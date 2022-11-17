Skip to main content Skip to footer
Data Strategy Roadmap and Rollout
Establish a sustainable infrastructure for growth.

Asset managers have significant amounts of data. Pairing it with strong data management strategy and governance builds a foundation for the simplicity and personalization investors demand.  
Partner with our teams to develop a data strategy for your organization that is cloud-based and enables data-driven decisions for investment processes and operational tracking.
Cognizant Data Strategy Roadmap and Rollout services include:

 

  • Cloud strategy 
  • Advanced analytics using data science to shortlist investment ideas 
  • Data discovery using AI and machine learning to scrub thousands of pages of investment reports, factor analysis, etc.
  • Implementation of advanced statistical and numerical models for risk reporting and factor-based passive investment
