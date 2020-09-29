<h3>Wherever you are in your insurance modernization journey, Cognizant helps you update your legacy technology and processes with cutting-edge insurance IT solutions to meet today’s customer demands for a digital, personalized online experience—while reducing risk.</h3>
<h3>The insurance segments we serve</h3>
Property & casualty
Automate front- and back-office processes for more efficiency and better ROI with insurance IT solutions. Optimize partner implementations. And deliver personalized, digital customer experiences.
<h3><span class="text-white">Modernization of P&C underwriting and policy admin systems</span></h3> <p><span class="text-white">The insurance industry is facing rapid evolution. Discover how we empower leading P&C carriers to strategize and implement transformative solutions, ensuring they stay competitive in this dynamic landscape.</span></p>
<h3>Offerings</h3>
<h4><span class="text-white"><b>Generative AI: Create value at the speed of intuition</b></span></h4> <p><span class="text-white">Unleash the decision-making power of generative AI, and create results that future-proof your business.</span></p>
<h3>Case studies</h3>
<h4><span class="text-white"><b>Revolutionizing legacy modernization with AI</b></span></h4> <p><span class="text-white">Legacy modernization is more critical now than ever before. It's no longer just about efficiency—it's about staying power and securing a competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. </span></p>
<h3>Latest thinking</h3>
<h3>Our partners and alliances for insurance technology solutions</h3>
<p>With more expansive service offerings, we form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations and deliver comprehensive insurance technology solutions to our clients’ business and IT challenges.</p>
<h3>Leadership</h3>
Take the first step with insurance technology solutions
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities, including insurance digital transformation and insurance IT solutions, is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how insurance technology services can work for your business.