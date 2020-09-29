Duck Creek Implementation Services

Platform advisory and AI maturity assessment Cognizant’s advisory practice assesses a carrier's position on the five-level gen AI maturity model for insurance platforms to create a clear Duck Creek transformation roadmap. We build a plan for carriers, most at Level 2, to reach Level 3 (AI-augmented engineering) within 12 months. This structured path uses pilots and scale-up programs to connect the starting point to key business outcomes, while also covering platform selection, target operating model (TOM) design and TCO reduction, including DCOD migration analysis.

DCOD migration and cloud enablement Cognizant's AI-powered tooling transforms Duck Creek OnDemand (DCOD) migrations, making them faster and cheaper. Our production-ready smart migrator uses agentic AI to automate data profiling and mapping, cutting migration effort by up to 60%, while the smart PL extractor automates data extraction. Combined with 15+ accelerators, these tools reduce overall migration costs by up to 45% and shorten timelines by up to 35%, moving carriers to a continuous Duck Creek Active Delivery model.

Full suite DCOD implementation We embed AI accelerators across every stage of end-to-end DCOD implementations. Smart assistant speeds up requirements capture by 40%. Smart configurator will cut effort by 20-30%. Forms reusability validator and smart PL extractor accelerate forms validation and testing. This AI-augmented approach compresses overall program timelines by 25%–35%, turning a typical 30-month project into a 22–24 month delivery. We have implemented the following modules: Producer, ACORD, UW Persona, Policy , Billing , Claims and Clarity.

Platform upgrades Cognizant makes resource-intensive on-premise Duck Creek upgrades faster and more cost-effective with AI-augmented automated tooling. Our tools automatically identify non-conforming components, flag customizations and provide intelligent impact analysis to determine what breaks and what can be automated. Every upgrade is designed with the ultimate goal of making it the last one, culminating in a final transition to the DCOD Active Delivery model where updates are continuous.

Maintenance and run services Cognizant’s run services use AI-assisted operations to ensure the Duck Creek platform evolves efficiently. Our roadmap includes an AI-powered circular adoption tool to automate regulatory updates and an ACORD mapping generator to reduce integration maintenance effort by 35%. Our AI-assisted incident management leverages a bug bank of known defects to resolve issues faster and prevent repeats, all supported by a scalable, near-shore delivery model.

Gen AI solutions portfolio Cognizant offers the industry's most comprehensive gen AI accelerator portfolio for Duck Creek, featuring nine purpose-built tools for every implementation stage. Organized across three maturity tiers, these accelerators run securely within the carrier's own Azure tenant. No data ever leaves the insurer's cloud boundary, and no client data is used for model training, ensuring alignment with SOC 2 Type II and NAIC cybersecurity frameworks.