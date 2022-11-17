Business Process Services
To succeed, companies must take advantage of digital operations to create agile and adaptive processes. This facilitates personalizing sales, marketing and service to deepen customer satisfaction. Firms also need to automate regulatory processes for improved management and reporting as well as apply managed services to create customer-centric approaches with the lowest total cost of ownership. Working together, Cognizant partners with capital markets companies to improve efficiency, competitiveness, profitability and reduce risk.
60%
improvement in process efficiency in financial institutions through business process transformation
Offerings and platforms
Reshape the core, prepare for tomorrow
With new digital operating models, financial services firms can adapt faster to rapidly transforming capital markets and the shifting regulatory landscape. We tailor transformation strategies to your needs. Our solutions help you deepen customer loyalty, drive long-term relationships, and increase profitability and growth.
Safeguard trade booking and transaction data
Integrate financial controls, operational risk management and technology resilience to safeguard the integrity of trade booking and transaction data.
Improve billing accuracy and transparency
Centrally store and digitize rate agreements to automate reconciliation. This improves and optimizes accuracy and transparency, especially in your billing, as well as generates analytics on global business functions.
Digitally transform finance and accounting
Transform finance and accounting operations into a value generator for your organization. Apply next-generation digital capabilities to enhance existing investments and turn procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, record-to-report and financial planning into valuable business insights.
Deliver personalized wealth management
Reduce client ramp-up times with our holistic approach and modern customer experience. Client onboarding helps firms expand into new geographies, acquire new clients and provide more personalized service.
