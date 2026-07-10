Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.
Cognizant Poland
All things Digital
Located in the tricity of Gdańsk, Krakow & Wrocław, Cognizant Poland is helping clients unlock the digital possibilities by providing multi-lingual business process support particularly within Finance and Accounting, Sales & Marketing, Content Operation and Infrastructure services.
With the capacity to offer support in the Nordic languages, Cognizant is enabling clients to make a smooth transition to an agile, hyper-connected and dynamic enterprise.
Cognizant Delivery Centers
See how Cognizant engineers your modern business.
Engineering excellence
We deliver excellence by hiring and partnering with the best in the business.
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Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.
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