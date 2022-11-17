Travel & Hospitality
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE
The travel and hospitality segments we serve
Aviation
Enhance passenger experiences and operational performance with AI‑driven decisioning, predictive maintenance, automation and intelligent, resilient aviation systems.
Hospitality and tourism
Deliver personalized guest journeys by modernizing property systems, unifying data and streamlining operations through automation and AI‑powered service intelligence.
Explore how modern operations can help accelerate growth for travel and hospitality clients.
Our partners and alliances for travel and hospitality technology solutions
With more expansive service offerings, we form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations and deliver comprehensive travel and hospitality technology solutions to our clients’ business and IT challenges.
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE
Recently published insights
Ready to reimagine travel and hospitality? Let’s talk.
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise—but with the power of agentic AI and today’s digital capabilities, it’s achievable.
Connect with Cognizant to explore how we can help you accelerate growth, transform guest experience and build resilience for the future.