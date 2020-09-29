  1. Industries title Industry & Digital Expertise | Cognizant
  2. Gen & Agentic AI in Banking - Technology Solutions title Gen & Agentic AI in Banking - Technology Solutions | Cognizant
  3. Business Process Services title Banking Business Process Services | Cognizant
Mortgage Operations Solutions
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THE PROMISE OF INTELLIGENT AUTOMATION

Modernize mortgage servicing

Cognizant Neuro®, combined with unmatched strategy, implementation, and delivery, unlocks game-changing value. The fastest and simplest way to reap the benefits of automation and AI. Let's build a future-proof customer experience together.

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<h3><span class="text-regular">Digitize and modernize mortgage fulfillment</span></h3>
<h5>Cognizant is an international leader in traditional mortgage fulfillment, digital transformation and cost reducing component-based solutions. Our strengths are not just what we do, it is the way we do it.&nbsp;&nbsp;</h5>
<h5>Working with us means working with a&nbsp;<a href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/mortgage-services-corporation.html" target="_self">fully NMLS licensed</a>*, mortgage outsourcer with 5,000+ associates that’s been helping mortgage lenders deliver better business outcomes for over 10 years across wholesale, retail and correspondent channels.</h5>
<h5>If you’re ready to take your business to the next level, we can help you get there.</h5>
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Accelerating sales
Accelerating sales

Cognizant delivers on sales KPIs through analytics driven digital marketing, customer journey mapping, social media maximization and intelligent campaign management.

Modernizing fulfillment
Modernizing fulfillment

We leverage mortgage expertise, analytics and technology to provide cost-efficient mortgage fulfilment centers and high-performance mortgage operations for end-to-end mortgage engagements.

Integrating servicing & default
Integrating servicing & default

Cognizant servicing teams and call centers use customer behavior led touchpoints and omnichannel services to provide automated services that result in improved customer satisfaction rates.

Seamless due diligence
Seamless due diligence

We provide correspondent lending services that reduce manual processes and loan acquisition timelines through a customized automation for indexing, extraction and validation of documents.

Secure compliance & quality
Secure compliance & quality

We provide a full suite of audit services, resulting in minimal dependencies on client SMEs, to reduce tolerance violation and fine risk for state and federal mortgage regulations.

Income and employment verification services
Income and employment verification services

Our managed services use flexible staffing and a workflow customized for your organization to verify borrower data quickly and efficiently.

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Solutions

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OVERVIEW

Income and employment verification services

Our managed services use flexible staffing and a workflow customized for your organization to verify borrower data quickly and efficiently.

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OVERVIEW

ODC security solution

Cognizant’s world-class security at our offshore delivery centers (ODCs) is unsurpassed in the industry. Our facility security protocols range from restricted access to credential, fingerprint, and facial recognition—and from anti-tailgate controls to intrusion detection.

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OVERVIEW

Optimize your end-to-end lending processes

Get game-changing value from Cognizant’s unique blend of strategy, implementation and delivery services.

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Analyst recognitions and awards

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Best Service Providers for Mortgage Reinvention, 2025

Read the report View infographic

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SHOWCASE

How we transform organizations like yours

BANKING

Mortgage lender reduces cost per loan by 20%

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Insights

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The mortgage factory of the future: scaling lending with AI and automation

Smarter, scalable, and customer-centric mortgage operations. Read on for a practical roadmap that enables organizations to unlock immediate value while preparing for advanced AI capabilities.

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Banking and financial services organizations are moving beyond the basics of digital banking, according to our recent study. Using AI, automation and analytics, they aim to speed processes and deliver personalized financial wellness.
The work ahead in banking & financial services

Banking and financial services organizations are moving beyond the basics of digital banking and one-size-fits-all services, according to our recent study.

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How banks can create the hyper-personalized experiences customers want

Here are three innovative ways to use customer data to create products and services individual customers want—when and how they want them.

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Open insurance: The next industry frontier

By learning from the Open Finance movement, insurers will earn new opportunities and greater consumer trust.

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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<p>*State Licensing – for full access to state licensing&nbsp;<a href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/orphan/mortgage-services-corporation.html" target="_self" rel="noopener noreferrer"><b>click here</b></a>.­<br>
</p>
<p>Cognizant Mortgage Services Corporation­<br>
Current Licenses as of April 1, 2024­</p>
<p>8383 Dominion Pkwy<br>
Suite 276W<br>
Plano, TX 75024</p>
<p>Email Address –&nbsp;<b><a href="mailto:CMSCinfo@cognizant.com">CMSCinfo@cognizant.com</a></b>­<br>
Contact #&nbsp;<b><u>214-459-6929</u></b>­<br>
Toll Free #&nbsp;<b><u>844-848-5454</u></b>­<br>
NMLS #&nbsp;<u><b>1687735</b></u>&nbsp;(<a href="http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><b>www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org</b></a>)­<br>
For complaints, please contact us at #&nbsp;<b><u>844-848-5454</u></b>&nbsp;or&nbsp;<a href="mailto:Jay.Hinton@cognizant.com"><b>Jay.Hinton@cognizant.com</b></a>.&nbsp;</p>
<p>CA - DBO Residential Mortgage Lending Act License | Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act | License No. 41DBO-95722</p>
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