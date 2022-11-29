Amplify cybersecurity resilience with Neuro Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity risks continue to grow, with traditional siloed technology tools and operations.

Cognizant Neuro® Cybersecurity revolutionizes risk management, threat and vulnerability management and compliance assurance—by integrating and orchestrating point solutions to ensure comprehensive security coverage using AI.

As threats become increasingly sophisticated and pervasive, organizations need to stay ahead of bad actors. Siloed operations and risk mitigation decisions often lag the need to act in real time, leading to higher risk of exposure. Cybersecurity professionals and stakeholders need an AI-enabled, easy to consume UI that enables decisions across the enterprise.