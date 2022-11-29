Infrastructure Services

Enterprise service management: As the volume and velocity of data and interactions continue to increase, the departments and groups in your organization must be integrated. Service management and artificial intelligence (AI) need to be enabled to offer seamless and intelligent services.

Cognizant can help strengthen the integration points across your organization. We offer next-generation service management and industry platforms for healthcare, financial services and insurance. We also offer automation and AI services, service integration and management (SIAM), DevOps and risk/compliance/regulatory services.

ServiceNow: Harnessing all that ServiceNow offers requires a fresh, strategic, knowledgeable approach to business modernization. Cognizant’s consultative approach helps you to create digital workflows based on the power and flexibility of the Now platform®—and to run them at scale across your entire organization.

Our partnership and collaboration with ServiceNow ensures that we continue to drive successful business outcomes. Utilizing the power of the Now platform, we create digital workflows that transform processes and deliver the experiences that employees need and customers expect.