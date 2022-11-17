Skip to main content Skip to footer
Mortgage Operations Solutions
Digitize and modernize mortgage fulfillment

Cognizant is an international leader in traditional mortgage fulfillment, digital transformation and cost reducing component-based solutions. Our strengths are not just what we do, it is the way we do it.  
Working with us means working with a fully NMLS licensed*, mortgage outsourcer with 5,000+ associates that’s been helping mortgage lenders deliver better business outcomes for over 10 years across wholesale, retail and correspondent channels.
If you’re ready to take your business to the next level, we can help you get there.

Latest thinking

The work ahead in banking & financial services

Banking and financial services organizations are moving beyond the basics of digital banking and one-size-fits-all services, according to our recent study.

Read more
Banking and financial services organizations are moving beyond the basics of digital banking, according to our recent study. Using AI, automation and analytics, they aim to speed processes and deliver personalized financial wellness.
Charting banks’ digital path to deliver personalization and financial wellness

While making digital the main channel of customer engagement, banks are also looking to move beyond business as usual.

Read more
Wholesale loan originators: Modernize and prosper

To stay competitive and in sync with consumers’ digital expectations, wholesale lenders need to quickly transform to new-age loan origination systems. Here’s our timely advice on how to navigate the way forward.

Read more
SHOWCASE

Featured work

BANKING

Mortgage lender reduces cost per loan by 20%
Read more
Cognizant wins three AI Excellence Awards 2022

We won Best Hybrid Intelligent System Solution, Best Limited Memory Automation Solution and Best Limited Memory Natural Language Process Solution.

Learn more
Cognizant Wins UiPath 2021 Partner Award

We are proud to have been selected as the Global Growth Partner of the Year at the UiPath 2021 Partner Awards.

Learn more

Leadership

Joseph Miller

Head of Lending, Intuitive Operations & Automation

