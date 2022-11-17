Skip to main content Skip to footer
Digital Restaurant Order Management
Contact

Transform operations with personalized order management

Today, 57% of customers would rather place to-go orders over the phone than online,1 and 70% prefer to order directly from restaurants instead of third-party apps.2
Cognizant Digital Restaurant Order Management helps restaurants capitalize on off-premises dining. We combine CRM and cloud-based telephony platforms into a unified agent desktop that enables intelligent personalization with real-time order customization and predictive upsell/cross sell capabilities. 
By centralizing order management, integrating point-of-sale capabilities and utilizing data and analytics, we’ve helped clients increase revenue per order as much as 15% and reduce order-to-delivery times as much as 50% while consistently improving customer satisfaction.

1. Source: Mintel. “Attitudes Towards Home Delivery and Takeaway.” Mar 2020.

2. Source: UpServe. “50+ Restaurant Industry Statistics Restaurateurs Should Know in 2020.” Jan 2020.

Latest thinking

Four key ingredients of a post-pandemic era for restaurants

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the on-going shift in customer preference for off-premises dining. Cognizant shared the essential ingredients for post-pandemic success with QSR® magazine.

Read more
Restaurant worker at billing counter
Optimize your restaurant operations—modernize your business model

While shifts and challenges in the market are having big impacts on restaurant operating models, our data-driven insights show how you can transform operations with personalized order management.

Read more
Group of people at restaurant
Papa John’s serves up AI for more efficient ordering

In an interview with CIO.com, Papa John’s CTO discusses how the quick-service chain rolled out AI-assisted call center software to help humans focus more on making and delivering its pizzas.

Read more
PAPA john's app on mobile
Unlock the value of off-premises dining

See how Cognizant Digital Restaurant Order Management helps your operation deliver enhanced guest experiences and maximize off-premises revenue.

Learn more
Chefs having group discussion with tablet
Ditching legacy business models to thrive amid disruption

Experts from HFS Research and Cognizant cover current and future trends of the restaurant industry—and the ways they can benefit your business.

Learn more
Food display
HFS highlights Cognizant’s expertise across food services ecosystem

See what HFS Research says about Cognizant helping clients capitalize on changing dining habits with industry-specific hyperconnectivity solutions.

Learn more
HFS logo
TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY CONSULTING

Leadership

Sandeep Bhasin

Digital Business Operations Global Head, Travel & Hospitality

leader
Jason Smith

Digital Business Operations Director, Travel & Hospitality

leader

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.