  1. Services title Digital Transformation Services | Cognizant
  2. Intelligent Enterprise Platforms title Intelligent Enterprise Platform Services—CX, Operations & HR | Cognizant
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WORKDAY IMPLEMENTATION AND MANAGED SERVICES

HR and finance for the AI era

HR and finance modernization, Workday managed service provider
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Workday strategy and services

Leverage Workday’s AI platform to modernize your HR and finance organizations. Automate key HR processes like payroll and recruiting, break down data silos, create custom AI agents to improve efficiency, and drive better business outcomes with Cognizant’s Workday practice (formerly Collaborative Solutions).

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Overview
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Offerings

Workday deployment services
Building Workday into your business

Finding the best technology deployment provider is key to a successful implementation—a trusted advisor who has the expertise and flexibility to guide your Workday implementation from start to finish.

We work with your business to create a deployment methodology that meets your unique process and technical requirements. Cognizant’s Workday practice brings the tools, templates and best practices to ensure your business goes live on time and on budget.

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Workday post-deployment services
Maximize your Workday investment

Our post-deployment services help organizations realize the full potential of their Workday investment. We have flexible plans, global resources and the ability to service organizations of all sizes, including medium and large enterprise clients.

When you take advantage of Workday post-implementation support, your organization can drive greater value, improve organizational efficiency and take steps to operate more strategically.

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Workday advisory services
Strategy and change management

Workday advisory services help you make sense of organizational transformation that takes your business beyond your software deployment. We help you understand the journey of transformation as an ongoing process of getting your organization from where it is now, to where it needs to be in the future.

Our proven track record has enabled us to help our clients get comfortable with change. Whether you are considering an initial cloud-based deployment, looking to increase user adoption or improving your systems to derive more value from your investment, we will partner with you to solve those challenges.

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Built on Workday applications
Workday applications and app development

Cognizant helps organizations get more out of Workday by offering powerful, Workday-native applications and app development support.

  • Cognizant can develop custom applications using Workday Extend, helping enterprises fill in the gaps in their technology stack.
  • As a Built on Workday partner, Cognizant offers a variety of applications on the Workday Marketplace and is regularly creating new, innovative solutions.
  • Cognizant partners with organizations that need help getting their own apps on the Workday Marketplace.

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Cognizant excels as Workday’s longest-tenured practice partner globally

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Largest post-production Workday support provider
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Third largest Workday practice partner globally
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100% deployment success
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98% client satisfaction rate
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Information Services Group (ISG) names Cognizant a Workday ecosystem leader

Cognizant was recognized as a Leader in the 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ Workday Ecosystem reports across North America, APAC and EMEA for Transformation Services, Deployment and Integration Services, Performance and Optimization Services and Innovation on Workday, reinforcing its leadership across the global Workday ecosystem.

Read the Europe report Read the APC report

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Workday-powered HR and finance transformation across industries

Workday implementations can vary, requiring unique considerations and best practices depending on industry. Cognizant operates as an extension of your team to solve your organization’s challenges so that you achieve your goals, according to your specific requirements.

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Financial services and insurance
Financial services and insurance

Meet new market demands with a trusted partner and improve organizational agility by using the latest ERP, analytics, forecasting and automation solutions.

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Government
Government

Drive efficiency, increase adaptability, reduce costs and find new ways to deliver better experiences to your constituents. Choose an experienced partner and a team of experts that bring a proven track record in government.

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Healthcare
Healthcare

Adapt to change with the expertise and guidance you need to modify business models, source and streamline supply chains. We can also help you develop and retain talent to sustain your mission of superior care.

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Higher education
Higher education

Make your institution future-ready across HR, finance and student management. Choose a trusted advisor who can give your leaders the tools they need to make fast, data-driven decisions.

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Nonprofit
Nonprofit

As an advisor to dozens of NPOs, we can help your organization streamline operations so you can focus on supporting initiatives that will help you achieve your mission.

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Professional and business services
Professional and business services

Get the guidance you need to retain top talent, improve organizational agility and manage project profitability. We can help you with revenue cycle management and planning a path to success and growth.

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Retail
Retail

Make your retail business more agile as you improve customer satisfaction, employee engagement and organizational efficiency—and ultimately your bottom-line—with help from Cognizant’s Workday practice.

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Manufacturing
Manufacturing

Optimize core business processes so your organization can operate faster, smarter and with greater agility.

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Hospitality
Hospitality

Combine HR, finance, analytics and more. Streamline business processes and tedious work so teams can focus on customers and creating incredible experiences.

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Recently published insights

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<h3><span class="text-white">Join Cognizant’s Workday practice</span></h3>
<p><span class="text-white">Become a part of our award-winning team and help organizations transform<br>
their finance, HR and student management programs with Workday.</span><br>
</p>
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Our partners

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Certificates

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CERTIFICATIONS

ISO 27001

Cognizant’s Workday practice holds third-party accreditation from the Internal Standards Organization.

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CERTIFICATIONS

SOC II Type 2

Cognizant’s Workday practice is SOC II Type 2 compliant.

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Let’s get started

Connect with us to learn how Cognizant can help you along your HR and finance transformation journey.

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