About Cognizant
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We are AI Builders

<h4>We build the bridge from AI investment to enterprise value by helping clients reimagine journeys and build full-stack, enterprise-grade AI solutions.</h4>
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<h3>The biggest brands people rely on every day—rely on our people every day</h3>

357,600

<p>Employees worldwide</p>

$21.1B

<p>2025 annual revenue</p>

#605

<p>Forbes Global 2000</p>
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View our corporate factsheet
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<h4>Over the past 30 years, we’ve built relationships with market-leading companies around the world.</h4>
30 of the top 30 biopharma companies
9 of the top 10 European banks
9 of the top 10 media companies
20 of the top 25 healthcare plans
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<h3>What we do</h3> <p>We use expertise that’s been proven and tested around the globe to help you get ahead of challenges, sense opportunities sooner and outpace change.</p>
Transform experiences

Reach new levels of convenience, elegance and beauty with hyper-personalized experiences that connect faster, generate growth and build brand loyalty.

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Reimagine processes

Learn how process automation and technology can help your business act with the kind of insight, precision and speed needed in our fast-changing world.

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Modernize technology

Stay relevant today and ready for tomorrow with software built to learn and deploy massive processing power—all unlocked in the cloud to create value in every byte of data.

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<h3>Our culture inspires us to live our values</h3> <p>Each member of our team takes responsibility for creating a culture that enables exceptional outcomes.</p>
What we value

We help imagine, build and implement technologies to keep our clients constantly aware and responsive.

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What we believe

Our social purpose weaves environmental and social considerations into every element of our business model.

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Who we are

Every day, all around the world, our people engineer impact―with their clients, communities, colleagues and in their own lives.

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How we behave

We respect everyone’s unique voice and background because we know that varied perspectives help us thrive, and we benefit from having everyone at the table.

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<h3>Connect with Cognizant</h3>
Careers

Be part of our journey to make a difference.

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Contact

Let’s start a conversation.

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Investors

View prior earnings releases and more.

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