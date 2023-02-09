Skip to main content Skip to footer


Press release | May 15, 2023

Cognizant launches Cognizant Neuro® AI platform to help companies responsibly deploy generative AI at enterprise scale   Read more

Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

Advance your career—and the world we live in

Continuously sharpen your technical skills, your problem-solving abilities and your entrepreneurial spirit. Join Cognizant, and help us change lives.

Cognizant Poland

All things Digital ​

Located in the tricity of Gdańsk, Krakow & Wrocław, Cognizant Poland is helping clients unlock the digital possibilities by providing multi-lingual business process support particularly within Finance and Accounting, Sales & Marketing, Content Operation and Infrastructure services.​

With the capacity to offer support in the Nordic languages, Cognizant is enabling clients to make a smooth transition to an agile, hyper-connected and dynamic enterprise.

Engineering excellence

We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.

TALENT

Join our Talent Community

Register with us to receive latest job openings tailored just for you.

SPONSORSHIPS

A passion for innovation and performance

We’re proud to partner with organizations that share our passion for innovating and taking performance—the human experience—to even greater heights.

OUTREACH PROGRAM

Building skills in the community

The Cognizant Outreach program mobilizes our associates’ expertise and enthusiasm through volunteer work.

How to be a future-ready city

To thrive, a city must be more than smart; it must be resilient. Learn the six ways cities can fulfill their visions.

