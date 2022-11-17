Duck Creek Implementation Services

Digital for lower cost, added flexibility

Cognizant empowers insurance companies to compete in today’s fast-paced economy. We can help you implement the Duck Creek Suite to transform your business, operating and technology models in the digital era.

Business users appreciate the consistent look and feel shared across Duck Creek’s complement of solutions—ease of data movement, rapid creation, testing and rollout of new products, as well as a complete view of customers and their interactions.

For IT managers, Duck Creek offers lower system integration costs, a single technology stack and the flexibility to implement Duck Creek on-premises or in the cloud.