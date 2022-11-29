The mainframe modernization imperative

Mainframes remain an essential part of the global economy—but most struggle to match the speed, transparency, and efficiency of modern technology environments. While there is no quick fix, there is a clear path forward.

Cognizant helps enterprise organizations realign the mainframe within the enterprise’s wider digital, cloud, AI and operational ecosystem. Our AI-first, microservices approach allows organizations to retain the strength, security and resiliency of their existing mainframe, while breaking free of legacy constraints that challenge innovation, agility and efficiency.