.

Everest Group
Cognizant was named a leader in the inaugural report

Everest Group has recognized Cognizant as a Leader in its inaugural Quality Engineering (QE) Services for AI Applications and Systems PEAK® Matrix Assessment 2024.

Everest Group
Cognizant placed highest among market leaders in the Everest Group Enterprise Quality Engineering (QE) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

This recognition highlights our ability to deliver AI-powered quality engineering solutions that accelerate release cycles, expand automation coverage and ensure robust testing for next-generation applications. Leveraging proprietary platforms such as Cognizant Neuro® AI, Flowsource™, Skygrade™ and the AI Lifecycle Assurance Suite, we embed generative AI, agentic AI and automation across the entire testing lifecycle. This helps enterprises achieve superior quality, speed and resilience in their digital transformation journeys.

Ready to scale your AI models on a reliable, enterprise-grade data infrastructure?

Contact us to learn how Cognizant can help you build, fine-tune, validate and deploy AI models faster and better.

