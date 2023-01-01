Cloud solution transforms contact center operations

The new centralized ordering system enables hyper-personalized offers for customers and allows front-line employees to focus on serving guests. The success of this pilot led Papa John’s to expand the program into 1,500 stores and rollout to franchisees with a custom-built portal that allows franchisees to onboard the PapaCall solution seamlessly. The portal also provides detailed, easy-to-interpret invoices for the services. This new approach and the intuitive layout of the system interface have been reported to help reduce phone order time from over five minutes to less than three minutes. By increasing operational agility, PapaCall enables Papa John’s to quickly and smoothly shift to off-premises dining triggered by COVID-19.