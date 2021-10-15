<h3><b>The need to reimagine</b></h3> <p>Enterprises won’t realize the full value of agentic AI by simply “adding agents” to today’s workflows. Most processes were designed for humans moving tickets, approvals, and handoffs across siloed systems – so the work is full of exceptions, duplicated effort, and controls.</p> <p>Agentic systems change that economic logic: when software can plan and act, the highest returns come from redesigning the workflow itself – collapsing steps, rethinking who decides what, and embedding the right human checkpoints where judgment, accountability, and risk truly matter.</p>