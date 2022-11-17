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Travel & Hospitality
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Success today requires seamless experiences, resilient operations and intelligent decision‑making. Cognizant modernizes core platforms and delivers AI‑powered solutions that transform guest journeys end to end. Connecting digital and physical touchpoints with intelligence that anticipates, adapts and accelerates growth.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

The travel and hospitality segments we serve

Aviation

Enhance passenger experiences and operational performance with AI‑driven decisioning, predictive maintenance, automation and intelligent, resilient aviation systems.

Hospitality and tourism

Deliver personalized guest journeys by modernizing property systems, unifying data and streamlining operations through automation and AI‑powered service intelligence.

Restaurants and foodservices

Improve speed, accuracy and profitability with AI‑driven ordering, smart kitchen operations and connected customer experiences across digital and in‑store channels.

Explore how modern operations can help accelerate growth for travel and hospitality clients.

Learn more

Success stories

Travel + Leisure Co. digital agility accelerates forward

"Cognizant's broad technology expertise and global resources will propel our continued digital transformation, helping us deliver innovative solutions to service our members and guests at every touchpoint." –Sy Esfahani, Chief Technology Officer at Travel + Leisure Co.

Explore the story
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Lufthansa Group rises with digital transformation

"Our vision at the Digital Hangar is to connect people with data. This is really the driver for all of our transformational work. When we started working with Cognizant, we understood immediately that we were on the same page and that we share a passion for high quality work and elegant technical solutions." –Laura J. Hornbake, Head of Digital Analytics at Lufthansa Group

See how
A woman wearing a hat and a backpack looking at flight schedule displays at an airport
IHG Hotels & Resorts embraces modern cloud

A modern cloud-based data platform helps IHG Hotels & Resorts streamline data processes while reducing licensure costs by 30%.  "This is a massive achievement and a major milestone on our Data and Analytics journey." –Dan Blanchard, CTO at IHG Hotels & Resorts

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A woman sitting with an open laptop in a hotel lobby
Papa John’s driving growth with AI-powered ordering

Achieved 15% higher revenue per order, 50% better in-store metrics and scaled AI-assisted ordering to 1,500 locations. "[PapaCall] will allow us to more effectively utilize our labor and result in a better customer experience..." –Rob Lynch, CEO at Papa John’s

See how
A young woman smiling and looking at a digital food ordering screen at a food reail joint
Yum Brands boosts digital conversions

Conversion rates soared—55% on app, 65% on web and 80% on social—with ticket sizes up 30% through digital channels.

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Tata Starbucks elevates customer experience

Partnered with Cognizant to streamline operations, handle large-scale events seamlessly and boost profitability through smarter back-end processes.

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Our partners and alliances for travel and hospitality technology solutions

With more expansive service offerings, we form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations and deliver comprehensive travel and hospitality technology solutions to our clients’ business and IT challenges.

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

Recently published insights 

Ready to reimagine travel and hospitality? Let’s talk.

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise—but with the power of agentic AI and today’s digital capabilities, it’s achievable.

Connect with Cognizant to explore how we can help you accelerate growth, transform guest experience and build resilience for the future.