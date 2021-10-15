<h3>Agentic AI changes the rules</h3> <h5>Autonomous agents that think and act create unique opportunities to reimagine operations, roles and value creation. But they also introduce unprecedented complexity. </h5>
The new complexity
<h3><b>The need to reimagine</b></h3> <p>Enterprises won’t realize the full value of agentic AI by simply “adding agents” to today’s workflows. Most processes were designed for humans moving tickets, approvals, and handoffs across siloed systems – so the work is full of exceptions, duplicated effort, and controls.</p> <p>Agentic systems change that economic logic: when software can plan and act, the highest returns come from redesigning the workflow itself – collapsing steps, rethinking who decides what, and embedding the right human checkpoints where judgment, accountability, and risk truly matter.</p>
<h3>Introducing BASIS</h3> <h4>A framework for agentic value realization</h4> <p>Business-led autonomous system integration services, or BASIS, is Cognizant’s modular approach to achieving enterprise value from agentic AI at scale—delivering strategic clarity, structured execution, embedded governance and scalable outcomes.</p> <p>BASIS operationalizes context by embedding it across every phase of agentic transformation—ensuring data pipelines, role definitions, process boundaries, knowledge systems and governance entities are engineered into agents from design through deployment. Context is not an input layer; it is the architectural foundation of scalable agentic systems.</p>
<h3>Latest thinking</h3>
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