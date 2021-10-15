<h3>Modernize and transform</h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">Navigate your shift to digital and cloud by modernizing existing core systems and leveraging new business.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">In a newly defined digital marketplace, businesses must stay relevant and current. Cognizant’s Oracle practice helps companies navigate this Digital shift, which often requires creating entirely new business models focused on shrinking time to market. We deliver value to businesses in three key ways:</span></h5> <h5><ul> <li><span class="text-primary">Continuously innovating to modernize business processes</span></li> <li><span class="text-primary">Improving decision-making </span></li> <li><span class="text-primary">Driving down costs </span></li> </ul> </h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Our skilled resources are cross-trained in next-gen technologies, so businesses in all industries can embrace new frontiers at an accelerated pace. We enable you to accelerate your journey to cloud and digital platforms by defining roadmaps, migration paths to new environments process automation, and delivering multichannel experiences in business processes across your enterprise. </span></h5>
<p><span class="small"><b>Disclaimer</b><br> Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit <a href="https://www.everestgrp.com/published-research/peak-matrix/">Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports</a>. </span></p>
<h3>Awards & recognition</h3>
<h5>Cognizant wins 5 Oracle Partner Awards at Oracle AI World 2025</h5> <p>We’re proud to share that Cognizant has been recognized with 5 awards at Oracle AI World 2025 including a Global Partner award that highlights the strength of our partnership with Oracle and the impact we’re delivering for clients around the world. These awards reflect our role in enabling enterprise-scale transformation and innovation for our clients.</p>
<h5>Cognizant wins 4 awards in Customer Success category at Oracle CloudWorld 2024</h5> <p>This year at the Oracle CloudWorld 2024, Cognizant was felicitated with four awards recognizing our excellence in implementing, integrating and managing Oracle Cloud solutions to drive real business outcomes for our clients.</p>
<p>These awards are a testament to the fact that we are constantly raising the bar in cloud services.</p>
<h3>Offerings</h3>
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.