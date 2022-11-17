Transform operations with personalized order management
Today, 57% of customers would rather place to-go orders over the phone than online,1 and 70% prefer to order directly from restaurants instead of third-party apps.2
Cognizant Digital Restaurant Order Management helps restaurants capitalize on off-premises dining. We combine CRM and cloud-based telephony platforms into a unified agent desktop that enables intelligent personalization with real-time order customization and predictive upsell/cross sell capabilities.
By centralizing order management, integrating point-of-sale capabilities and utilizing data and analytics, we’ve helped clients increase revenue per order as much as 15% and reduce order-to-delivery times as much as 50% while consistently improving customer satisfaction.
1. Source: Mintel. “Attitudes Towards Home Delivery and Takeaway.” Mar 2020.
2. Source: UpServe. “50+ Restaurant Industry Statistics Restaurateurs Should Know in 2020.” Jan 2020.