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Insights

What it will take to realize business outcomes from AI

Closing the AI execution gap: A $2 billion business boost

Two-thirds of leaders have yet to demonstrate measurable business productivity gains from AI, and one-quarter have paused or abandoned deployments. However, those with a mature tech infrastructure and a focused AI investment are separating from the crowd.

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The great AI misconception and why AI Builders are essential

The idea that leaders can pluck an AI model off the shelf and solve complex problems ignores the realities of large enterprises.

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What to do with the workforce in the age of gen AI

Our recent research shows that enterprises see the real value of AI—and understand the intensive construction effort it will take to build it.

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Removing the friction from AI adoption

New frontiers, new frictions: Mapping the DNA of AI adoption

Workers want to use AI far more than their current operational realities allow. By understanding the seven types of AI adopters in the workforce, businesses can remove friction and unlock $6 trillion in real-world AI results.

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AI skills won't scale until we put humans back in the loop

Our AI workshops point to five ways businesses can bolster adoption by helping workers understand, apply and shape AI to their specific context. 

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The talent architecture imperative: Why AI requires a new blueprint for the workforce

Based on our experience with an AI-powered workforce, here’s how businesses can redesign careers, roles and skills from the inside out—and how we’re doing it now.

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The talent architecture imperative: Why AI requires a new blueprint for the workforce

Meet the legacy modernization mandate

Outdated systems prevent businesses from taking full advantage of AI-powered technologies. Dive into our latest research to identify and implement a viable path for rapid legacy application modernization.

AI’s two-year timeline: the path to meeting the legacy modernization mandate

Thanks to AI, the clock is ticking on legacy modernization. In our latest report, learn how to set your legacy modernization priorities up for success with a flywheel strategy that will propagate ongoing resources and accelerate your modernization goals.

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The strategic imperative of building robust agent experiences

The agentic internet is a foundational change at the internet level itself, touching not just how we browse but also how the entire digital infrastructure ties together. Learn how to develop a robust agent experience to prepare for this new technological frontier.

How to get ready for the agentic internet and the rise of agent experience

The agentic internet is actively being constructed today. To get ready, businesses will need to develop the design, technical and organizational capabilities needed to create a robust agent experience.

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To manage AI agents, start by demystifying them

Competitive AI agents are more like us than they may first appear. And a wise division of labor will ensure that organizations get the most from both humans and machines.

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Agentic AI: A turning point for business resilience

Agentic AI holds the potential to eliminate silos between sustainability goals and traditional business thinking.

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New minds, new markets: Anticipate the needs of AI-empowered customers

AI is shaping consumer experiences across sectors.  Learn how to create AI-powered experiences that meet consumers’ evolving needs and wants.

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Responsible AI: The path to confident AI adoption

The path to widespread AI adoption is not without obstacles. To maintain momentum throughout your AI integration initiatives, it’s critical to address gaps in business readiness.

REPORT

Building momentum: The path to confident AI adoption

Our latest research highlights strong leadership commitment to generative AI but reveals gaps in business readiness. By addressing weaknesses and capitalizing on strengths, businesses can prepare for the next wave of gen AI adoption.

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DEEP DIVE

Building consumer trust in AI

Only a third of consumers trust gen AI. But with the right approach, businesses can build strategies to win their hearts and minds.

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DEEP DIVE

Global generative AI strategies: accelerators, inhibitors, and a new focus on productivity

By understanding the biggest global challenges of generative AI momentum, businesses can realize the full potential of this powerful technology.

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Check out our full research library

New frontiers, new frictions: Mapping the DNA of AI adoption
New frontiers, new frictions: Mapping the DNA of AI adoption

Get to know the seven types of AI adopters in your organization and the specific interventions they need to remove friction and boost AI productivity.

Twelve dark navy silhouettes of standing people scattered across a light blue background, in varied poses and clothing (some in coats, some standing straight).
No skills, no payoff: Why AI value lives or dies with the workforce
No skills, no payoff: Why AI value lives or dies with the workforce

Learn about the intrinsic connection between AI skilling and AI outcomes, and the maturity path you can follow, from awareness and skilling, to adoption, productivity and ROI.

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Closing the AI execution gap: A $2 billion business boost
Closing the AI execution gap: A $2 billion business boost

Discover how to move from the weakest to the strongest performing segment of businesses—and realize billions in annual returns from AI.

Conceptual illustration of two figures separated by a gap between platforms, representing the AI execution gap or business disconnect
New work, new world 2026
New work, new world 2026

Our freshly updated research on AI and jobs reveals disruption that is more extensive—and swift—than we anticipated three years ago.

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AI’s two-year timeline: The path to meeting the legacy modernization mandate
AI’s two-year timeline: The path to meeting the legacy modernization mandate

AI has turned legacy modernization into a burning issue. But slow progress on reducing tech debt is putting AI endeavors at risk.

AI’s two-year timeline: The path to meeting the legacy modernization mandate
How to get ready for the agentic internet and the rise of the agent experience
How to get ready for the agentic internet and the rise of the agent experience

Get ready for the agentic internet by developing the design, technical and organizational capabilities needed to create a robust agent experience.

How to get ready for the agentic internet and the rise of the agent experience
New minds, new markets
New minds, new markets

Understand and anticipate the needs of AI-empowered customers.

New minds, new markets
Think like an AI-native business
Think like an AI-native business

By studying how AI-native businesses put AI into the core of their operations, established companies can reap the benefits of thinking and acting like their newest competitors.

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Gen AI: New work, new world 2023
Gen AI: New work, new world 2023

Businesses who invest in people will unlock the full power of AI.

Gen AI: New work, new world
Building momentum: The path to confident AI adoption
Building momentum: The path to confident AI adoption

Bridge the gap between strong AI leadership and business readiness.

Building momentum: The path to confident AI adoption
The trillion-dollar question: What to do with the workforce in the age of gen AI
The trillion-dollar question: What to do with the workforce in the age of gen AI

As generative AI improves, business leaders must rethink the talent pyramid to align workforce strategies with the evolving landscape.

Building momentum: The path to confident AI adoption
Deep green
Deep green

Discover how data, technology and collaboration will drive the next phase of sustainability.

Building momentum: The path to confident AI adoption
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