The internet is broken. Not technically—the packets still flow, and the servers still serve. But experientially, it no longer works as it should. Users navigate a maze of fragmented apps, each with separate logins, different interfaces and incompatible data. They flip between websites, compare options across tabs, reenter the same information multiple times and generally exhaust themselves with digital labor that adds no real value to their lives.

We’ve accepted this situation as normal, but it's actually absurd. We've built an internet that exhausts rather than empowers users.

Into this dysfunction comes a convergence of technologies that promises not just to fix these problems but to fundamentally reimagine the digital interaction itself. Natural language interfaces have finally become truly workable. AI agents can now query databases, call APIs and execute code to complete multistep tasks. While many tech companies are scrambling to use these capabilities to make the current digital experience just a bit more efficient, the real transformation lies in what we call the agentic internet.

From agent augmentation to agent delegation

The agentic internet is a foundational change at the internet level itself, touching not just how we browse but also how the entire digital infrastructure ties together. The scale rivals the actual creation of the internet, the emergence of Web 2.0 or the mobile revolution. In fact, it's broader than these because it fundamentally alters who initiates, evaluates, negotiates and executes digital interactions. For the first time in the internet's history, humans won't be the primary actors.

This is because the agentic internet marks a progression from augmentation, where agents assist humans, to delegation, where agents act on their behalf. Rather than people browsing websites and juggling apps, they’ll delegate this work to their personal AI agents. We’ll move from comparison shopping to agents negotiating the best deal. From filling out forms to agents exchanging structured data. From managing subscriptions to agents optimizing service relationships.

The human role will change from executor to policy setter. We will define goals, constraints and preferences, then let agents execute the tactical details autonomously.

In our recent research on consumer AI, we forecast that AI-powered consumers will account for 55% of all consumer spending by 2030, which amounts to over $4 trillion in the US. By 2030, we anticipate that AI will be fully embedded in the consumer journey.