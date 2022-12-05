About Cognizant

We are AI Builders
<h4>We build the bridge from AI investment to enterprise value by helping clients reimagine journeys and build full-stack, enterprise-grade AI solutions.</h4>
<h3>The biggest brands people rely on every day—rely on our people every day</h3>
357,600
<p>Employees worldwide</p>
$21.1B
<p>2025 annual revenue</p>
#605
<p>Forbes Global 2000</p>
<h4>Over the past 30 years, we’ve built relationships with market-leading companies around the world.</h4>
<h3>What we do</h3> <p>We use expertise that’s been proven and tested around the globe to help you get ahead of challenges, sense opportunities sooner and outpace change.</p>
<h3>Our culture inspires us to live our values</h3> <p>Each member of our team takes responsibility for creating a culture that enables exceptional outcomes.</p>
<h3>Connect with Cognizant</h3>