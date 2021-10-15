  1. Services title Digital Transformation Services | Cognizant
  2. Consulting title Consulting Services | Cognizant
BASIS
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REIMAGINE PROCESSES FOR AGENTIC AI

Realize strategic value from agentic AI

Enterprise process redesign

BASIS is Cognizant’s modular framework for turning agentic ambition into durable, enterprise-grade value — anchored in context, governance and operational redesign.

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<h3>Agentic AI changes the rules</h3> <h5>Autonomous agents that think and act create unique opportunities to reimagine operations,&nbsp;roles and value creation. But they also introduce unprecedented complexity.&nbsp;</h5>

The new complexity

SDLC + ADLC convergence

Enterprises must integrate traditional software engineering with probabilistic agent development, shifting from deterministic builds to continuously tuned intelligent systems.

Structured and unstructured data fusion

Agentic performance depends on seamlessly combining transactional data, documents, signals and real-time context into a unified operational fabric.

Human + AI workforce orchestration

Organizations must redesign roles, decision rights and workflows so humans and autonomous agents operate as a coordinated workforce.

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<h3><b>The need to reimagine</b></h3> <p>Enterprises won’t realize the full value of agentic AI by simply “adding agents” to today’s workflows. Most processes were designed for humans moving tickets, approvals, and handoffs across siloed systems – so the work is full of exceptions, duplicated effort, and controls.</p> <p>Agentic systems change that economic logic: when software can plan and act, the highest returns come from redesigning the workflow itself – collapsing steps, rethinking who decides what, and embedding the right human checkpoints where judgment, accountability, and risk truly matter.</p>
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<h3>Introducing BASIS</h3> <h4>A framework for agentic value realization</h4> <p>Business-led autonomous system integration services, or BASIS, is Cognizant’s modular approach to achieving enterprise value from agentic AI at scale—delivering strategic clarity, structured execution, embedded governance and scalable outcomes.</p> <p>BASIS operationalizes context by embedding it across every phase of agentic transformation—ensuring data pipelines, role definitions, process boundaries, knowledge systems and governance entities are engineered into agents from design through deployment. Context is not an input layer; it is the architectural foundation of scalable agentic systems.</p>
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Value chain analysis

Identify drivers, quantify value, define KPIs.

Outcome: Strategic blueprint

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Business process re-engineering

Redesign flows for agentic evolution and HITL integration.

Outcome: Target-state agentic process

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Agent development lifecycle

Embed context, manage probabilistic outcomes, conduct evaluations and drift monitoring.

Outcome: Enterprise-ready agents

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Operating model transformation

Redesign governance, performance monitoring and workforce roles.

Outcome: Future-ready organization

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Change management and enablement

Reskill talent and drive adoption.

Outcome: AI-enabled workforce

Data enablement
Enterprise IT and AI governance

Enable integration, interoperability and continuous monitoring.

Outcome: Scalable tech foundation

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<h3>Latest thinking</h3>
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New work, new world 2026

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Multi-agent AI is set to revolutionize enterprise operations

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How to get ready for the agentic internet and the rise of agent experience

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Industrialize agentic AI with confidence

Connect with our experts to assess impact, reduce risk and build durable value with BASIS.

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