Duck Creek Implementation Services
Practice scale
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>850+</b></span></h4> <p>practitioners worldwide<br> </p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>15+</b></span></h4> <p>years of Duck Creek experience</p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>40+</b></span></h4> <p>clients served<br> <br> </p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>30+</b></span></h4> <p>DCOD implementations<br> </p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>25%</b></span></h4> <p>YoY practice growth<br> </p>
AI delivery impact
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>9</b></span></h4> <p>purpose-built gen AI accelerators</p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>50%+</b></span></h4> <p>effort reduction in key workstreams</p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>25%–35%</b></span></h4> <p>overall program timeline compression</p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>45%</b></span></h4> <p>reduction in migration costs<br> </p>
<h4><span style="font-weight: normal;"><b>6–12</b></span></h4> <p>months saved on a multiyear program</p>
<h3>Fast, reliable Duck Creek implementation</h3> <p>The P&C insurance industry is at an inflection point with mandates to move AI pilots to production scaling. Duck Creek is going all in on agentic AI—improving implementation speed, operational efficiency and risk intelligence.</p> <p>As Duck Creek's Premier Tier SI partner, Cognizant brings 15+ years of implementation depth across major modules and lines of business: personal, commercial, E&S, specialty, health and reinsurance. We deliver faster with less risk leveraging nine purpose-built gen AI accelerators that are embedded in not bolted on. </p> <p>The results: 25%–35% shorter programs, configuration at 20%–30% of the effort and migrations that cost 45% less.</p>
Offerings
OUR SOLUTIONS AND CAPABILITIES
<h3>Bringing our strengths together to serve you better.</h3>
Platform advisory and AI maturity assessment
Cognizant’s advisory practice assesses a carrier's position on the five-level gen AI maturity model for insurance platforms to create a clear Duck Creek transformation roadmap. We build a plan for carriers, most at Level 2, to reach Level 3 (AI-augmented engineering) within 12 months. This structured path uses pilots and scale-up programs to connect the starting point to key business outcomes, while also covering platform selection, target operating model (TOM) design and TCO reduction, including DCOD migration analysis.
DCOD migration and cloud enablement
Cognizant's AI-powered tooling transforms Duck Creek OnDemand (DCOD) migrations, making them faster and cheaper. Our production-ready smart migrator uses agentic AI to automate data profiling and mapping, cutting migration effort by up to 60%, while the smart PL extractor automates data extraction. Combined with 15+ accelerators, these tools reduce overall migration costs by up to 45% and shorten timelines by up to 35%, moving carriers to a continuous Duck Creek Active Delivery model.
Full suite DCOD implementation
We embed AI accelerators across every stage of end-to-end DCOD implementations. Smart assistant speeds up requirements capture by 40%. Smart configurator will cut effort by 20-30%. Forms reusability validator and smart PL extractor accelerate forms validation and testing. This AI-augmented approach compresses overall program timelines by 25%–35%, turning a typical 30-month project into a 22–24 month delivery. We have implemented the following modules: Producer, ACORD, UW Persona, Policy , Billing , Claims and Clarity.
Platform upgrades
Cognizant makes resource-intensive on-premise Duck Creek upgrades faster and more cost-effective with AI-augmented automated tooling. Our tools automatically identify non-conforming components, flag customizations and provide intelligent impact analysis to determine what breaks and what can be automated. Every upgrade is designed with the ultimate goal of making it the last one, culminating in a final transition to the DCOD Active Delivery model where updates are continuous.
Maintenance and run services
Cognizant’s run services use AI-assisted operations to ensure the Duck Creek platform evolves efficiently. Our roadmap includes an AI-powered circular adoption tool to automate regulatory updates and an ACORD mapping generator to reduce integration maintenance effort by 35%. Our AI-assisted incident management leverages a bug bank of known defects to resolve issues faster and prevent repeats, all supported by a scalable, near-shore delivery model.
Gen AI solutions portfolio
Cognizant offers the industry's most comprehensive gen AI accelerator portfolio for Duck Creek, featuring nine purpose-built tools for every implementation stage. Organized across three maturity tiers, these accelerators run securely within the carrier's own Azure tenant. No data ever leaves the insurer's cloud boundary, and no client data is used for model training, ensuring alignment with SOC 2 Type II and NAIC cybersecurity frameworks.
Duck Creek Reinsurance implementation
For global carriers, Duck Creek Reinsurance (DCR) unifies contracts and eliminates manual effort. Our approach includes financial repository setup, integrations with Clarity DB and PeopleSoft as well as full lifecycle testing, all on a zero-cost Active Delivery upgrade model. Clients can expect a 15% operational cost reduction, 30% faster processing and 25% faster settlement cycles.
<h3>AI-augmented delivery in production</h3>
DEPTH OF EXPERTISE
<h3>Five-level gen AI maturity model</h3> <p>Cognizant uses a five-level gen AI maturity model to assess where carriers are today and build a practical roadmap to where they need to be.</p>
- Level 5: Autonomous insurance operations
- Level 4: Intelligent platforms
- Level 3: AI-augmented engineering
- Level 2: Productivity AI
- Level 1: Exploration
Highly automated, AI-orchestrated workflows with human oversight for critical decisions.
AI-integrated natively into Duck Creek and business operations: underwriting, claims, configuration.
AI accelerators embedded across the full Duck Creek implementation lifecycle (most carriers reach here in 12 months with Cognizant).
AI tools for individual developers, BAs and testers, without system integration (where most carriers are today).
Isolated pilots and POCs; building AI literacy. Most carriers we engage are at Level 2—using AI tools for individual productivity, but without systemic program integration.
<p>Organizations at Level 2 can reach Level 3 within 12 months and Level 4 within 24 months following Cognizant's structured AI adoption path:</p> <ol> <li>6- to 8-week pilot on one line of business</li> <li>6- to 12-month scale-up across the full program</li> <li>AI-augmented engineering embedded as standard delivery</li> </ol>
Awards and recognition
<p>Over the past year, Cognizant and its clients have received four Duck Creek awards, two achievements in AI innovation and one each for delivery excellence and reaching notable milestones.</p>
Take the first step
We can reduce the time, cost and risk of your Duck Creek implementation—and offer ongoing maintenance to maximize the value of your Duck Creek solutions.
Let’s talk about how Cognizant can help you transform for the digital age.