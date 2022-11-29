Skip to main content Skip to footer
Engineer at the speed of AI. Build smarter.
Innovate faster.

Today’s winning companies are agile, but most teams lack it, wrestling with tangled tech stacks and siloed work. That’s why we created Flowsource—a unified, AI-powered platform that ushers in the next generation of engineering. The platform powers agility, drives simplification and provides a safe, governed foundation for innovation.
By integrating generative and agentic AI into every stage of the software development lifecycle (SDLC), Flowsource empowers agile squads to focus on exceptional user experiences. This automation delivers quality code at speed, reduces security risks and accelerates time to market.

Achieve Impact

20%-50%

increase in full-stack engineer productivity

40%

reduction in time to market

Real stories, real impact

Powering a media giant’s digital comeback

Powering a media giant’s digital comeback

Transformed a traditional cable media giant’s software and platform development with Cognizant Flowsource, achieving a 16% gain in full-stack engineer productivity and 76% improvement in velocity while cutting total IT spend by 35%.

A man holds a video camera, focused on recording a video in an outdoor setting.

Accelerating time-to-market and productivity for a telco leader

Accelerating time-to-market and productivity for a telco leader

Cognizant Flowsource enabled a leading telecommunications client to achieve a 40% reduction in time-to-market for new services and a 50% increase in developer productivity. The Flowsource-powered solution delivered $23M in cost savings, validating the platform’s impact on delivery excellence and cost optimization.

Cellular towers with multiple antennas against a clear blue sky, showcasing telecommunications infrastructure.

Beyond productivitysecure your competitive edge

With Flowsource, organizations can harness the transformative potential of gen AI to drive productivity, speed and quality in their software engineering processes.

Integrated AI copilots and agents for task assistance and automation
Rich library of prompt templates for development tasks
Generative documentation and automated component templates
Automated security reviews, quality and compliance checks
Code explainability
Knowledge search and management

Key benefits of the platform

Augmented intelligence

Self-service, template-based

Self-service provisioning with reusable templates streamlines workflows. Drop-in modules, prompt libraries and domain-trained agents add flexibility and consistency.

Automated quality assurance

Automated security and compliance checks ensure standards, while generative unit tests, code explainability and pre-deployment QA boost resilience and safer releases.

null
Every role. One platform.

Flowsource boosts the entire squad—helping product managers sketch stories, architects model patterns and developers code with live assistance.

