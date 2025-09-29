How to get ready for the agentic internet and the rise of agent experience?
The agentic internet won’t live in browsers or apps; it will exist through ambient computing interfaces that disappear into the background of our lives. Rather than screen interactions, it will involve conversation, gesture and context.
An example is the rise of the voice interface—but not the frustrating voice assistants of the past decade that could barely understand basic commands. Instead, AI agents will be capable of spoken interactions while maintaining context, understanding nuance and completing complex multistep tasks. The user will speak, and things will begin to happen. Say, "I need to visit my mother next month" and agents will start researching flights, evaluating hotels and arranging ground transportation, all within parameters you've previously set.
Augmented reality will become the visual manifestation of agent actions. Smart glasses will display a subtle indicator that your home agent negotiated a better energy rate, for instance. Or a gentle pulse on your wearable will confirm your health agent has rescheduled tomorrow's appointment to avoid a conflict.
The change to ambient computing fundamentally alters the power dynamic between users and technology. When you say, "I need groceries for dinner this week," you don't choose which online store to browse or which brands to buy. Your agent makes those choices based on your policies and preferences. You don't select which streaming service to use for the show you want to watch. Your entertainment agent negotiates access across platforms. You don't pick which bank offers the best mortgage rate. Your financial agent evaluates every option in the market simultaneously.
Rather than being a loss of autonomy, it's actually a reclamation of human agency from the tyranny of digital busywork. The choices that matter, what you want to achieve, what you value, what trade-offs you're willing to make—all this remains firmly in human control. The million micro-decisions that currently exhaust us—which button to click, which form to fill, which site to trust—become invisible.
The screen-based internet was an anomaly, a temporary phase where humans had to learn to speak machine. The agentic internet lets machines finally speak human.