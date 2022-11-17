Skip to main content Skip to footer
Business Process Services
Deepen long-term relationships

Today, investment professionals are under pressure to capitalize on market disruptions and increase profitability while making operations smarter and more compliant.
To succeed, companies must take advantage of digital operations to create agile and adaptive processes. This facilitates personalizing sales, marketing and service to deepen customer satisfaction. Firms also need to automate regulatory processes for improved management and reporting as well as apply managed services to create customer-centric approaches with the lowest total cost of ownership. Working together, Cognizant partners with capital markets companies to improve efficiency, competitiveness, profitability and reduce risk.

Segments

Asset Management
Make operations intelligent and agile to make better decisions, respond faster to customers and marketplace changes, and improve investor experiences.

a woman with a phone
Wealth Management
Transform wealth management operations to improve efficiency and agility while developing, maintaining and deepening customer relationships for improved growth.

Investment Banking
Unify the securities value chain, reduce cost and minimize regulatory risk and complexity, and automate trading operations.

Market Information Providers
Simplify data aggregation, harmonization and management to improve insights and advice, while developing new revenue streams for increased profitability.

60%

improvement in process efficiency in financial institutions through business process transformation

Offerings and platforms

Reshape the core, prepare for tomorrow

With new digital operating models, financial services firms can adapt faster to rapidly transforming capital markets and the shifting regulatory landscape. We tailor transformation strategies to your needs. Our solutions help you deepen customer loyalty, drive long-term relationships, and increase profitability and growth.

Safeguard trade booking and transaction data

Integrate financial controls, operational risk management and technology resilience to safeguard the integrity of trade booking and transaction data.

Improve billing accuracy and transparency

Centrally store and digitize rate agreements to automate reconciliation. This improves and optimizes accuracy and transparency, especially in your billing, as well as generates analytics on global business functions.

Digitally transform finance and accounting

Transform finance and accounting operations into a value generator for your organization. Apply next-generation digital capabilities to enhance existing investments and turn procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, record-to-report and financial planning into valuable business insights.

Deliver personalized wealth management

Reduce client ramp-up times with our holistic approach and modern customer experience. Client onboarding helps firms expand into new geographies, acquire new clients and provide more personalized service.

Cognizant named the RPA Turnaround Specialist by Forrester

The Forrester Wave™: Robotic Process Automation Services, Q4 2019 reports Cognizant as a Leader among Robotic Process Automation (RPA) service providers. Cognizant has supported customers by successfully setting up the automation CoE and tracking the RPA program back to outcomes.

forrester wave leader 2019
From cost cutting, to cost optimizing

Four ways businesses can ensure their spending decisions meet short- and long-term business goals

A Man and an women sticking the sticky notes to the glass wall.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let's talk about how digital can work for your business.