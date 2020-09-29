Mortgage Operations Solutions

<h3><span class="text-regular">Digitize and modernize mortgage fulfillment</span></h3> <h5>Cognizant is an international leader in traditional mortgage fulfillment, digital transformation and cost reducing component-based solutions. Our strengths are not just what we do, it is the way we do it. </h5> <h5>Working with us means working with a <a href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/mortgage-services-corporation.html" target="_self">fully NMLS licensed</a>*, mortgage outsourcer with 5,000+ associates that’s been helping mortgage lenders deliver better business outcomes for over 10 years across wholesale, retail and correspondent channels.</h5> <h5>If you’re ready to take your business to the next level, we can help you get there.</h5>