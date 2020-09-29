Mortgage Operations Solutions
<h3><span class="text-regular">Digitize and modernize mortgage fulfillment</span></h3>
<h5>Cognizant is an international leader in traditional mortgage fulfillment, digital transformation and cost reducing component-based solutions. Our strengths are not just what we do, it is the way we do it. </h5>
<h5>Working with us means working with a <a href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/mortgage-services-corporation.html" target="_self">fully NMLS licensed</a>*, mortgage outsourcer with 5,000+ associates that’s been helping mortgage lenders deliver better business outcomes for over 10 years across wholesale, retail and correspondent channels.</h5>
<h5>If you’re ready to take your business to the next level, we can help you get there.</h5>
Solutions
Analyst recognitions and awards
SHOWCASE
How we transform organizations like yours
Insights
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.
<p>*State Licensing – for full access to state licensing <a href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/orphan/mortgage-services-corporation.html" target="_self" rel="noopener noreferrer"><b>click here</b></a>.<br>
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<p>Cognizant Mortgage Services Corporation<br>
Current Licenses as of April 1, 2024</p>
<p>8383 Dominion Pkwy<br>
Suite 276W<br>
Plano, TX 75024</p>
<p>Email Address – <b><a href="mailto:CMSCinfo@cognizant.com">CMSCinfo@cognizant.com</a></b><br>
Contact # <b><u>214-459-6929</u></b><br>
Toll Free # <b><u>844-848-5454</u></b><br>
NMLS # <u><b>1687735</b></u> (<a href="http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><b>www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org</b></a>)<br>
For complaints, please contact us at # <b><u>844-848-5454</u></b> or <a href="mailto:Jay.Hinton@cognizant.com"><b>Jay.Hinton@cognizant.com</b></a>. </p>
<p>CA - DBO Residential Mortgage Lending Act License | Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act | License No. 41DBO-95722</p>