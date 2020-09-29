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NEXT-GEN INSURANCE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Creating exponential advantage

Improve efficiency and growth with industry-specific solutions powered by AI, data and automation. Seamless integration, impactful results. Delivered fast.

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<h3>Wherever you are in your insurance modernization journey, Cognizant helps you update your legacy technology and processes with cutting-edge insurance IT solutions to meet today’s customer demands for a digital, personalized online experience—while reducing risk.</h3>
Speed products to market

by streamlining development and accelerating underwriting, billing and other core processes.

Reduce operating costs

by enhancing data accuracy and streamlining manual, time-intensive tasks.

Achieve efficiencies

by automating workflows and integrating advanced technologies like AI and generative AI.

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<h3>The insurance segments we serve</h3>
Property & casualty
Automate front- and back-office processes for more efficiency and better ROI with insurance IT solutions. Optimize partner implementations. And deliver personalized, digital customer experiences.
Life & annuity, group & retirement
Accelerate underwriting to speed products to market with insurance technology solutions. Increase efficiency and responsiveness while reducing complexity. And meet changing customer demands using sophisticated digital tools.
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<h3><span class="text-white">Modernization of P&amp;C underwriting and policy admin systems</span></h3> <p><span class="text-white">The insurance industry is facing rapid evolution. Discover how we empower leading P&amp;C carriers to strategize and implement transformative solutions, ensuring they stay competitive in this dynamic landscape.</span></p>
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<h3>Offerings</h3>
Insurance innovation as a service

With this agile, six-week program, insurers can unlock innovation and discover new growth opportunities, enhance CX and optimize their operations.

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Insurance platform modernization

If you’re planning to modernize your processes, make sure your strategy is led by business goals, not technology criteria.

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AI for insurance
Cognizant helps insurers achieve their goals by using the latest AI and generative AI technologies to create a competitive advantage.
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<h4><span class="text-white"><b>Generative AI: Create value at the speed of intuition</b></span></h4> <p><span class="text-white">Unleash the decision-making power of generative AI, and create results that future-proof your business.</span></p>
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<h3>Case studies</h3>
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Talcott’s cloud-based modernization
Talcott’s cloud-based modernization

jump-starts agility, reduces capex/Opex by 25% and cuts costs by 20%.

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A US carrier’s test automation
A US carrier’s test automation

uses an open source, scriptless solution that accelerates QA and saves $1.6M.

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A P&C provider’s API-driven B2B
A P&C provider’s API-driven B2B

speeds quote-to-buy, delivers real-time service integration and boosts revenue.

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A British insurer’s RPA solution
A British insurer’s RPA solution

automates 70+ processes across multiple business areas, saving £7.5M annually.

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<h4><span class="text-white"><b>Revolutionizing legacy modernization with AI</b></span></h4> <p><span class="text-white">Legacy modernization is more critical now than ever before. It's no longer just about efficiency—it's about staying power and securing a competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.&nbsp;</span></p>
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<h3>Latest&nbsp;thinking</h3>
The emerging role for contextual AI in insurance

Contextual AI enables insurers to improve decision quality by combining customer data, human judgement and governance across underwriting, claims and service.

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This perspective reviews five key AI trends influencing insurance in 2026, outlining opportunities for insurers to drive efficiency, innovation and sustainable growth.

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Agentic AI in life insurance underwriting

Agentic AI in life insurance focuses on improving underwriting accuracy and turnaround by blending automation, continuous learning and explainable decision support.

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Explore how insurers can navigate generational change

Generational transitions are prompting insurers to rethink how institutional knowledge and expertise are captured before long‑tenured employees exit the workforce.

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How consumer preferences shape AI in insurance

Consumer preferences are shaping how AI is adopted across the insurance customer journey, influencing where customers are comfortable using AI and where trust remains critical.

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<h3>Our partners and alliances for insurance technology solutions</h3>
<p>With more expansive service offerings, we form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations and deliver comprehensive insurance technology solutions to our clients’ business and IT challenges.</p>
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<h3>Leadership</h3>
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Ajay Pandita

SVP & BU Head, Financial Services, Fintech and Insurance

Nageswar Cherukupalli

SVP & BU Head, Financial Services, Banking & Capital Markets and Insurance

Craig Weber
Craig Weber

Head of Strategy, Insurance

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Take the first step with insurance technology solutions

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities, including insurance digital transformation and insurance IT solutions, is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how insurance technology services can work for your business.

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