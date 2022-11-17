Establish a sustainable infrastructure for growth.
Asset managers have significant amounts of data. Pairing it with strong data management strategy and governance builds a foundation for the simplicity and personalization investors demand.
Partner with our teams to develop a data strategy for your organization that is cloud-based and enables data-driven decisions for investment processes and operational tracking.
Cognizant Data Strategy Roadmap and Rollout services include:
- Cloud strategy
- Advanced analytics using data science to shortlist investment ideas
- Data discovery using AI and machine learning to scrub thousands of pages of investment reports, factor analysis, etc.
- Implementation of advanced statistical and numerical models for risk reporting and factor-based passive investment