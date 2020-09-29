  1. Industries title Industry & Digital Expertise | Cognizant
  2. Capital Markets title AI in Capital Markets Technology | Cognizant
Business Process Services
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MODERN OPERATIONS FOR CAPITAL MARKETS

Improve investor experiences with AI and capital markets BPO styles-text-white

We combine AI-integrated solutions, data and human ingenuity with capital markets BPO services to help global financial services companies increase engagement, accelerate revenue, and create seamless and personalized omnichannel investor experiences that fuel growth.
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<h3>Modern AI-integrated capital markets BPO operations</h3> <h5>We help global financial institutions transform operations with AI-integrated capital markets BPO services. Our solutions combine intelligent automation, data and domain expertise to enhance investor engagement, accelerate revenue and deliver seamless omnichannel experiences. In a fast-moving, compliance-driven industry, modern operations enable firms to act with speed and insight—predicting trends, managing risk and unlocking new growth. We bring together process excellence and digital platforms to help clients innovate, scale and stay ahead.</h5>
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Overview
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Business outcomes and strong ROI

40-60%

increased efficiency

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$8.6M

OpEx savings

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$8M

annual cost savings

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8X

ROI

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$6.7M

in costs savings

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Outcomes
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Intuitive experiences, game-changing efficiency and capital markets BPO innovation

As leaders in next-gen capital markets BPO and automation solutions, we partner with our clients to build modern operations that are fast, efficient and human-centered—solutions that help drive a competitive advantage.

We use technology, data and digital disruptor plays, as well as new commercial models and co-innovation to deliver higher productivity, increased revenue and intuitive experiences for customers and employees.

Rising above uncertainty

The ability to strategically reduce costs and invest in new revenue streams is extremely valuable in volatile times.

The implementation of modern operations enables businesses to act with insight and speed—to predict trends, identify new growth areas and balance efficiency with innovation.

By modernizing business operations, your organization can anticipate the steps needed to accelerate growth and scale.

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Capital Markets BPO and automation services

  • Solutions
  • Horizontal offerings
  • Segments
Solutions
Cognizant data integrity and control

Integrate financial controls, operational risk management and technology resilience to safeguard the integrity of trade booking and transaction data.

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Cognizant fees and billing

Automate reconciliation by storing and digitizing rate agreements centrally. This improves and optimizes accuracy and transparency, especially in billing, and generates analytics on global business functions.

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Finance and accounting

Generate new business value from finance and accounting.

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Cognizant client onboarding

Reduce client ramp-up times with our holistic approach and modern customer experience. Client onboarding helps firms expand into new geographies, acquire new clients and provide more personalized services.

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Horizontal offerings
Intelligent automation services

Get your business future-ready with industry-aligned IT and process automation solutions.

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Cognizant Neuro® Business Processes

Simplify and accelerate automation adoption, integrate and orchestrate resources and see returns faster.

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Omnichannel customer care

Deliver the intuitive experiences customers demand.

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Marketing operations

Increase speed, efficiency and insights to get a better marketing ROI.

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Business ops to accelerate scale

Grow digitally native scale-ups and new revenue streams at the speed of ideas.

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Employee experience enterprise services

Find out how you can deliver persona-based employee experiences at scale.

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Segments
Asset management

Make operations intelligent and agile to generate better decisions, respond faster to customers and marketplace changes, and improve investor experiences.

Wealth management

Transform wealth management operations to improve efficiency and agility while developing, maintaining and deepening customer relationships for improved growth.

Investment banking

Unify the securities value chain and automate trading operations, reduce costs and minimize regulatory risk and complexity.

Market information providers

Simplify data aggregation, harmonization and management to improve insights and advice, while developing new revenue streams for increased profitability.

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<h3>Featured work</h3>
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CAPITAL MARKETS

RPA solution created virtually

RPA automation for a global financial services company improves quality and reduces risks saving millions annually.

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CAPITAL MARKETS

AI chatbot cuts $6.7M in costs

A global wealth management company used conversational AI to improve customer experience and reduce operating costs.

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<h3>Insights</h3>
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From cost cutting, to cost optimizing

Four ways businesses can ensure their spending decisions meet short- and long-term business goals

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Banking and capital markets: Building on today’s successes to address the future

After years of modernizing, banks, asset managers and financial intermediaries have more to do, especially in core modernization, personalization and rethinking the intuitive operating model.

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Peak Matrix Capital Markets Operations 2025
Cognizant named a Leader in Everest Group’s 2025 Capital Markets Operations Services PEAK Matrix®

Everest Group has recognized Cognizant as a Leader in Capital Markets Operations Services for 2025. From execution to reporting, we’re driving smarter, faster, and more resilient operations for global financial firms.

Read the report View analyst quote See the infographic

Everest Group Capital Markets Operations 2023
Cognizant has been designated a Leader in the Everest Group Capital Markets Operations PEAK Matrix® 2023

Top financial institutions rely on Cognizant to digitally transform and run seamless operations delivery with impeccable client service to meet their ever-evolving business realities. See why Everest Group awarded us high marks for scope, value, vision, strategy and delivery footprint.

Read the report

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Explore additional business process services

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AI business accelerators
Speed your adoption of AI and Automation using our pre-configured solutions for business processes
AI Training Data Services
Fast-track AI models from concept to value
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Join our team

Empower your career and future-proof your skills while you help the world’s most influential companies—including marquee Global 2000 clients and Silicon Valley heavy hitters—win with intuition. Join the industry leader.

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities in capital markets BPO is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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