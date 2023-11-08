Workday strategy and services
Leverage Workday’s AI platform to modernize your HR and finance organizations. Automate key HR processes like payroll and recruiting, break down data silos, create custom AI agents to improve efficiency, and drive better business outcomes with Cognizant’s Workday practice (formerly Collaborative Solutions).
Offerings
Cognizant excels as Workday’s longest-tenured practice partner globally
Workday-powered HR and finance transformation across industries
Workday implementations can vary, requiring unique considerations and best practices depending on industry. Cognizant operates as an extension of your team to solve your organization’s challenges so that you achieve your goals, according to your specific requirements.
Recently published insights
<h3><span class="text-white">Join Cognizant’s Workday practice</span></h3>
<p><span class="text-white">Become a part of our award-winning team and help organizations transform<br>
their finance, HR and student management programs with Workday.</span><br>
</p>
Our partners
Certificates
Let’s get started
Connect with us to learn how Cognizant can help you along your HR and finance transformation journey.