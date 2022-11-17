Manufacturing Solutions

<h3>With a network of 30,000+ professionals in 37 countries, Cognizant is the global partner that empowers life sciences manufacturing.</h3>
<h4 style="text-align: left;">One trusted partner for digital transformation across life sciences manufacturing and labs.</h4>
<p>Cognizant empowers life sciences manufacturing with cutting-edge digital transformation solutions. Our expertise enhances system performance, streamlines supply chains and bolsters Manufacturing 4.0 and Lab 4.0 initiatives to ensure seamless operations and GMP compliance.</p> <p>Our IT-OT consultancy, system integration and site services excel in batch automation, data infrastructure and intelligence, manufacturing execution systems (MES), labs and digital technologies. By prioritizing speed to value, sustainable innovation and data-driven strategies, we deliver real-time insights for business transformation.</p> <p>We provide a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for our life sciences manufacturing clients and work with them toward a shared vision of advancing science and expediting life-changing therapies to ultimately improve patient outcomes.</p>
Cognizant life sciences manufacturing services
Thought leadership
<h3>Resources</h3>
<h3>Whitepapers</h3>
LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT
<h3>Leadership</h3>
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Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
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