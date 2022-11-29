Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@41ed1be" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@215b2817" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@3e1ff814" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@36009bfd" Investors
AI Implementation Platforms
Contact
While rapid advancements in AI open new frontiers, reaping benefits at scale requires enterprise-grade solutions. This is the “last mile” challenge of AI implementation.
At Cognizant, our platforms are specifically designed to solve this challenge and help you accelerate the safe embrace of AI. We use modern, full-stack engineering practices and blend cutting edge technology, integration tools and unique Cognizant IP to deliver faster time-to-value, with lower risk.

400+ clients, impactful results

Modernize

30%– 60%

cost reduction for IT estate
Innovate

20%–50%

increase in full-stack engineer productivity
Optimize

15%–30%

IT staff rotation from run to innovate

Cognizant platforms solve the last mile challenges

Cognizant Neuro® Al Multi-Agent Accelerator: Scaling agentic AI

Accelerate multi-agent AI systems with a scalable framework that enables seamless orchestration, collaboration and execution.

Learn more
Cognizant Neuro® AI Decisioning

Unlock the full potential of AI with a platform designed to scale intelligent automation across business and IT operations.

Learn more
Cognizant Neuro® Edge: Generative AI at the edge

Bring generative AI closer to data sources for faster insights, enhanced privacy and real-time decision-making at scale.

Learn more
Cognizant Neuro® Al Engineering: Industrializing Al

Industrialize agentic Al with a full-stack platform that turns scattered pilots into enterprise-grade execution-with speed, quality and control.

Learn more
Flowsource™ : Elevating full-stack engineering to new heights

Flowsource is our unified, full-stack modern engineering platform—Al-led to accelerate innovation, reduce risks and boost productivity across your SDLC.

Learn more
Cognizant Skygrade™: Cloud-native modernization platform

Enable scalable cloud transformation, risk mitigation, fast delivery and precise business rule extraction across cloud estates.

Learn more
Cognizant Ignition™: Data and analytics modernization

Cognizant Ignition automates the full data lifecycle improving insights, time-to-market and scaling across multi-cloud environments.

Learn more
Cognizant Neuro® IT Operations: AI-powered IT efficiency

Enable scalable cloud transformation, risk mitigation, fast delivery and precise business rule extraction across cloud estates.

Learn more
Cognizant Neuro® Business Processes: Intelligent process automation

Streamline workflows and elevate customer experience with AI-driven automation across business functions.

Learn more
WorkNEXT: Future-ready digital workplace

Empower your workforce with a modern, secure and seamless digital workplace experience tailored for productivity and collaboration.

Learn more
Cognizant Neuro® Cybersecurity: AI-enhanced threat defense

Protect your enterprise with AI-powered cybersecurity that detects, responds and adapts to evolving threats in real time.

Learn more

We’re helping clients reduce complexity, limit risk and speed up transformation at scale

MEDIA

Engineering-led digital comeback at scale

MEDIA

Engineering-led digital comeback at scale

Revitalised software and platform development with Cognizant Flowsource, boosting full-stack engineer productivity by 16%, improving velocity by 76%, and reducing total IT spend by 35%.

A man is holding camera and recording the video

HEALTHCARE

Automating core mainframe modernization

HEALTHCARE

Automating core mainframe modernization

Migrated 2B-claim mainframe to Azure with Cognizant Skygrade, automating business  rule extraction, cutting data extraction effort by 30% and completing transition in 16 months.

Patient in the ct scaning oparation hospital doctor adult

RETAIL

Building a cloud-native, AI-enabled order management system

RETAIL

Building a cloud-native, AI-enabled order management system

Replaced legacy system with a modern cloud-native OMS, enabling $8M new revenue via AI-powered search, 5X order capacity and saving $10M in infrastructure costs.

A woman shopping using digital display

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Enhancing application reliability for a leading UK telco

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Enhancing application reliability for a leading UK telco

Enabled AIOps-driven reliability for a customer support app with Neuro IT Ops, saving 30–40% effort, cutting MTTR by 20% and reducing costs by 20%.

Photographic documentation of Antennas for telecommunications

INSURANCE

Full-stack transformation for a global insurer

INSURANCE

Full-stack transformation for a global insurer

Modernized a global insurer's application portfolio with Neuro IT Ops to cut P1/P2 incidents by 61%, deliver 30% productivity savings.

Three persons were discussing with some documents

MEDIA

Driving Automated Migration with Zero Disruption

MEDIA

Driving Automated Migration with Zero Disruption

Delivered Teradata-to-Snowflake migration with Cognizant Ignition: 100% functionality, 70% task automation, 40% cost savings and modernized data operation with streamlined workflows.

A camera is set up on a tripod, filming a performance on stage

Cognizant Flowsource is listed as a strength in the assessment:
Investment to improve service delivery:
Cognizant has invested in alliances, open-source tools and platforms (Flowsource, Skygrade, DevSecOps and Neuro), and integrating Gen AI to enhance managed services.

Whitepapaer

Cognizant’s vision statement is broader than MAD services and stands out because it emphasizes a strong mix of industry specialization, client centricity, innovation, global scale, and proactive automation and AI adoption. The firm’s global delivery strategy excels, thanks to strategically located development centers close to key markets and talent pools. Frameworks, enabling roles, platforms, and hubs back up this strength.

Whitepapaer

"Cognizant Flowsource goes beyond productivity increases to ensure high quality code output through embedded, well architected practices and multiple levels of quality checks. With Flowsource, talent can focus on what matters rather than repeatable, non-value add work. If I were a client, I would appreciate how Cognizant Flowsource allows me to move past technical debt and get rid of those issues faster, so we can focus on what matters to my business.“

 --VP of Digital Engineering and Operational Technology Services

Whitepapaer

“Cognizant uses Backstage, an open-source workflow tool, to orchestrate various aspects of its Flowsource platform. This platform-centric approach facilitates system engineering that is agent-centric, with smooth handoffs between different components. By using a templated approach for common services such as React apps and microservices, Cognizant ensures scalability and consistency across its projects. Overall, Cognizant’s response to the changes driven by Gen AI reflects a balanced approach that values human expertise, process efficiency and technical flexibility, ensuring the firm remains competitive.”

 --VP and Principal Analyst

Constellation logo

Cognizant’s AI Lab:

Applied innovation for enterprise AI challenges

Our AI Research Lab pioneers scientific innovation, transforming breakthrough ideas into practical applications that we deliver at-scale through our platforms.

The lab holds over 50 patents and has contributed unique and practical IP including approaches to help increase the accuracy of AI outputs as well as new ways to facilitate integration of heterogenous AI agents.

Learn more

Take the first step

Contact us to learn how our platforms help deliver enterprise-grade AI solutions that accelerate your progress.