  1. Industries title Industry & Digital Expertise | Cognizant
  2. Gen & Agentic AI in Banking - Technology Solutions title Gen & Agentic AI in Banking - Technology Solutions | Cognizant
Business Process Services
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MODERN OPERATIONS FOR BFS

Accelerate growth with AI-enabled banking BPO services

We combine AI-integrated solutions, data and human ingenuity with specialized banking BPO services to help banking and financial services companies adapt to market disruptions and create seamless and personalized omnichannel experiences that spur growth.
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<h3>Modern AI-integrated banking BPO services</h3> <h5>The playbook for growth is being rewritten. We believe the future belongs to the modern enterprise that embraces AI-integrated business operations—a business that can anticipate and act instantly to boldly seize opportunities amid rapid change.</h5> <h5>We help clients rethink how they create value, innovate and grow by combining business and process expertise in banking and financial services with intelligent digital platforms to optimize business operations through business process services.</h5>
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<h3>From ambition to impact: Are you ready for agentic AI?</h3> <p>Agentic AI is the boardroom mandate reshaping enterprises at breakneck speed. The real question isn’t what it can do, but whether you are ready to close the AI velocity gap and deploy it at scale with measurable impact.</p>
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Confronting the AI velocity gap: A new architecture for AI operations

Deconstruct agentic AI and confront implementation challenges with a pragmatic blueprint to deploy at scale and deliver measurable impact. Explore Straight Through Processing, transition from HILT to HOTL, and leverage a four‑stage maturity model to guide your agentic AI journey.

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From architecture to intelligence: Building the agentic technology stack

Design operations with pragmatic architecture centered on agentic systems. Explore agents, networks, and context engineering, gaining a blueprint to embed intelligence, innovate at AI speed, and maintain integrity. Use our playbook to progress from readiness to deploying scalable agents confidently.

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The business of agentic AI: Costs, commercial models and the path forward

Shift focus from architecture to execution with a pragmatic lens that tackles the overlooked TCO of agentic systems. Explore impact on workforce models, commercial constructs, ownership, risk, speed, and partnerships. Gain actionable insights and a framework to scale intelligent operations confidently.

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Business outcomes and strong ROI

$10M

savings in five years

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97%

faster mortgage handling

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94%

lower loan closing costs

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28%

loan-approval increase YOY

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40–60%

increase in efficiencies

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8X

lower fraud costs

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Accelerate auto claims processing with Cognizant’s AI-powered solution that streamlines workflows, improves accuracy, and enhances customer experience.

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An agentic AI solution, that brings together intelligence, accuracy and human insights to simplify and scale wealth management operations.

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Experience streamlined endorsement processing that is faster, smarter and accurate, with our AI-powered agentic platform.

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Intuitive experiences, game-changing efficiency and banking BPO innovation

As leaders in next-gen banking business process services and automation solutions, we partner with our clients to build modern operations that are fast, efficient, human-centered—and help them achieve a competitive advantage.

We use technology, data and digital disruptor plays, as well as new commercial models and co-innovation to deliver higher productivity, increased revenue and intuitive experiences for customers and employees.

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Rising above uncertainty

The ability to strategically reduce costs and invest in new revenue streams is extremely valuable in volatile times.

The implementation of modern operations enables businesses to act with insight and speed—predicting trends, identifying new growth areas and balancing efficiency with innovation.

By modernizing business operations, your organization can anticipate the steps needed to accelerate growth and scale.

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Banking BPS and automation services

  • Solutions
  • Horizontal offerings
Solutions
Digital payments solutions

Simplify and secure your payments processes and platforms for today’s fast-evolving digital marketplace.

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Cognizant® Real-Time Payments

Respond with tomorrow-ready capabilities to retain customers, regain profits and maintain centrality in the BFS ecosystem. Branded digital wallets offer your customers anytime, anywhere commerce.

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Finance and accounting

Generate new business value from finance and accounting.

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Mortgage operations solutions

We’re a NMLS licensed mortgage outsourcer with 5,000+ associates. Our business process outsourcing (BPO) relies on behavior-led touchpoints and omnichannel services to improve customer satisfaction and reduce risk.

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Horizontal offerings
Intelligent automation services

Get your business future-ready with industry-aligned IT and process automation solutions.

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Cognizant Neuro® Business Processes

Simplify and accelerate automation adoption, integrate and orchestrate resources and see returns faster.

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Omnichannel customer care

Deliver the intuitive experiences customers demand.

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Marketing operations

Increase speed, efficiency and insights; get better marketing ROI.

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Business ops to accelerate scale

Grow digitally native scale-ups and new revenue streams at the speed of ideas.

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Employee experience enterprise services

Find out how you can deliver persona-based employee experiences at scale.

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<h3>Featured work</h3> <p>Our banking BPO services help solve big challenges and grow businesses.</p>
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FINANCIAL SERVICES

Property data provider improves average handling time by 24%

Explore how Cognizant helped Cotality reduce average handling time by 24% leveraging an AI-powered business process transformation platform.

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BANKING

IPA cuts manual fraud processing by 90%

An automation initiative builds in the capacity to process 30+ million transactions a year, saving a leading bank $20M annually.

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BANKING

Real-time validation reduces fraud

Leading American bank holding company implements an external account validation API and early warning system to reduce fraud losses and increase transaction control.

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BANKING

Lender cuts cost per loan 20%

A leading full-service mortgage lender integrates a direct to underwriting team to improve its pull-through rate and overall efficiency.

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<h3>Insights</h3>
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The five bold ambitions of future-ready BFSI GCCs

This impact report, created by Cognizant and HFS Research, offers a bold view of today’s challenges and a clear roadmap for how future-ready GCCs can redefine leadership in BFSI with purpose, agility, and innovation.

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AI-Powered FNOL and Damage Assessment

This whitepaper explores how AI can modernize FNOL and damage assessment to make insurance claims faster, smarter, and more human‑centric.

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The enterprise guide to agentic AI

This white paper provides a comprehensive framework for enterprise Agentic AI adoption.

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The next frontier in credit with autonomous agents

Explore how multi-agent AI automates financial spreading and accelerates credit decisions, improving accuracy, compliance and risk management while paving the way for explainable AI and advanced analytics.

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From cost cutting, to cost optimizing

Four ways businesses can ensure their spending decisions meet short- and long-term business goals.

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Making payment through mobile

With competition among new and established players, abetted by new technologies and payment models, the next year for cards and payments promises to be dynamic.

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A possible recession, combined with heightened demands from customers and the continued shift to digitization, present a challenging year for the industry.

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Here’s the missing piece of financial services ESG

To improve ESG disclosures and investment decisions, financial services firms need to develop an effective data management strategy with these four components.

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Banking and capital markets: Building on today’s successes to address the future

After years of modernizing, banks, asset managers and financial intermediaries have more to do, especially in core modernization, personalization and rethinking the intuitive operating model.

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Explore additional business process services

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Speed your adoption of AI and Automation using our pre-configured solutions for business processes
AI Training Data Services
Fast-track AI models from concept to value
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Join our team

Empower your career and future-proof your skills while you help the world’s most influential companies, including marquee Global 2000 clients and Silicon Valley heavy hitters, win with intuition. Join the industry leader.

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Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities in banking BPO services is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

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