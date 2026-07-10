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Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

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Cognizant Poland

All things Digital ​

Located in the tricity of Gdańsk, Krakow & Wrocław, Cognizant Poland is helping clients unlock the digital possibilities by providing multi-lingual business process support particularly within Finance and Accounting, Sales & Marketing, Content Operation and Infrastructure services.​

With the capacity to offer support in the Nordic languages, Cognizant is enabling clients to make a smooth transition to an agile, hyper-connected and dynamic enterprise.

Cognizant Delivery Centers

See how Cognizant engineers your modern business.

OUR COMPANY & CULTURE

About us

OUR COMPANY & CULTURE

About us

Learn how we are building businesses that outpace change.

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WHERE TO FIND US

Our Centers

WHERE TO FIND US

Our Centers

in Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania

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Engineering excellence

We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.

TALENT

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Talent community

SPONSORSHIPS

A passion for innovation and performance

We’re proud to partner with organizations that share our passion for innovating and taking performance—the human experience—to even greater heights.

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Sponsorships

OUTREACH PROGRAM

Building skills in the community

The Cognizant Outreach program mobilizes our associates’ expertise and enthusiasm through volunteer work.

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Outreach
Hear from expert voices

From agentic AI to context engineering, our podcasts keep you up to date on the emerging trends and technologies driving modern business transformation.

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Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

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