  1. Services title Digital Transformation Services | Cognizant
  2. Intelligent Enterprise Platforms title Intelligent Enterprise Platform Services—CX, Operations & HR | Cognizant
Oracle
Contact
A man using a large touch-screen device for self-service.

Accelerate growth with industry-proven solutions

Deliver multichannel experiences across the enterprise, industries and business processes.
<h3>Modernize and transform</h3> <h5><span class="text-primary">Navigate your shift to digital and cloud by modernizing existing core systems and leveraging new business.</span></h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">In a newly defined digital marketplace, businesses must stay relevant and current. Cognizant’s Oracle practice helps companies navigate this Digital shift, which often requires creating entirely new business models focused on shrinking time to market. We deliver value to businesses in three key ways:</span></h5> <h5><ul> <li><span class="text-primary">Continuously innovating to modernize business processes</span></li> <li><span class="text-primary">Improving decision-making&nbsp;</span></li> <li><span class="text-primary">Driving down costs&nbsp;</span></li> </ul> </h5> <h5><span class="text-primary">Our skilled resources are cross-trained in next-gen technologies, so businesses in all industries can embrace new frontiers at an accelerated pace. We enable you to accelerate your journey to cloud and digital platforms by defining roadmaps, migration paths to new environments process automation, and delivering multichannel experiences in business processes across your enterprise.&nbsp;</span></h5>
style
Background Lightest Gray, rm bottom padding, flex equalheight
label
Overview
id
#spy-overview
ISG logo
Cognizant's Three-Vector Strategy: Building the AI-Native Oracle Enterprise

This ISG Provider Lens briefing note examines the structural barriers slowing enterprise AI adoption within Oracle environments - from cross-module orchestration gaps to the autonomous trust threshold. It outlines Cognizant's three-vector approach to closing that gap, moving organizations from basic productivity gains to fully agentic, AI-native operations, with real customer outcomes across ERP, HR, and talent management.

Read the note

ISG logo
Everest names Cognizant a Leader and a Star Performer in OCA Services

In Everest Group’s Oracle Cloud Application (OCA) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026, Cognizant is a Leader and a Star Performer. Cognizant brings proven experience in Oracle Cloud Applications transformations, strengthened by AI-led platforms like AppLens, Ora0, and Neuro AI that enhance delivery automation. Our deep domain expertise and strong account management are the factors that together contribute to Cognizant’s positioning as a Leader.

Read the report

ISG logo
ISG names Cognizant a Leader in Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem 2025

Cognizant is ranked a Leader in ISG Provider Lens® Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem 2025 Report for the US. The report categorizes Cognizant as a Leader in all three quadrants across Oracle Cloud services and highlights Cognizant’s full-stack expertise, top cloud certifications, a strong AI investment strategy, automated service delivery, and proven industry solutions.

Read the US report

<p><span class="small"><b>Disclaimer</b><br> Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit <a href="https://www.everestgrp.com/published-research/peak-matrix/">Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports</a>. </span></p>
style
Background White
<h3>Awards &amp; recognition</h3>
<h5>Cognizant wins 5 Oracle Partner Awards at Oracle AI World 2025</h5> <p>We’re proud to share that Cognizant has been recognized with 5 awards&nbsp;at Oracle AI World 2025 including a Global Partner award that highlights the strength of our partnership with Oracle and the impact we’re delivering for clients around the world. These awards reflect our role in enabling enterprise-scale transformation and innovation for our clients.</p>
2025 Oracle Partner Awards
Global Service Partner Technology/Cloud Transformation Breakthrough Award
2025 Oracle Partner Awards
Regional Best in Class Technology/Cloud OCI Breakthrough Partner Award
Oracle Applications/SaaS UK&I Customer Success Award badge
North American Technology/Cloud OCI Breakthrough Partner Award
2025 Oracle Partner Awards
EMEA Technology/Cloud OCI Breakthrough Partner Award
2025 Oracle Partner Awards
EMEA Apps – HCM Breakthrough Partner Award
<h5>Cognizant wins 4 awards in Customer Success category at Oracle CloudWorld 2024</h5> <p>This year at the Oracle CloudWorld 2024, Cognizant was felicitated with four awards recognizing our excellence in implementing, integrating and managing Oracle Cloud solutions to drive real business outcomes for our clients.</p>
Oracle Best in Class in Customer Success Partner Award for Apps Service Partners
Oracle Best in Class in Customer Success Partner Award for Apps Service Partners
Oracle Applications/SaaS EMEA Customer Success Partner Award badge
Oracle Applications/SaaS EMEA Customer Success Partner Award
Oracle Applications/SaaS UK&I Customer Success Award badge
Oracle Applications/SaaS UK&I Customer Success Award
Oracle Applications/SaaS ECEMEA Customer Success Award badge
Oracle Applications/SaaS ECEMEA Customer Success Award
<p>These awards are a testament to the fact that we are constantly raising the bar in cloud services.</p>
style
Background Lighter Gray
label
Awards & recognition
id
#spy-awards
style
Background Transparent
<h3>Offerings</h3>
Digital services

Harness digital disruption

The rapid rise in new and innovative technologies and tools has compelled leaders to modernize the employee experience through new digital platforms, apps and service delivery channels. Cognizant’s Oracle Digital Services can help you implement digital transformation by unifying business and technology architectures to enable competitive advantage and top-line growth.

Learn more

Cloud

Simplify and modernize

Simplifying and modernizing business processes and IT infrastructure are crucial in today’s digital mandate. Oracle’s Cloud technologies play a critical role in supporting digital transformation initiatives. Cognizant is a proven leader in digital transformation initiatives, and one of the industry’s leading consulting and advisory companies—both for businesses that have migrated and for those considering a move to Oracle Cloud.

Learn more

Transformation and consulting

Digitize processes at market speed

Organizations across industries must implement processes infused with the speed and agility to match changing markets, stay relevant and capitalize on new opportunities. Cognizant helps you make smarter decisions and deliver superior results through innovative solutions that improve performance, enhance productivity and drive growth initiatives. Our experts provide a consultative approach to help transform your existing application environment.

Learn more

Analytics

Maximize your data’s value

Cognizant’s Oracle Analytics applications are complete prebuilt solutions that deliver intuitive role-based intelligence for everyone in the organization, from front-line employees to senior management. This allows you to gain insight and reap value from a range of data sources and applications to support diverse user needs.

Our Oracle Analytics practice offers a rich pool of specialists with experience in multiple Oracle Analytics applications gained from more than 100 customer engagements. They are supported by proprietary tools and accelerators that fast-track customer value by reducing time and effort, identifying customizations, accelerating data loads and providing statistical estimates.

Our Oracle Analytics product offerings include Oracle Analytics Cloud Services and Enterprise Performance Management Cloud, each with several sets of products—OBIA, OBIE, BI Cloud, DVCS, Hyperion Cloud, Endeca and more—that cater to a wide spectrum of industries and business processes.

style
Background Transparent
label
Offerings
id
#spy-offerings

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

contact-us-iframe
label
Contact us
id
#spy-contact-us